 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Daily Star)   Meet Brazil's newest celebrity and social media influencer. He doesn't look a day over 100 (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Spiffy, Oldest people, Andrelino Vieira da Silva, 121st birthday, world's oldest man, 128th birthday, Daily Star, Johanna Mazibukofrom, Aparecida de Goiania  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 8:35 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow, he barely looks a day over 80.
60 if you're from Missouri.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Wow, he barely looks a day over 80.
60 if you're from Missouri.


He's a 36 year old tweaker hiding out from the cops
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He could pass as in his 70s without any trouble.

Great cake writing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What does "selfish carrer" mean in Bald Eagle English?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ugh "Selfie"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm skeptical about his claimed age.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.