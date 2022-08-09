 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 299 of WW3: Russia unleashed 35 kamikaze drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday, hitting critical infrastructure in/around Kyiv in Moscow's third air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
{Deadly background drumbeat... and another one bites the dust)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
98,800 is such a tantalizing number.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size


Hey did y'all know that

ZELENSKYY IS ALIVE!!!!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


And also Time's Man of the Year. Holy Sh*t.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Love that one.
Russian Empire.....Soviet Union.....Whatever the F*ck this Putin Crap Is...

Yevgenii Kolyasnikov, who played the main protagonist in the russian movie "Vanka" and joined kadyrovites to commit crimes in Ukraine, received his final, well-deserved award from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas. He was a horrible actor anyways.
https://twitter.com/StarskyUA/status/1604741634071187456
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Call sign Uranus. Really. Without irony.

Russians are......something.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


You gonna die, Vova.

Zelenskyy specifically told off Kissinger. This is paraphrasing, but:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Zelensky aide rebuffs Kissinger's proposal for negotiated peace with Russia. Kyiv dismissed former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's suggestion that the time is approaching to achieve peace through negotiation with Russia, saying his proposal "appeases the aggressor."

"The time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation," Kissinger wrote in an op-ed for The Spectator published on Dec. 17.

Advisor to the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak responded on Telegram by saying, "Mr. Kissinger still has not understood anything ... neither the nature of this war, nor its impact on the world order."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x792]
[Fark user image 850x1476]


Almost over 100,000!

/[nappa.jpg]
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that Doctor Doom has merged with Thulsa Doom into some kind of probiotic slurry that four out of five doctors recommend for gastritis are . . . not provably true or false, because honestly, does any of that make any sense at all? I thought not. In other news, here's Svetlana and a talking carp in the weather center, because someone must have slipped LSD in my morning coffee again. Seriously, I've already complained to management, but anyway, here's how things look in your neck of the woods!

SVETLANA: Thanks, Studio One! How's it looking, Yevgeny?

YEVGENY THE TALKING CARP: Today's going to be breezy and cold, with a thirty percent chance of scattered snow showers! High temperatures should reach -2C, which is not that bad if you're bundled up or stretched out on ice at the fish market. Back to you, Studio One!

* In business news, the price of oil has dropped to a new low due to Western sanctions and price capping, with the unexpected and unprecedented result that traders on the floor of the Moscow exchange were forced to dig a hole in the floor in order to properly graph the price changes. In this process they struck more oil which can't be sold, flooding the exchange with unprocessed crude and causing trillions of BlyaatCoin in damages. Cleanup is expected to only take a few moments, as Fire Artist Ivan Ivanovitch has been spotted heading towards the scene.

* In a brilliant stroke of resource management, Army High Command has addressed the shortage of attack drones brought on by our recent spate of war crimes with a bold new strategy. New conscripts of the incoming class have now been reclassified as drones, given hand grenades, propeller beanies, and instructions to run towards the enemy while making 'BUB BUB BUB BUB' noises. Attempts to exchange this new technology for computer parts from Iran have so far however met with little success.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We need to send the new Sting drones that glow blue when Orcs are near.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, how does a kamikaze drone kill its pilot? Does the remote emit an electrical shock, or does it blow up or what?
It must kill the pilot, otherwise it wouldnt be a "kamikaze drone" it'd just be remote controlled ordinance.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On a whim, I decided to read TFA (I know shocking!)

Rishi Sunak said that the west should reject unilateral calls by the Kremlin for a ceasefire in Ukraine and focus on "degrading Russia's capability to regroup and to resupply" at a meeting of European leaders in Latvia.
[snip snip snip]
A call to prevent Russia from regrouping indicates Britain endorses Ukraine's ongoing counter offensive, and comes the morning after the UK said it would ship hundreds of thousands more of artillery shells to Kyiv, under a £250m contract.

It's nice to see that the new PM has not changed the tone of the UK's message.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/ ; https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Russian Dyude:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ck_NpwQ96u4

Short video from Artem, The man is literally on the run from being mobilized.  Not sure if he's in Canada or US now.
 
mederu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Why the Ruzzian Armata T14 is a Big Failure? They will never use it in Ukraine
Youtube xOVuimPCOt0

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
18 Dec: Russians RAN OUT OF TROOPS to Storm Opytne | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube UyVle7QY5PE

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Why the does anyone listen to Kissinger or treat him like he's a great thinker on international relations?  I can't remember anything important the man has been correct about going all the way back to the Nixon administration.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

he spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak. I've been doing the heavy lifting in the morning for a while now. My system is pooched and I just can't right now. It's nice to see you back at your rightful mantle where you deserve to be. Nice fiery start to the day. We've missed you.  I'll help when I can. Likely after the 1st.

CSB: I had this album insert from the solo album 'Blows Against the Empire'. It was a spin off release from when Jefferson Airplane became Jefferson Starship. It had Grace Slick pen drawings of Breasts with Wings flying. Bonus points to anyone that can find that on a GIS. It foretells how a democratic people will steal Elmo's intergalactic ship and build a new free society on another planet. Anyway, I got Paul Kantner to sign it. He wrote..."To Kevin, CARRY THE FIRE". The torch is yours my friend. I'll be back to help when the goddesses  or FSM or whoever allow me.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If anyone wonders what is wrong with Putin, here are the exam results. "Jello.  With Berries and Crème ."
 
loki021376
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not quite the same situation that our Ukrainians are in, but it is 23 degrees out and I'm trying to put a little more venison in the freezer before the season ends. I can't imagine fighting in these temps. Better men and women than I.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did the drones buzz loudly before they hit? Because that seems sort of on brand for Russia at this point.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chewd: So, how does a kamikaze drone kill its pilot? Does the remote emit an electrical shock, or does it blow up or what?
It must kill the pilot, otherwise it wouldnt be a "kamikaze drone" it'd just be remote controlled ordinance.


Kamikaze is Japanese for 'divine wind' .... TMYK
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kissinger is still trying to pretend he's the go-to guy for geopolitical advice. I think Zelenskyy and his administration were far too polite in their responses. They'd have been justified in saying, "Shut the fark up, old man!"

If russia wants peace negotiations, they can pull all their troops out of all of Ukraine- including Crimea and the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk 'republics'- first, then come to Ukraine with cap in hand and humbly beg for permission to end the war. Not the US, NATO, or the EU- Ukraine. The Deranged Dwarf can complain about being at war with NATO all he wants- the aggrieved party is Ukraine, and Ukraine is the only entity who gets to decide on negotiations.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

He has "gravitas" and that cool German Nazi efficiency accent/aura.

Seriously, that's it, as far as I can tell. Take any of his utterances and have anyone else (other than Morgan Freeman) say them and they just sound like mediocre compromise give-in appeasement bullshiat.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The time for negotiations will be when every surviving Russian soldier has been driven out of Ukraine. The topic of negotiation will be how many trillions in reparations Russia must pay before sanctions are lifted. Russia will not have a seat at the negotiating table.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aungen: [Fark user image 425x642]

If anyone wonders what is wrong with Putin, here are the exam results. "Jello.  With Berries and Crème ."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: chewd: So, how does a kamikaze drone kill its pilot? Does the remote emit an electrical shock, or does it blow up or what?
It must kill the pilot, otherwise it wouldnt be a "kamikaze drone" it'd just be remote controlled ordinance.

Kamikaze is Japanese for 'divine wind' .... TMYK


I've smelled some nasty farts that made me say "Oh god, *vomiting sounds*."
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bakhmut Front 🗺 (December 19)

Ukrainian Forces successfully conducted a counterattack and pushed Russian Forces out of the outskirts of Bakhmut

Bakhmut is under full control of the Ukrainian Forces 🇺🇦
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Keep Calm

and

Kill Russians
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: The time for negotiations will be when every surviving Russian soldier has been driven out of Ukraine. The topic of negotiation will be how many trillions in reparations Russia must pay before sanctions are lifted. Russia will not have a seat at the negotiating table.


So, while I agree with the sentiment, I would warn you that the same mindset in 1918 led to WW2. I really don't want to know what Russian Mecha-Hitler/Stalin is gonna be like in 20 years
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CSB: I had this album insert from the solo album 'Blows Against the Empire'. It was a spin off release from when Jefferson Airplane became Jefferson Starship. It had Grace Slick pen drawings of Breasts with Wings flying. Bonus points to anyone that can find that on a GIS. It foretells how a democratic people will steal Elmo's intergalactic ship and build a new free society on another planet. Anyway, I got Paul Kantner to sign it. He wrote..."To Kevin, CARRY THE FIRE". The torch is yours my friend. I'll be back to help when the goddesses  or FSM or whoever allow me.


This one?

NSFW?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
100k.....

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

somedude210: Enigmamf: The time for negotiations will be when every surviving Russian soldier has been driven out of Ukraine. The topic of negotiation will be how many trillions in reparations Russia must pay before sanctions are lifted. Russia will not have a seat at the negotiating table.

So, while I agree with the sentiment, I would warn you that the same mindset in 1918 led to WW2. I really don't want to know what Russian Mecha-Hitler/Stalin is gonna be like in 20 years


Hopefully, Mecha Stalin ends the same way.

Taken out by a square jawed dude with a love of turkey dinners.
 
philodough
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kissinger can go f*ck himself.

And why is he even still alive?
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Settle down, everyone, settle down...

First off, let's get some Arcade etiquette nailed down. If someone puts their quarter on the top of the machine, they've got it next, no matter how close you think you are to breaking Tracianne's current record on that machine. Also, just because some of these old machines have cigarette burns on them doesn't mean you're allowed to smoke in here- take it outside or up on the roof deck. Lastly, a reminder that the bondage room has moved to the basement- it's mustier down there, so the ambiance is better anyway. One a related note, whoever has the bolt cutters, please return them so we can cut Valenumr loose.

Bad Cosmonaut had to leave us, but he was kind enough to send us the most popular arcade game in Russia right now, "Smoke Careful, Yorgi", where you have to block falling cigarette butts from setting your infrastructure alight. It's one of the harder games out there. Remember, all proceeds from the arcade go to buying Fark-engrave bopping sticks for the fellas, so you're supporting a good cause.

Coffee is in the jacuzzi, we had extra blintzes from our holiday party over the weekend, so they're on the back table. Since it looks like Father Jack is keeping his foot, we've discontinued our experiments to revive dead tissue through electricity. Thanks to all of you who donated or brought organs for us to test things out on- please take them home with you, they're cluttering up the fridge.

Keep Calm, Eternal Glory to the Heroes, Death to the Orcs and no sex toys for Fasahd - and Slava Ukraini!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
UK Ministry of Defense has an assessment of Bakhmut today.  Basically Wagner is going full Zapp Brannigan with their convict recruits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
006andahalf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kissinger lived his academic and political life in the conviction that power always has and always will ebb and flow in the ways it did for Richelieu, Friedrich the Great, Napoleon, Bismark, and the lot. Governance as a game of mobsters with a thick coating of imagined historical romance is just too irrational for him to comprehend.  He's just colorblind to it.  He's also like 700 years old.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Only the good die young...
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 10 to December 16 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some thoughts this morning from Illia Ponomarenko about life in the Kyiv area:



Happy, happy, happy St. Nicholas Day!
It's the beginning of Christmas season in Ukraine 🎄🎄🎄
I'm having a wish for the winter wishmaster - please let Shaheds and Kalibrs fark off my city.
Thanks.
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 19, 2022

How To Make Sure They Won't Switch Electricity Off Tonight, lesson 101.
You have to prepare everything - a portable power station, all the lights, and candles, and charge all gadgets, and get some Scotch and a book.
It's like that thing with the cigarette at the bus station.
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 19, 2022
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 98,800 is such a tantalizing number.

...

"The time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation," Kissinger wrote in an op-ed for The Spectator published on Dec. 17.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: The time for negotiations will be when every surviving Russian soldier has been driven out of Ukraine. The topic of negotiation will be how many trillions in reparations Russia must pay before sanctions are lifted. Russia will not have a seat at the negotiating table.


If Russia doesn't have a seat at the table why would they accept any of the results from the negotiations?
 
