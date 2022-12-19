 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Daily Star)   Someone has watched Star Trek IV waaay too many times (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, Ocean, 2006 albums, Time travel, Deep sea, mysterious TikTok user, 2008 singles, 2002 albums, Years in the future  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 10:20 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Loch Ness Monster?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Predictions start in 2044. That way they can milk this for 22 years. I really do hate the Internet. Whack jobs get all the attention they want.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, and double dumbass on you
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

img.freepik.comView Full Size

Soooo many to choose from...
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.