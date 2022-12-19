 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Yahoo)   Is it still "friendly fire" if you do it on purpose and the units hate each other?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That rift was one of several at play in the Russian war effort. Other power centers include the mercenary Wagner group, led by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the forces led by Ramzan Kadyrov, the warlord who leads Russia's semi-autonomous region of Chechnya.

I'm no military guy, but that looks pretty damn close to civil war.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Blyat-on-blyat incident?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Putin runs a tight ship.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Hey Sergey your mother's borscht comes from a jar!'

*boom*
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I believe it's called "fragging ".
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say they should turn around and head to Moscow, but I doubt they have the fuel.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmmm.  Regular army firing on the Russian equivalent of the SS?  I wonder if anything like that happened during World War II.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
sure. two self-hating closeted dudes could also hate eachother
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My enemy's enemy etc.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: That rift was one of several at play in the Russian war effort. Other power centers include the mercenary Wagner group, led by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the forces led by Ramzan Kadyrov, the warlord who leads Russia's semi-autonomous region of Chechnya.

I'm no military guy, but that looks pretty damn close to civil war.


Unfortunately on Ukrainian territory though
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you build a mine on your ally's stone pile.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
a Russian tank commander drove his T-90 tank toward a group of Russian national guard troops, fired at their checkpoint and blew it up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigMax: Putin runs a tight ship.


This one?
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah...the rigid discipline of a well oiled military machine...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [pbs.twimg.com image 304x166]


https://www.slashfilm.com/742519/the-animal-house-easter-egg-you-probably-missed-in-the-twilight-zone-movie/
 
starsrift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Friendly fire isn't.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


Someone should photoshop Zelensky's face to that meme.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The conflict originated because some units were issued equipment upgrades while others werent.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [pbs.twimg.com image 304x166]


...Which, as any twisted sister fan knows, was an error as Douglas goes on to marry his college sweetheart, have a kid, and proceed to become a teacher that is abused absurdly by an 80s hair band.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

starsrift: Friendly fire isn't.


More like Frenemy fire...
 
