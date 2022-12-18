 Skip to content
(ABC News)   6-year-old boy racks up over $16,000 in Apple App Store charges playing video games unsupervised, will receive close, personal visit from Krampus soon   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, App Store, Apple Inc., Jessica Johnson, ITunes Store, in-app purchases, Apple App Store, mother of young children, IPhone  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't think any six yo has a grasp of what $16,000 is in real terms.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gacha is bad civilization.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't think any six yo has a grasp of what $16,000 is in real terms.


It means some god-tier loot crates!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think that stripper really liked him, though.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Games that allow real world money to be spent without requiring you to re-enter a password should be illegal.  They are a scam that are designed specifically for this kind of thing to happen.
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some in game purchases can happen very easily.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is two years old...
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The meaning of 16k when it comes to games has changed a lot since when I was tiny.

Hey Hey 16k
Youtube IagZIM9MtLo


/the end of the song brings a little tear to my eye
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For Sonic? bleh. I almost expected this to be Diablo Immortal, lmao
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Apple devices have plenty of parental control and can be set to require a password for purchases. This woman gave her kid an unrestricted internet connected device with her pay pal tied to it. I aren't the kids game in app purchase thing is shady and underhanded but there is a need to understand what you doing when you hand the internet to a kid with no guardrails.
 
drxym
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
App stores should really be required to enforce hard and soft spending limits on games by law. A soft limit is something a user can override with authorization, a hard limit is still an upper monthly spend that cannot be exceeded. e.g. €10 and €100 for some PG rated game.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you spent that much playing skee-ball, you'd have mean wanking arm and enough tickets to get that Casio keyboard AND the Walkman.
 
gaspode
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The meaning of 16k when it comes to games has changed a lot since when I was tiny.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IagZIM9MtLo]

/the end of the song brings a little tear to my eye


Knight Lore needed 48K. Sheesh.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So one side of the comments is going to be about personal accountability and being smarter than a dried can of paint, while the other side will be blaming the companies and demanding that personal accountability be removed from the equation because playing the victim is easier and has the chance to get them free money somehow
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Johnson said her PayPal account had been linked to the iPad.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


If you go on vacation and leave the front door open, don't act surprised when you find the place ransacked when you get back.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gaspode: Gordon Bennett: The meaning of 16k when it comes to games has changed a lot since when I was tiny.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IagZIM9MtLo]

/the end of the song brings a little tear to my eye

Knight Lore needed 48K. Sheesh.


So did most of the other games mentioned in the song. Offhand, the only game in the song I believe will run on a  16K Spectrum is Jetpac. I chalk it up to artistic licence.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't think any six yo has a grasp of what $16,000 is in real terms.


I don't either.  I'm, trying to imagine what I would do if somehow I just got $16,000.  It's more than enough to buy a new refrigerator, but not enough to buy a car I'd actually want.  I have never put any payment methods on my phone.  If someone found or stole my phone and could figure out the PIN they'd only see boring text messages and a list of contacts.  And pictures of my cat.

You'd think they'd put a cap on it at some point - at least to verify that these repeated charges are valid.

I'm pretty sure I've had my credit card frozen for suspicious activity which did turn out to be fraudulent at least once.  No, I didn't use my card in Dubai or England where the most recent fraudulent charge was from.

It could just be a coincidence but the charge from the store in England came shortly after I bought a few stamps from the Royal Mail.  Good thing I did that before the strike. They delivered but tracking was a bit dodgy.
 
