 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CBS News)   It's been an incredible series gripping viewers with shocking plot twists, and now comes the series finale of the January 6th Committee hearings. How will it end? A "St. Elsewhere" ending with I'm Eric shaking a snowglobe? Tune in at 1 p.m. ET   (cbsnews.com) divider line
221
    More: Live, Nancy Pelosi, President of the United States, Democratic Party, Joe Biden, United States House of Representatives, George W. Bush, Washington, D.C., culmination of the committee  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Dec 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



221 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ITS COMIN RIGHT FER US
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Doesn't matter.
DOJ will ignore everything.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Looking forward to it. Hopefully it's more than one criminal who's getting referred.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

This finale brought to us by the good people at Orville Redenbacher's. Keeping the corn flowing since 1970.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wooden_badger: Doesn't matter.
DOJ will ignore everything.


But, these are white people.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wooden_badger: Doesn't matter.
DOJ will ignore everything.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I dunno.  Special Council Zod seems a little pissed after being released from the Phantom Zone.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My $0.02:

Merrick Garland has been plodding ever onward WRT Hair Furor's Festival of Crimes. None of us know what's going on in the background. What we DO know are the following: Fatty Fartknuckle is still walking round free after being caught red-handed having both stolen highly privileged documents from the government but then also lying, repeatedly, about having them. I mean, for fark's sake: the FBI had to go in and get the stuff back and NOW it seems he may have shiat stashed elsewhere if his own lawyer's reports are even partially correct.

My point: the case has been built. It's all in the public view, documented in staggering details by the government and press. There's no question about whether he did it or not: it's proven by properly collected evidence, witness testimony, and multiple televised farking admissions.

And that's just the recent, big one. There are TONS of other, criminal offenses committed in broad daylight with emphatic, "Yeah, I did it. So what?" public speeches by him.

This walking skid mark left in someone's shorts after a bad vindaloo and a bran muffin has been given infinitely more leeway than any other criminal cocksucker in the history of this country. His wrinkled ass should have been in cuffs and an orange jumpsuit within moments of them carrying out the compartmentalized documents from his closet in Mar-A-Lardo.

So, sure: maybe the DOJ will actually pursue the criminal referrals. And if they do I will be glad. But I'm not going to hold my farking breath because all evidence points to letting him off the farking hook. At least until he eats himself into a farking grave of Big Mac wrappers and laundered rubles.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wooden_badger: Doesn't matter.
DOJ will ignore everything.


Tiresome.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: wooden_badger: Doesn't matter.
DOJ will ignore everything.

Tiresome.


Yes it is.
Any. Day. Now IS tiresome.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm thinking more of a Battlestar Galactica ending. Chairman Thompson and Marjorie Taylor Greene are revealed to have been involved in a torried, illicit relationship and have borne a child together named Hero. At first, both Republicans and Democrats are outraged by this betrayal to their respective causes, but then people start to understand that Hero, in combining the most extreme views from Left and Right into one coherent Uberview, actually represents the future of the human race. But powerful forces, led by Elon Musk, realize that their business models cannot survive in a world brought together by Hero, so they move against him with plans to dissect him and learn how to purge the liberal gene. At this point, it's revealed that Liz Cheney is actually an angel sent to guide humanity through its darkest hours, and she leads a stalwart band of desperados who free Hero from the clutches of the Arizona militia (led by Kari Lake) who's captured him, then commandeers one of SpaceX's rockets and escapes to Mars, where they establish a new base and fresh start for all of humanity.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

brokenbiscuits: My $0.02:

Merrick Garland has been plodding ever onward WRT Hair Furor's Festival of Crimes. None of us know what's going on in the background. What we DO know are the following: Fatty Fartknuckle is still walking round free after being caught red-handed having both stolen highly privileged documents from the government but then also lying, repeatedly, about having them. I mean, for fark's sake: the FBI had to go in and get the stuff back and NOW it seems he may have shiat stashed elsewhere if his own lawyer's reports are even partially correct.

My point: the case has been built. It's all in the public view, documented in staggering details by the government and press. There's no question about whether he did it or not: it's proven by properly collected evidence, witness testimony, and multiple televised farking admissions.

And that's just the recent, big one. There are TONS of other, criminal offenses committed in broad daylight with emphatic, "Yeah, I did it. So what?" public speeches by him.

This walking skid mark left in someone's shorts after a bad vindaloo and a bran muffin has been given infinitely more leeway than any other criminal cocksucker in the history of this country. His wrinkled ass should have been in cuffs and an orange jumpsuit within moments of them carrying out the compartmentalized documents from his closet in Mar-A-Lardo.

So, sure: maybe the DOJ will actually pursue the criminal referrals. And if they do I will be glad. But I'm not going to hold my farking breath because all evidence points to letting him off the farking hook. At least until he eats himself into a farking grave of Big Mac wrappers and laundered rubles.


Nice rant. Was it fun?
Until Dec. 8th the DoJ was forbidden to completely pursue the stolen docs and obstruction case because of Judge Cannon's intervention. The Eleventh Circuit's ruling calling for her to vacate was released Dec 1. It went into effect Dec. 8th after TFG failed to appeal to SCOTUS, perhaps because they already denied his appeal on the classified docs part of the case.

That means they've barely had a week to process the rest of the materials collected via their search warrant. It may seem a small  thing to you, but doing so is necessary to document that TFG was not storing the documents in an appropriate manner. Yes, we already know it, but that doesn't play in court. It's necessary to complete the process.

Luckily, as you note, during the time the whole Special Master thing was running through the courts, TFG was busy confessing in public and destroying his defenses. The court record further harms most of the defense strategies available to him.

I'm on record suggesting an indictment by the end of Jan. By mid Feb, I'll join the ANGH if nothing has happened by then. But thus far, it's taken this long because they are working towards more than just an indictment, they want a conviction.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh: brokenbiscuits: My $0.02:

Merrick Garland has been plodding ever onward WRT Hair Furor's Festival of Crimes. None of us know what's going on in the background. What we DO know are the following: Fatty Fartknuckle is still walking round free after being caught red-handed having both stolen highly privileged documents from the government but then also lying, repeatedly, about having them. I mean, for fark's sake: the FBI had to go in and get the stuff back and NOW it seems he may have shiat stashed elsewhere if his own lawyer's reports are even partially correct.

My point: the case has been built. It's all in the public view, documented in staggering details by the government and press. There's no question about whether he did it or not: it's proven by properly collected evidence, witness testimony, and multiple televised farking admissions.

And that's just the recent, big one. There are TONS of other, criminal offenses committed in broad daylight with emphatic, "Yeah, I did it. So what?" public speeches by him.

This walking skid mark left in someone's shorts after a bad vindaloo and a bran muffin has been given infinitely more leeway than any other criminal cocksucker in the history of this country. His wrinkled ass should have been in cuffs and an orange jumpsuit within moments of them carrying out the compartmentalized documents from his closet in Mar-A-Lardo.

So, sure: maybe the DOJ will actually pursue the criminal referrals. And if they do I will be glad. But I'm not going to hold my farking breath because all evidence points to letting him off the farking hook. At least until he eats himself into a farking grave of Big Mac wrappers and laundered rubles.

Nice rant. Was it fun?
Until Dec. 8th the DoJ was forbidden to completely pursue the stolen docs and obstruction case because of Judge Cannon's intervention. The Eleventh Circuit's ruling calling for her to vacate was released Dec 1. It went into effect Dec. 8th after TFG failed to appeal to SCOTUS, perhaps because they already denied his appeal on the classified docs part of the case.

That means they've barely had a week to process the rest of the materials collected via their search warrant. It may seem a small  thing to you, but doing so is necessary to document that TFG was not storing the documents in an appropriate manner. Yes, we already know it, but that doesn't play in court. It's necessary to complete the process.

Luckily, as you note, during the time the whole Special Master thing was running through the courts, TFG was busy confessing in public and destroying his defenses. The court record further harms most of the defense strategies available to him.

I'm on record suggesting an indictment by the end of Jan. By mid Feb, I'll join the ANGH if nothing has happened by then. But thus far, it's taken this long because they are working towards more than just an indictment, they want a conviction.


This
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm thinking more of a Battlestar Galactica ending. Chairman Thompson and Marjorie Taylor Greene are revealed to have been involved in a torried, illicit relationship and have borne a child together named Hero. At first, both Republicans and Democrats are outraged by this betrayal to their respective causes, but then people start to understand that Hero, in combining the most extreme views from Left and Right into one coherent Uberview, actually represents the future of the human race. But powerful forces, led by Elon Musk, realize that their business models cannot survive in a world brought together by Hero, so they move against him with plans to dissect him and learn how to purge the liberal gene. At this point, it's revealed that Liz Cheney is actually an angel sent to guide humanity through its darkest hours, and she leads a stalwart band of desperados who free Hero from the clutches of the Arizona militia (led by Kari Lake) who's captured him, then commandeers one of SpaceX's rockets and escapes to Mars, where they establish a new base and fresh start for all of humanity.


So Abraham Linkler
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It turns out the REAL insurrection was the friends we made along the way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know how it will end but I have a darn good idea how it will feel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As usual, I won't be able to watch live, so I'll be relying on you lovely folks. Here's Bucky enjoying the first snowfall of the year.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The highlight is going to be Liz Chaney singing "Don't cry for me Argentina."
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It should prove interesting.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where are these committee meetings held?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's possible that today we might see the first formal recognition from the US Government that Donald Trump led an insurrection and attempted to overthrow the government. Only took them 2 years to acknowledge the obvious. Glad we have the best and brightest working this case.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/alivitali/status/1604875821734277120

SCOOP: J6 Cmte believes it has sufficient evidence for criminal referrals against Trump lawyer John Eastman, according to a dress rehearsal overheard by NBC News Sunday & 2 add'l sources familiar w/ the committees deliberations confirming.

During Sunday's mtg Raskin told colleagues "Eastman was centrally involved" in the conspiracy, citing specific titles and statutes at various points. Lawmakers likely to unveil these referrals during today's mtg, in addition to the anticipated criminal referrals for Trump.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good god, listening to Andrea Mitchell mumble her way through an interview is infuriating.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/alivitali/status/1604875821734277120

SCOOP: J6 Cmte believes it has sufficient evidence for criminal referrals against Trump lawyer John Eastman, according to a dress rehearsal overheard by NBC News Sunday & 2 add'l sources familiar w/ the committees deliberations confirming.

During Sunday's mtg Raskin told colleagues "Eastman was centrally involved" in the conspiracy, citing specific titles and statutes at various points. Lawmakers likely to unveil these referrals during today's mtg, in addition to the anticipated criminal referrals for Trump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, over at Fox News...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
potentially

could

may

might
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Good god, listening to Andrea Mitchell mumble her way through an interview is infuriating.


Cutting the cord means never watching her again. Thankfully for big events like this Peacock runs a live stream so I can wait till then or just cspan it.
 
red230
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It'll end with mountains of evidence of Trump's guilt being handed over to the DOJ who will use it charge some individuals that you never heard of with crimes but they will not indict Trump. Never forget that cops want fascists and overwhelmingly voted for Trump and the Republicans and will do so again. The DOJ are the most powerful cops in the country and they will act accordingly.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Good god, listening to Andrea Mitchell mumble her way through an interview is infuriating.


she talks like she has loose false teeth and the world's worst case of cottonmouth combined
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Goodfellas - Layla Scene - HQ
Youtube 1Z6MJIjCJ20
I'm hoping for a montage of murders as the cops close in
 
Aquapope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Joe Biden wakes up in bed after a terrible dream that he'd been president for the last 2 years.  The room is dark.  He wakes up his wife, who turns on the light, and it's... Barack Obama!!!!!!
-or-
Joe hears somebody in the shower and goes to the bathroom to investigate.  He opens the shower door, and standing there naked and wet is... John McCain!  He never died, he's still in the Senate anchoring a centrist GOP faction.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: gilgigamesh: wooden_badger: Doesn't matter.
DOJ will ignore everything.

Tiresome.

Yes it is.
Any. Day. Now IS tiresome.


It's not THAT bad of a song

Ronnie Milsap - Any Day Now
Youtube HJSjEl1JhHc
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm thinking more of a Battlestar Galactica ending. Chairman Thompson and Marjorie Taylor Greene are revealed to have been involved in a torried, illicit relationship and have borne a child together named Hero. At first, both Republicans and Democrats are outraged by this betrayal to their respective causes, but then people start to understand that Hero, in combining the most extreme views from Left and Right into one coherent Uberview, actually represents the future of the human race. But powerful forces, led by Elon Musk, realize that their business models cannot survive in a world brought together by Hero, so they move against him with plans to dissect him and learn how to purge the liberal gene. At this point, it's revealed that Liz Cheney is actually an angel sent to guide humanity through its darkest hours, and she leads a stalwart band of desperados who free Hero from the clutches of the Arizona militia (led by Kari Lake) who's captured him, then commandeers one of SpaceX's rockets and escapes to Mars, where they establish a new base and fresh start for all of humanity.


I was hoping for a Conan the Barbarian ending, where all the cultists slowly and sadly disperse after  Liz Cheney cuts Trump's head off and throws it down the stairs, but this works too.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

red230: It'll end with mountains of evidence of Trump's guilt being handed over to the DOJ who will use it charge some individuals that you never heard of with crimes but they will not indict Trump. Never forget that cops want fascists and overwhelmingly voted for Trump and the Republicans and will do so again. The DOJ are the most powerful cops in the country and they will act accordingly.


On the one hand yes.  On the other, no one, and I mean no one is praying harder for the DOJ to indict Trump than Ron DeSantis and the rest of the GOP establishment.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wademh: That means they've barely had a week to process the rest of the materials collected via their search warrant. It may seem a small  thing to you, but doing so is necessary to document that TFG was not storing the documents in an appropriate manner. Yes, we already know it, but that doesn't play in court. It's necessary to complete the process.


If we're supposed to wait until after the DOJ is handed evidence and reviewed it, then what was the purpose of the entire multi-year Congress investigation and referral?
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Close captioned to translate Kangaroo I hope.

Liz is dipping in the whiteout to rid those greys.

Kinzinger (Duck, Lame) looking to end early since he's packing and can still claim mileage if he travels before the 4th.

Bennie (the Jet) Thompson is hogging the mirror in the restroom trying to perfect "serious look" for the cameras.

Nancy Pelosi DGAF.  She's got hers.


Hey folks I'll be here all week.....
 
lectos
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1Z6MJIjCJ20] I'm hoping for a montage of murders as the cops close in


Yeah, but with how this world is, it'd be the J6 committee, and all the "bad guys" go free.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Close captioned to translate Kangaroo I hope.

Liz is dipping in the whiteout to rid those greys.

Kinzinger (Duck, Lame) looking to end early since he's packing and can still claim mileage if he travels before the 4th.

Bennie (the Jet) Thompson is hogging the mirror in the restroom trying to perfect "serious look" for the cameras.

Nancy Pelosi DGAF.  She's got hers.


Hey folks I'll be here all week.....


Translating Derp to English here:

Liz Warren is going to extinguish the White race.

Henry Kissinger owes me gas money.

Has anyone seen my pants?
 
apoptotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd actually forgotten this was today, so thank you for the reminder, subby!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Once more unto the breach, dear liver, once more
 
Hugh2d2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Joe Biden wakes up in bed after a terrible dream that he'd been president for the last 2 years.  The room is dark.  He wakes up his wife, who turns on the light, and it's... Barack Obama!!!!!!
-or-
Joe hears somebody in the shower and goes to the bathroom to investigate.  He opens the shower door, and standing there naked and wet is... John McCain!  He never died, he's still in the Senate anchoring a centrist GOP faction.


And Biden know exactly how to stop Trump from being POTUS with the time remaining in Obama's presidency ...

But then Taylor Swift accidentally steps on a butterfly and we get thrown into our present timeline which is somehow worse.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's today?  shiat.  I was going to go for a walk before it got too cold.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Prediction: The worst ending since LOST

Viewers: Ain't nothing gonna happen.
Showrunners: Something's gonna happen! We promise! And it will be awesome!
Narrator: Nothing happened.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: wademh: That means they've barely had a week to process the rest of the materials collected via their search warrant. It may seem a small  thing to you, but doing so is necessary to document that TFG was not storing the documents in an appropriate manner. Yes, we already know it, but that doesn't play in court. It's necessary to complete the process.

If we're supposed to wait until after the DOJ is handed evidence and reviewed it, then what was the purpose of the entire multi-year Congress investigation and referral?


What is the point of a criminal referral? As it turns out, essentially nothing. All it does is put a ribbon around the report.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bill wakes up Hillary, tells about their Trump friend who takes over the GOP, becomes President, and lets the Christofascists take over.

/then he recommended that she wear more sweaters
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Twilight Zone Movie
Youtube LlVjdyfJIWs

Maybe the committee will show us something really scary?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How about the part where GQP shuts down the government and defends the DOJ and courts in retaliation for anything happening?
 
Displayed 50 of 221 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.