 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(AZ Family)   Thirty six people leid up after Hawaiian Airlines flight 35 from Phoenix experiences a little too much aloha spirit   (azfamily.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Hawaii, Emergency medical services, Emergency medical technician, Airline, Aircraft, Injuries, Hawaiian Airlines, state Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 3:30 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know turbulence rarely kills. It never takes down an airplane.  But it doesn't matter to my brain in that moment.  I grip the seats like my life depends on it and panic. If I had been on this flight I would have cried and probably looked at ways to immediately leave my vacation to go home by boat. This is genuinely one of my biggest fears.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

4seasons85!: I know turbulence rarely kills. It never takes down an airplane.  But it doesn't matter to my brain in that moment.  I grip the seats like my life depends on it and panic. If I had been on this flight I would have cried and probably looked at ways to immediately leave my vacation to go home by boat. This is genuinely one of my biggest fears.


I know exactly how you feel. I have never been in TURBULENCE but over the southern Rockies the capt announced that we will experience some minor turbulence. The jet was being jerked around and slamming up and down. Stewards were walking up and down the aisles holding on to every seat back as they walked. There were 2 uniformed pilots across the aisle from me flying to their next flight and they were talking and laughing and like nothing going on. It is for me the stuff nightmares are made of.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The matriarch of the family I fly always asks if we'll have any turbulence during the flight. If I think we'll get as much as a bump, I warn her that she is going to feel like a rodeo clown in barrel; curse my name and fire me for a week or so.
So if it's a smooth flight I get acknowledged for having superior piloting skills.  If not, then she feels that she was at least warned. Either way I'm covered.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a lot of people who should have been buckled up getting injured.  It doesn't make sense..
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Try flying over the Grand Canyon in the summertime. Up and down drafts from hell.

I made the mistake of eating a HUGE ice cream cone before our scenic flight one year. Ended up filling about two or three puke bags.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.