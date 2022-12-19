 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

My god, it's full of SARS: Covid deaths undercounted by an order of magnitude on the African continent
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My lack of surprise is epic in scope.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting it to be three-fifths.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dark Continent. Got any articles about The Orient while you're at it, Kipling?
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who went to Florida in 2021 got covid.  One of my coworkers died after visiting Florida in August of that year.  My in-law snowbirds got it on the second day they arrived just after new years.  Got infected at a bbq with the grandkids/family and one a-hole was coughing the whole time spreading covid.  No mask.

Every contractor we had from Florida and Texas tested positive on arriving at their covid health screening.  Did they not think to test before flying?
This is the damage #45 and his enablers did.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: Anyone who went to Florida in 2021 got covid.  One of my coworkers died after visiting Florida in August of that year.  My in-law snowbirds got it on the second day they arrived just after new years.  Got infected at a bbq with the grandkids/family and one a-hole was coughing the whole time spreading covid.  No mask.

Every contractor we had from Florida and Texas tested positive on arriving at their covid health screening.  Did they not think to test before flying?
This is the damage #45 and his enablers did.


And I call bs on that nonsense.  I lived in Florida at that time and neither my wife nor I contracted the dreaded plague.  Close buddy living 4 blocks away took less care than a house cat and never contracted the disease.  I knew of a few people who did come down with Covid, but the incidence of infection was no greater there than most other parts of the country and was significantly lower than New York, or Los Angeles.

And your snowbird in-laws more than likely got it from wherever they came from before they arrived as the incubation period is longer than 2 days.
 
scrumpy7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, the bit in Trevor Noah's new comedy special about how Africans handled Covid better than anyone else, resulting in far lower death rates, may not have aged well
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no money for testing or treatment in most of the place, but hygiene programs in places with an Ebola outbreak fear have at least got everyone washing their hands.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid, as sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: The Dark Continent. Got any articles about The Orient while you're at it, Kipling?


Remember when Busch Gardens was marketing their African-themed park in Florida under that name well into the late 90s?
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: The Dark Continent. Got any articles about The Orient while you're at it, Kipling?


Yeah this headline sucks, and you do too, racistmitter.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Spartapuss: The Dark Continent. Got any articles about The Orient while you're at it, Kipling?

Yeah this headline sucks, and you do too, racistmitter.


On CNN.com this weekend, there was an article that talked about how the GOP got "gypped" in the midterms.

Its going to be a while before we get all that racist crap out of our language.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: CheatCommando: Spartapuss: The Dark Continent. Got any articles about The Orient while you're at it, Kipling?

Yeah this headline sucks, and you do too, racistmitter.

On CNN.com this weekend, there was an article that talked about how the GOP got "gypped" in the midterms.

Its going to be a while before we get all that racist crap out of our language.


Doesn't mean we have to tolerate it or not call it out when we see it.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Northern: Anyone who went to Florida in 2021 got covid.  One of my coworkers died after visiting Florida in August of that year.  My in-law snowbirds got it on the second day they arrived just after new years.  Got infected at a bbq with the grandkids/family and one a-hole was coughing the whole time spreading covid.  No mask.

Every contractor we had from Florida and Texas tested positive on arriving at their covid health screening.  Did they not think to test before flying?
This is the damage #45 and his enablers did.


Dude. The libturd mindset of it's someone else's fault (all Trump's fault), never mine is out of control here. It's your dumbass in-laws and family fault for even having a family bbq to begin with during the pandemic. And it's your dumbass in-laws and family fault for traveling unnecessarily during a pandemic. And your dumbass in-laws and family fault for not wearing masks at the family bbq during the pandemic. And your dumbass in-laws and family fault for showing up to the bbq coughing and sick during the pandemic. And your dumbass in-laws and family fault for being at a family bbq and seeing someone there coughing and sick and not leaving during the pandemic, but instead staying there and interacting with them during the pandemic.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: brainlordmesomorph: CheatCommando: Spartapuss: The Dark Continent. Got any articles about The Orient while you're at it, Kipling?

Yeah this headline sucks, and you do too, racistmitter.

On CNN.com this weekend, there was an article that talked about how the GOP got "gypped" in the midterms.

Its going to be a while before we get all that racist crap out of our language.

Doesn't mean we have to tolerate it or not call it out when we see it.


agreed, I came here to do just that, but you guys had it covered
 
COVID19 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dark Continent? i mean, I'm aware of Heart of Darkness... but "Dark Continent"?... that's a little... Dutch
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Covid, as sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti


"WAAfrica" (Five Waluigis sing Africa)
Youtube PPgLTgWa99w
 
asciibaron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

COVID19: Dark Continent? i mean, I'm aware of Heart of Darkness... but "Dark Continent"?... that's a little... Dutch



the term has nothing to do with race, but in 2022, everything is about race because of little minds.

"Africa had dense forests, big lakes, perennial rivers and large tracts of deserts. However; the composition of Africa was not known to the world at large, hence, it was called as the 'Dark Continent' "
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Northern: Anyone who went to Florida in 2021 got covid.  One of my coworkers died after visiting Florida in August of that year.  My in-law snowbirds got it on the second day they arrived just after new years.  Got infected at a bbq with the grandkids/family and one a-hole was coughing the whole time spreading covid.  No mask.

Every contractor we had from Florida and Texas tested positive on arriving at their covid health screening.  Did they not think to test before flying?
This is the damage #45 and his enablers did.

And I call bs on that nonsense.  I lived in Florida at that time and neither my wife nor I contracted the dreaded plague.  Close buddy living 4 blocks away took less care than a house cat and never contracted the disease.  I knew of a few people who did come down with Covid, but the incidence of infection was no greater there than most other parts of the country and was significantly lower than New York, or Los Angeles.

And your snowbird in-laws more than likely got it from wherever they came from before they arrived as the incubation period is longer than 2 days.


Lol yeah and all those excess deaths were just spontaneous.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Spartapuss: The Dark Continent. Got any articles about The Orient while you're at it, Kipling?

Remember when Busch Gardens was marketing their African-themed park in Florida under that name well into the late 90s?


I thought they continued that into the early 2000's..
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Phrasing, subby?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are only a handful of countries in Africa that have the ability to meaningfully track cause of death in normal times. You're not going to get accurate numbers for the entire continent in a pandemic.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

asciibaron: COVID19: Dark Continent? i mean, I'm aware of Heart of Darkness... but "Dark Continent"?... that's a little... Dutch


the term has nothing to do with race, but in 2022, everything is about race because of little minds.

"Africa had dense forests, big lakes, perennial rivers and large tracts of deserts. However; the composition of Africa was not known to the world at large, hence, it was called as the 'Dark Continent' "


The thing is we kind of know the composition of Africa in the year, as you helpfully highlighted, 2022.

Anyway, your point is arguable.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The term "Dark Continent" is still used unfortunately:

Shining Light on the "Dark Continent" - May 28, 2020

But it is pretty dated and considered racist because of its use in white literature.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

COVID19: Dark Continent? i mean, I'm aware of Heart of Darkness... but "Dark Continent"?... that's a little... Dutch


Dark Continent is, and always has been, a reference to a generalized lack of telemetry.  It's kinda racist to think otherwise.
 
