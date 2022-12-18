 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting
This article wasn't approved by the admins, so it would normally only be available to TotalFark subscribers. However, because some TotalFarkers have upvoted this submission, we're letting you see it. Posting new comments is still only available to TotalFark subscribers.

If you are a paid TotalFark subscriber, you must have cookies enabled in your browser. You can reset your cookie by logging in.

(CNN)   I-guana turn off your electricity   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Plug, Reptile, Electrical engineering, Green Iguana, Genetic pollution, Electricity, Conservation biology, Lake Worth Lagoon, large-scale outage  
•       •       •

329 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

17 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
I'd have to give iguanas lots of credit if they take out Florida before meth, global warming, or Burmese Pythons do.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I'm on the Mexican radio, radio.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I'm on the Mexican radio, radio.


There I was in schmucks' nirvana,
Now I'm a barbecued iguana...
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
nice use of the Plug tag

Also you people should be eating these bastards, what's wrong with you, aren't you americans?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Barbecued iguana isn't just for Tijuana any more.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: nice use of the Plug tag

Also you people should be eating these bastards, what's wrong with you, aren't you americans?


They don't fit into a bun OR a deep fryer.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Lo marco y sintonizo la estación
Hablan de la inflación mexicana
Entiendo solo un poco
I don't understand, es un acertijo

Estoy en la radio americano.
Estoy en la radio woah oh, americano.
Ojalá estuviera en Miami
comiendo iguana asada.
 
Nirbo
38 minutes ago  
1400 whole Floridians for 35 minutes?!

Oh the tragedy.

Give me a farking break.
 
Trocadero
34 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
25 minutes ago  
With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound
He pulls the spitting high tension wires down
 
indy_kid
25 minutes ago  
The squirrels have competition?

Squirrel vs iguana on a power line! FIGHT!!
 
foo monkey
23 minutes ago  

Nirbo: 1400 whole Floridians for 35 minutes?!

Oh the tragedy.

Give me a farking break.


The larger story is this is the third time it's happened in a single calendar year.  That is, iguanas have caused multiple power outages.

/repeat
//reported
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
A large green iguana ended up on a transformer at Lake Worth Beach's Sixth Avenue substation

The utility company obviously didn't shell out for Iguana-Shield-Transformer-Protectant-Coating™
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
16 minutes ago  
If you suffer from a reptile dysfunction for more than 35 minutes, please consult your physician.
 
razyjean
16 minutes ago  

indy_kid: The squirrels have competition?

Squirrel vs iguana on a power line! FIGHT!!


This right here!
I'm on the west coast of Florida (Tampa Bay area), and while I know for a fact that we have iguanas*, squirrels take out our power a couple times a year.

* A friend accidentally released my pet iguana in 1996. He lived in the avacado trees next to my house for at least a couple of years.
 
big pig peaches
13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Nirbo: 1400 whole Floridians for 35 minutes?!

Oh the tragedy.

Give me a farking break.

The larger story is this is the third time it's happened in a single calendar year.  That is, iguanas have caused multiple power outages.

/repeat
//reported


Around here it's squirrels. Usually takes them about a half hour to showup and flip the breaker or whatever it is that is in the big metal box at the end of the block.
 
dj_bigbird
9 minutes ago  
Mike Rowe just did a Dirty Jobs with a company that goes around killing iguanas (with pellet guns), those things are causing some serious messes down there (erosion, fecal matter in the water...)
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
You must be a TotalFark subscriber to post comments or vote in this thread.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.