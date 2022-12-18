 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Des Moines Register)   She should have seen this coming   (desmoinesregister.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, According to Jim, Allison Campbell, Attorneys general, Medicine, Health care, Diagnosis, Cabinet, Attorney general  
•       •       •

849 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 1:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's not pretty enough to be deceptive and misleading

media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife, Becky Courtney, claims her husband, Craig Courtney, committed suicide after seeking out Campbell's "healing" services.

Well? He isn't sick anymore, is he?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 80s, an acquaintance used to deliver pizza.  He said the town psychic never tipped.  "Because she knows you won't mess with her pizza."
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought if I were a psychic, the first thing I would say when someone came in my office is, "I knew you'd come in here."  It would establish my credibility immediately.

Pro-tip for all would be psychics:  It's fine to invent a bunch of fake, vague crap but you really shouldn't claim healing powers.  However, preachers seem to be immune from this particular scam....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave Dionne Warwick alone!
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I got yelled at by a psychic for taking a picture of her sign. Hey, the sign said she told the future. She knew I was coming and could have covered it up but noooo! She had to yell at me.

/she did have that cool Hungarian accent
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never go to a psychic who requires appointments.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.