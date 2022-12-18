 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Some Guy)   If you're wanted for homicide, maybe don't break into a police station   (denver7.com)
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Carlos Trejo, Front Range Urban Corridor, homicide suspect, United States Air Force Academy, Colorado municipalities, violent crime unit, David Mamet  
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He wanted to turn himself in.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Man what is it with Colorado Springs?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He said he would be back.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else are you supposed to tamper with the evidence against you?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trejo is accused of shooting and killing his roommate"

He was framed!

mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would I even know if I was wanted for homicide, Subby?

tIt isnt like they send you a reminder note or anything
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: He said he would be back.


DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: 8 inches: He said he would be back.

Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Man what is it with Colorado Springs?


As they say in Australia, those people are mad as cut snakes. Colorado Springs is in a gorgeous setting, but you couldn't party me to live there.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Nintenfreak: Man what is it with Colorado Springs?

As they say in Australia, those people are mad as cut snakes. Colorado Springs is in a gorgeous setting, but you couldn't party me to live there.


*pay

LOL
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be fair, it would be the last placethey'd be looking for him.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or maybe do...

Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Man what is it with Colorado Springs?


Shiat-ton of churches, gun stores, military facilities, more churches, maga chuds, militia types, and even more scared caucasians.

  4. Click here to submit a link.