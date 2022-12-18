 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Twitter)   Elon's got a new poll: You know what you must do
    More: Survey, shot  
1371 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 7:41 PM (1 hour ago)



Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, nice try. I'm not joining twitter now just to vote on this. A better poll would be "Do you think I could get $4billion out of this if I sell Twitter now?"
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I doubt the sincerity of this latest statement, just like every other one he's made
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: If he steps down that lessens the chance that twitter burns down.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Somehow I doubt the sincerity of this latest statement, just like every other one he's made


And no, I'm not signing up for Twitter either just to participate in your crappy poll ( or for any other reason).

/ never have, never will
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's 'the head of Twitter?'
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voted yes.
Let's see if I get suspended.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I voted yes but maybe I should have voted NO. It's not like whoever he puts in charge is gonna be evenhanded in handing out bans and crap. It just takes the target off Elon.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he wants to join the band:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you like me?

[  ]  Yes
[  ]  No
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: I voted yes but maybe I should have voted NO. It's not like whoever he puts in charge is gonna be evenhanded in handing out bans and crap. It just takes the target off Elon.


Who the heck would want to take over with Elon breathing over their shoulder while saying, "I'm not in charge here!  You are!  But here's what I think you should do..."

That said, if he's being clever, this is his plan to disengage from running Twitter before Tesla shareholders try to kick him to the curb.

I don't think he's being clever.  I think he's expecting a massive vote in his favor that he can call a mandate.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also wtf is with all these stupid polls trying to get people to make your decisions for you. This is some teenage girl level shiat.

An easier thing for him would be to put all his decisions in 1 of these and call it a day.

149349728.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: what's 'the head of Twitter?'


Warning if you cut off one head two will grow back.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Do you like me?

[  ]  Yes
[  ]  No


d.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His follow-up tweet a few minutes later. He'll probably make Trump CEO.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voting No means he's stuck with the mess he created.  Voting Yes gives him a patsy.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so farking infantile.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: what's 'the head of Twitter?'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kazrak: JammerJim: I voted yes but maybe I should have voted NO. It's not like whoever he puts in charge is gonna be evenhanded in handing out bans and crap. It just takes the target off Elon.

Who the heck would want to take over with Elon breathing over their shoulder while saying, "I'm not in charge here!  You are!  But here's what I think you should do..."

That said, if he's being clever, this is his plan to disengage from running Twitter before Tesla shareholders try to kick him to the curb.

I don't think he's being clever.  I think he's expecting a massive vote in his favor that he can call a mandate.


Either that or he's got a clone of Hitler or Henry Ford or somebody awful in the basement ready to take over as our punishment for not worshipping him and trusting that he will save humanity.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow's news: Elon redoes poll with less choices
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a colossal farking simp. Nuked my account Friday and have yet to experience any remorse.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: His follow-up tweet a few minutes later. He'll probably make Trump CEO.

[Link][Fark user image image 599x196]


Like I farking care. He can make a golem out of John Wayne Gacy, Hitler and Jeffrey Dahmer and name it CEO for all I care.

This shiatshow is at most a minor diversion. Musk is way too intoxicated by the smell of his own farts if he thinks his trashing of Twitter really matters in the slightest to most people's lives.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I deactivated my Twitter account so I can't vote

But if I could, I would vote whichever option causes Elmo to crash and burn the quickest
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Voting No means he's stuck with the mess he created.  Voting Yes gives him a patsy.


If Elon steps down as the head of Twitter, to be it's ass, he still owns the stupid thing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Voting No means he's stuck with the mess he created.  Voting Yes gives him a patsy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy that owns the poll, the database and the software wants you to vote.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure he wants John Mastodon to be the new CEO of Twitter.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Pretty sure he wants John Mastodon to be the new CEO of Twitter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: He's going to step down regardless of the outcome.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: The guy that owns the poll, the database and the software wants you to vote.


Twitter employees have stated that Twitter polls are shiat and dominated by bots. There are no controls to prevent this. So you gotta ask yourself, who's got the biggest army of bots?
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kazrak: North_Central_Positronics: Do you like me?

[  ]  Yes
[  ]  No

[d.wattpad.com image 500x622]


and Favorite and "Gravity Falls lover"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Difficulty: If he steps down that lessens the chance that twitter burns down.


Is that a good thing?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phony Stark is going to unleash his army of bots to vote NO.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voting Yes probably gets you instabanned.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[Fark user image 555x511]


Die Hard, Dilbert
Youtube 2yfZtxMSdSA
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a sad, insecure little man.
 
Gough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Tomorrow's news: Elon redoes poll with less choices


Um...fewer.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had twitter sitting as an app on my phone, but never had an account.

Now I don't even have the twitter app.

Ain't gonna do it. Wouldn't be prudent.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deleting my Twitter accounts made these choices much simpler.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: coffeetime: Pretty sure he wants John Mastodon to be the new CEO of Twitter.

[Fark user image 425x521]


Some people just cannot, no matter what, like not even if they've been eaten by wild dogs, stop hating on Tiger Woods. I wonder what it is about one of the greatest to ever play them game that they hate so much?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he yet recognizes the error he made getting involved in politics and Twitter. This poll is the cover he is looking for, to escape the briarpatch he threw himself into. If he doesn't  get out , it's  going to destroy him and possible  all he's  worked for.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's desperate for a yes vote to pump TSLA stock.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sorry for the patsy he'll put in his place. Elon will be constantly breathing down his neck, and will blame him for all of the fallout from the last month or so.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: SpaceMonkey-66: Somehow I doubt the sincerity of this latest statement, just like every other one he's made

And no, I'm not signing up for Twitter either just to participate in your crappy poll ( or for any other reason).

/ never have, never will


Doooo it. Then there can be two of us:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I foresee a lot of suspended accounts tomorrow.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I voted no. Best entertainment of 2022. I want to watch it burn.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
