 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Hill)   Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint? Let's ask Laurie Dankers   (thehill.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Law, Cannabis, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Legality of cannabis by country, bipartisan marijuana bill, Hashish, illegal drugs, cannabis users  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 12:50 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not the answer we were hoping for, but I'm sure we're all grateful that Laurie Dankers is the authority on the subject, and not Jim Shakenstems.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who gave her that name obviously loved weed, she has become a tool of LE against weed, her forefathers would be ashamed.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
penrod.coView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why bother with going anywhere if you can spend that money on getting high?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can you? Yes. I've done it a couple times. Should you? Probably not. The airports I've done it from all have amnesty boxes in them, so if they find anything you can dump it out. The easiest method is just to put it in a carry on in something air tight and then put snacks on top of it. X-ray machines at the airport detect organic vs. inorganic with false color, so food and weed look the same. Also super easy to explain away if it's in the bottom of your backpack sort of out and not hidden (looks innocent). 

Never been stopped. Though, recently most states I fly to have legal weed now, so I stop at a dispensary or get a delivery on landing if I want anything.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This outrage would not have happened if we had done the right thing in the last presidential election and Weedlord Bonerhitler was in charge
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.