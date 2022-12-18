 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Digital Journal)   USPS Endangered Species stamp sheet to include Vancouver Marmot because they're scarcer than your Canadian Supermodel Girlfriend who can't see you for the holidays 'cause of that blizzard or Sportwitness Swimsuit Issue covershoot   (digitaljournal.com) divider line
    More: Strange, British Columbia, Endangered species, Mail, Postage stamp, endangered Vancouver Island marmot, Endangered Species Act, Threatened species, postal stamp  
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice marmot
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marmot scream (Meme Version)
Youtube poBT60QRwiw
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mar*mut or Mar*moe?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian supermodel girlfriend?  I've got three.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Mar*mut or Mar*moe?


gamberorossointernational.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x679]


We sure that's a marmot and not a hairy beaver?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x679]

We sure that's a marmot and not a hairy beaver?


It's hard to tell without the hat 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x679]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats a groundhog with a less fancy coat
 
dywed88
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you are wondering why a Canadian endangered animal ended up on a U.S. postage stamp, in a statement to CBC, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says the Canadian creature was included because it's one of the "world's most endangered animals."

Don't get me wrong, including lesser known animals around the world is a good thing. But since it is one of two animals not living in the US, and the other did live in the US until it was extirpated, I am a wee tad suspicious that this was probably someone effing up and nobody noticing (my guess is that someone saw they lived on Mount Washington without realizing that it is in Canada and is named for Admiral John Washington, not that traitor George).
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How I Met Your Mother - Beaver Hand Puppets | FOX Home Entertainment
Youtube knobmUd-r5E
 
