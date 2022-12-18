 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WGME Portland) Well, that's certainly one way to get rid of the snow
    Plow truck catches  
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sweet cruel irony!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw a snowplow truck in the ditch last year...Not as dramatic...but still funny.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No word yet on what caused it.

It was the Plow King, he hates competition.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When my kids were little, I told them they took all the snow in NYC and put it into the subway tunnels.  Then the subway trains worked like toboggans and slid around underground.
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, there it is. Not pants on head on fire but snow on plow on fire.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grokca: No word yet on what caused it.

It was the Plow King, he hates competition.


That's why I go with Mr. Plow.  That's his name.  His name again is Mr. Plow.
 
powhound
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would have been epic if the responding fire truck also caught on fire.
 
MagnusBarefoot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like Ghost Rider is moonlighting as a plow truck driver
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know nothing Snow Plow.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Took me a while to figure out what state that happened, uh, in.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Orland is in Maine. Since TFA neglects to mention that little bit of info.-
 
Monac
‘’ now  

nytmare: Orland is in Maine. Since TFA neglects to mention that little bit of info.-


Oh, OK. That explains the fire.  Thanks.
 
