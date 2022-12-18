 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Texas police officers will be trained on how to deal with active shooters, if this senator gets his way. Apparently 'Standing around picking teeth with a matchbook cover while kids are being slaughtered' isn't an effective response   (wfaa.com) divider line
26
    More: Obvious, Federal Assault Weapons Ban, United States, Assault weapon, gun safety, human error, Reliability engineering, federal level, United States Senate  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's Texas. They'll watch a bunch of NRA bs about libby lib libbies trying to steal yer guns and defund the police.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From a CNN article in the aftermath of Uvalde,"Among those Uvalde Police Department officers who waited for direction and resources were two sergeants with a combined 320 hours of SWAT training during their shared 33 years in law enforcement, state records show. " Link
Just what kind of training is going to be done?
Who's going to receive it?
What are the consequences for not using it in that situation?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can't train cowardice out of a person and the officers at the Uvalde school are cowards that ran away when their training was to do the exact opposite.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can give them all the training you want, but if you don't hold them to the standards that that training requires later on when it really matters, you might as well be throwing s*** against the wall to see what sticks
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like at The Alamo?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's police in America, so the phrase "acceptable civilian losses" will definitely appear in that final draft.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: It's police in America, so the phrase "acceptable civilian losses" will definitely appear in that final draft.


They will use the term "unavoidable civilian losses"

Same thing, but with coating of BS Grade Stucko.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DORMAMU: koder: It's police in America, so the phrase "acceptable civilian losses" will definitely appear in that final draft.

They will use the term "unavoidable civilian losses"

Same thing, but with coating of BS Grade Stucko.


No, they'll simply reclassify any civilian losses as hostile aggressors or perpetrators.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: From a CNN article in the aftermath of Uvalde,"Among those Uvalde Police Department officers who waited for direction and resources were two sergeants with a combined 320 hours of SWAT training during their shared 33 years in law enforcement, state records show. " Link
Just what kind of training is going to be done?
Who's going to receive it?
What are the consequences for not using it in that situation?


eurotrader: You can't train cowardice out of a person and the officers at the Uvalde school are cowards that ran away when their training was to do the exact opposite.


SpaceMonkey-66: You can give them all the training you want, but if you don't hold them to the standards that that training requires later on when it really matters, you might as well be throwing s*** against the wall to see what sticks


"Reform the police" translates to "Let's give the police more money than they already have".

"Reform the police" presumes that the problems with policing are subconscious when they're actually conscious.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adompt FEMA ics standards like every other emergency response department in the country.

This wasn't a failure of the grunts it was a massive failure of leadership.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: DORMAMU: koder: It's police in America, so the phrase "acceptable civilian losses" will definitely appear in that final draft.

They will use the term "unavoidable civilian losses"

Same thing, but with coating of BS Grade Stucko.

No, they'll simply reclassify any civilian losses as hostile aggressors or perpetrators.


The sobbing children were making furtive movements.

/Fark the police, seriously
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hey, here's an idea! Let's make sure the police have active shooter training.

You know, just like the Uvalde police had just a few months before they decided to ignore it an let a bunch of kids and teachers get killed.

Surely THAT will fix the problem, right? Right...?

I swear these politicians are either absolute morons, or they think the population is.

Who am I kidding? The answer is both.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look, the training is very simple. Every active shooter will eventually either run out of bullets, or reach their preset kill limit.

The lobbyists are willing to throw wave after wave of innocent children at the problem, it's a sacrifice they are willing to make.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meathome: Oh hey, here's an idea! Let's make sure the police have active shooter training.

You know, just like the Uvalde police had just a few months before they decided to ignore it an let a bunch of kids and teachers get killed.

Surely THAT will fix the problem, right? Right...?

I swear these politicians are either absolute morons, or they think the population is.

Who am I kidding? The answer is both.


I suspect that its far more the latter.

Politicians look it us, the American citizenry, as useable, malleable, and abusable assets.

And we all just lap it up.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This'll be like Uber's "safe ride" bulls__t. "Hey, we showed them a video they had to acknowledge they actually watched remotely. What more can we do?"
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, "teeth" assumes they have more than one.
 
groppet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Won't they just fall back on how they don't have to protect and serve or put their lives at risk?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What good's the training if there's no duty to follow it?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They had training that told them to get to the shooter as soon as possible, but they didn't, despite there be dozens of them there.
They said they didn't have enough firepower, but all of them were armed.
They said they couldn't go without a bulletproof shield, but they had one.
They pretty much gave every excuse and lied about what happened, and innocent children and adults died due to their inaction and incompetence at their job.

They don't need guns. They don't need more training. They need to lose their jobs.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every single officer who didn't try to go in there needs to be fired.

The one guy who said 'do we have any spy drones or people flanking the school to check the windows?'  That's the guy you promote.

Since there wasn't one, it's probably safe to just put them in box cars and ship them to the showers.  It'll save lives and save money in the long run.

Seriously, how can any one of them consider themselves useful to society after that wake up call?  The answer is they CANNOT.  And if they still do, they should be put in a padded cell.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The ultimate goal is to find bipartisan solutions to gun violence.
For Gutierrez, that means some level of gun reform.

You can have one or the other. Not both. You can have a bipartisan solution that does nothing or gun reform without the Republicans.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lesson #1 ($5k USD - info only no testing required, no minimum requirements, no show compliant)

Don't let maniac murder children
 
shinji3i
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You farkers learned this and for all intents and purposes made it a national standard after the Columbine shootings over two decades ago.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: RaceDTruck: From a CNN article in the aftermath of Uvalde,"Among those Uvalde Police Department officers who waited for direction and resources were two sergeants with a combined 320 hours of SWAT training during their shared 33 years in law enforcement, state records show. " Link
Just what kind of training is going to be done?
Who's going to receive it?
What are the consequences for not using it in that situation?

eurotrader: You can't train cowardice out of a person and the officers at the Uvalde school are cowards that ran away when their training was to do the exact opposite.

SpaceMonkey-66: You can give them all the training you want, but if you don't hold them to the standards that that training requires later on when it really matters, you might as well be throwing s*** against the wall to see what sticks

"Reform the police" translates to "Let's give the police more money than they already have".

"Reform the police" presumes that the problems with policing are subconscious when they're actually conscious.


[Fark user image image 599x381]

[Fark user image image 599x353]


Yeah, maybe stop giving cops money. Wasting money is one of their skill sets.

Maybe do the opposite. Defund them. But that freaks the whitebread suburbanites out who pretend they don't understand English.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People say defunding police will mean police won't be there when you need them, but they overlook that police already aren't there when you need them. You could replace the entirety of America's police forces with a call center instructed to give people report numbers when their stuff gets stolen for the insurance companies and we'd probably just see a drop in civilian deaths.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

darkmythology: People say defunding police will mean police won't be there when you need them, but they overlook that police already aren't there when you need them. You could replace the entirety of America's police forces with a call center instructed to give people report numbers when their stuff gets stolen for the insurance companies and we'd probably just see a drop in civilian deaths.


This. Cops don't prevent crime, they barely even respond to it, and statistically, they VERY rarely even solve it.

Countless rape kits go untested. Disappearances and murders go un-investigated because the victims were "undesirables" like sex workers, homeless and/or non-whites. The people cops are allegedly supposed to protect are instead harassed, brutalized, robbed, or outright murdered by said cops, while the "good cops" turn a blind eye (because actual good cops don't stay cops, or alive, for long).

American police culture is irreparable. The whole thing needs to be rebuilt from the ground up.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.