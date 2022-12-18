 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Oregon Live)   Oregon is now a red state   (oregonlive.com)
    Multnomah County, Oregon, Portland metropolitan area, semi-truck driver, Portland, Oregon, Oregon Department of Transportation, Clackamas County, Oregon, United States, 40-year-old Junior Jean  
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
All I remember is the damned orange part that's Eastern Oregon, which is red as fark, but also home to the Bates Motel.

/ Baker, Bend, somewhere over there.
// Suicide jackrabbits.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
30 minutes ago  
Sorry, heavy flow month
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
27 minutes ago  
Oregon has always been a red state, Portland & Salem are blue in a sea of red
 
wildcardjack
26 minutes ago  
I see a black top and I want it painted red.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
Once you get 15 miles outside of downtown Portland, you might as well be in Kentucky if it was a county in Wyoming. Only with more racism.
 
Billy Liar
26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sorry, heavy flow month


static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
Altitude5280
22 minutes ago  
The driver, 40-year-old Junior Jean 😏
 
DittoToo
22 minutes ago  

EveryoneLovesCleanUndies: Oregon has always been a red state, Portland & Salem are blue in a sea of red


isn't that pretty much any state?
 
Kalyco Jack
19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sorry, heavy flow month


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
19 minutes ago  
But did you dye?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
18 minutes ago  

EveryoneLovesCleanUndies: Oregon has always been a red state, Portland & Salem are blue in a sea of red


Good thing land doesn't vote.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
11 minutes ago  
The Eastern parts of Oregon and Washington are both mainly full of rednecks and ya-hoos.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
11 minutes ago  
The driver, 40-year-old Junior Jean, told deputies that he stopped to check the leak but his company, which the sheriff's office did not identify in its press release, told him to keep driving to his destination in Troutdale.

Well thank god you protected the identity of the company, asshole pigs.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
10 minutes ago  
I love the Sherriff's office email address.
 
Kalyco Jack
7 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: I love the Sherriff's office email address.


I'll give you a dollar if you can hack their password.
 
Billy Liar
6 minutes ago  

EveryoneLovesCleanUndies: Oregon has always been a red state, Portland & Salem are blue in a sea of red


Where all the people live.
 
