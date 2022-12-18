 Skip to content
(KWQC Quad Cities)   Boy desperately needs life-saving, reconstructive surgery on leg, groin to open up blood flow. Only plastic surgeons can perform such procedure on pediatric patients. What could possibly go wrong?   (kwqc.com) divider line
    Asinine, Surgery, Medicine, Chemotherapy, Physician, Plastic surgery, Reconstructive surgery, Immune system, Liam Doxsee  
1317 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)



Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
With the help of her friend, Sarah Apodaca, Matheson is planning a benefit to raise money for the surgery Liam needs.

We are a failed country.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What could possibly go wrong?

They're in America?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah but remember the increased value that the insurance company is delivering to their shareholders at everyone else's expense.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Insurance company being an insurance company, deny first and force you to lawyer up to get anything you need.  This is one of those instances you don't go for prior approval, you just do it, file the paper work and then make the insurance company sit in a court room and explain that they want to deny life saving treatment to a kid.  Juries LOVE that kind of stuff.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: you just do it,

Before it can even be scheduled, Matheson must pay $53,000 upfront.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Noticed the name of the insurance company was not listed. Any guesses on how many billion the for profit health "insurance" company made in the last year and paid their CEO millions by denying health care?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: Noticed the name of the insurance company was not listed. Any guesses on how many billion the for profit health "insurance" company made in the last year and paid their CEO millions by denying health care?


They're probably a major NBC television commercial advertiser.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The #LoveforLiam benefit is from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at The Rock in Coal Valley.
A spaghetti dinner will be served, plus a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, cash bar, kids area, bake sale, and much more.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ahead of the event. At the door, tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids.
If you want to buy tickets ahead of time, you can send the money through Venmo to Matheson using the username, ..., or to Apodaca using the username, .... You can also buy tickets through PayPal to .... If you want to learn more about the event, click here.
If you would like to help Liam pay for his surgery, you can donate to his GoFundMe page by clicking here.
You can also buy t-shirts to support Liam, by clicking here.
You can also donate to Liam at the Central Bank of Illinois in Geneseo. Just write a check or money order to Mary Matheson.

I wanted to copy-paste this massive blob of text because I feel that doing so, without any additional political or social commentary on my part, both proves the point I would make and because it might be a valuable historical archive at some point in the future when someone tries to do a postmortem on all of *gestures to everything* this.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow... Sorry the kid got a lemon of a body.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about being denied gender affirming care.   But no, just a routine insurance asshattery for once.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Wow... Sorry the kid got a lemon of a body.


Charles Darwin has views on this.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: With the help of her friend, Sarah Apodaca, Matheson is planning a benefit to raise money for the surgery Liam needs.

We are a failed country.


We routinely refer to our health-care system as an "industry".

So yeah.
 
JRoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In America?

The kid has to go begging on the street for surgery money like Tiny Tim, then ends up in a hail of bullets from a mass shooter, the cops show up and shoot the kid out of sheer incompetence.

Republicans and the NRA show up and bury everything, an entertainer says something rude, everyone forgets everything again, and we continue on our merry way.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Murika, FARK YEAH!
That kid knew what he was doing when he got born in the US. I say, let him die.
 
catmandu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Insurance company being an insurance company, deny first and force you to lawyer up to get anything you need.  This is one of those instances you don't go for prior approval, you just do it, file the paper work and then make the insurance company sit in a court room and explain that they want to deny life saving treatment to a kid.  Juries LOVE that kind of stuff.


Only problem with this idea is that the hospital required over $50k upfront before they would even put him on the schedule, let alone do the surgery and go to court. Who has that much on hand, especially dealing with a child who has a chronic illness?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God shed His grace on thee.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

catmandu: DoBeDoBeDo: Insurance company being an insurance company, deny first and force you to lawyer up to get anything you need.  This is one of those instances you don't go for prior approval, you just do it, file the paper work and then make the insurance company sit in a court room and explain that they want to deny life saving treatment to a kid.  Juries LOVE that kind of stuff.

Only problem with this idea is that the hospital required over $50k upfront before they would even put him on the schedule, let alone do the surgery and go to court. Who has that much on hand, especially dealing with a child who has a chronic illness?


Can't she just sell some stock or borrow it from her parents?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

catmandu: DoBeDoBeDo: Insurance company being an insurance company, deny first and force you to lawyer up to get anything you need.  This is one of those instances you don't go for prior approval, you just do it, file the paper work and then make the insurance company sit in a court room and explain that they want to deny life saving treatment to a kid.  Juries LOVE that kind of stuff.

Only problem with this idea is that the hospital required over $50k upfront before they would even put him on the schedule, let alone do the surgery and go to court. Who has that much on hand, especially dealing with a child who has a chronic illness?


Executives of large insurance companies.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Short of a national health system, what we need is to take the right to refuse treatment out of the hands of the insurance company and into the hands of a neutral party who's primary job is insuring proper health coverage and not the bottom line.  At this time, the only option is to sue the insurance company, which is not possible for most people, especially if it's a condition that is time sensitive.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That all changed on Friday, after our story aired, when Matheson says she received a call from the doctor's office informing her the doctor has been changed to in-network and insurance will now cover the procedure. Matheson says with the change in insurance, donations will now go toward pre-surgery and post-surgery expenses. She went on to say she is incredibly grateful to all the people who have donated to help Liam.

That's all well and good, but I bought tickets to a benefit dinner, so make with the spaghetti, lady.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is America. Why aren't the parents willing to mortgage their lives (and the kids life) to pay for this?

Lazy farks!


/s
//merika
///$$$$$$$
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Insurance companies don't make profit by paying OUT money, only by taking IN money.

duh.
 
hagar129
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get in touch w the Shriners.  https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/contact-us
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's the world's best medicine at work.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Farking monstrous.  Perhaps there should be a weekly or monthly roll call of all the children who died in that period solely because their parents couldn't afford their treatment.  Maybe at some point we work our way up to the adults who die because they can't afford their care.

Pro life my balls.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Short of a national health system, what we need is to take the right to refuse treatment out of the hands of the insurance company and into the hands of a neutral party who's primary job is insuring proper health coverage and not the bottom line.  At this time, the only option is to sue the insurance company, which is not possible for most people, especially if it's a condition that is time sensitive.


I'm strongly against a national health coverage IF Congress gets a vote in what is covered.  Otherwise, I'm all for it.  I'm totally for forcing all health care insurance companies and hospitals to operate on a not for profit or nonprofit basis.  Making money off sick people isn't okay.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stray_capts: OgreMagi: Short of a national health system, what we need is to take the right to refuse treatment out of the hands of the insurance company and into the hands of a neutral party who's primary job is insuring proper health coverage and not the bottom line.  At this time, the only option is to sue the insurance company, which is not possible for most people, especially if it's a condition that is time sensitive.

I'm strongly against a national health coverage IF Congress gets a vote in what is covered.  Otherwise, I'm all for it.  I'm totally for forcing all health care insurance companies and hospitals to operate on a not for profit or nonprofit basis.  Making money off sick people isn't okay.


If anybody has an idea how we can pay for healthcare without letting Congress pick what healthcare is okay and what's not, I'm all ears.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Weird. Where's all the pro life politicians and pundits to help this child?  🤔
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Insurance companies do this shiat literally every day to all sorts of patients, it's the basis of their business model.  Most of them aren't cute little kids whose moms are willing to call the local news station though, so nobody cares.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: With the help of her friend, Sarah Apodaca, Matheson is planning a benefit to raise money for the surgery Liam needs.

We are a failed country.


Well the very 1st line is that insurance is now covering it so maybe not.

She will also keep all that $ she raised so it worked out better for her in the end
 
cepson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They should look on the bright side: they live in the country with the best, most advanced health care system in the world.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I'm strongly against a national health coverage IF Congress gets a vote in what is covered.


We can be certain that the "party of freedom" would never allow national health to cover reproductive rights.  They'd probably not allow coverage for STDs, even if contracted as a result of rape. Because Jesus.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Insurance company being an insurance company, deny first and force you to lawyer up to get anything you need.  This is one of those instances you don't go for prior approval, you just do it, file the paper work and then make the insurance company sit in a court room and explain that they want to deny life saving treatment to a kid.  Juries LOVE that kind of stuff.


"Just do it"?

The hospital doesn't let them through the door unless they know they are getting paid. They aren't going to front the costs in the hope you'll find a sympathetic jury 3 years from now.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: stray_capts: I'm strongly against a national health coverage IF Congress gets a vote in what is covered.

We can be certain that the "party of freedom" would never allow national health to cover reproductive rights.  They'd probably not allow coverage for STDs, even if contracted as a result of rape. Because Jesus.


I'm generally pro life, but your point was what I was getting to.  Somebody would decide mammograms, birth control, etc are all not covered because reasons.  The idea of letting an organization literally nobody trusts pick what's covered or not is a bad, bad idea.  So is making money off sick people.  Solutions exist, but they're not espoused by either party.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'Murican exceptionalism.


/The GOP is why we can't have nice things
//Every time you see one of those "feel-good" "and the community rallied together to have a giant bakesale to collect the necessary money"-stories it is just another testament to how farked up the US healthcare system truly is.
///"Fark you" if you don't look cute or marketable enough for stranger's pity
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stray_capts: OgreMagi: Short of a national health system, what we need is to take the right to refuse treatment out of the hands of the insurance company and into the hands of a neutral party who's primary job is insuring proper health coverage and not the bottom line.  At this time, the only option is to sue the insurance company, which is not possible for most people, especially if it's a condition that is time sensitive.

I'm strongly against a national health coverage IF Congress gets a vote in what is covered.  Otherwise, I'm all for it.  I'm totally for forcing all health care insurance companies and hospitals to operate on a not for profit or nonprofit basis.  Making money off sick people isn't okay.


What do you think the profit margin is for UHC? You're probably thinking, what 36%? Nope, around 5%.
 
