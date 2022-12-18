 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Russia preparing rusty trombone invasion   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: News, Musical instrument, Battle, new creative brigade, Management, areas of deployment of troops, Zone of alienation, Military, command post  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hudson Mohawke - Cbat
Youtube KAwyWkksXuo
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. The Orcs deserve all the torture available.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure that will help.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Good. The Orcs deserve all the torture available.


We're sending Nickelback?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah. That's what's lacking here.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
worst cover ever! *the final count down*
Youtube FjeMDvCdrtc
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: AirForceVet: Good. The Orcs deserve all the torture available.

We're sending Nickelback?


I was thinking more like middle school orchestras. But that's an excellent suggestion.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lol. "Sing and play tovarisch.  The Ukranians may shoot at you, but I will not.  I am much much closer and I do not miss."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've seen this movie:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure Igor will appreciate a live show as he slowly freezes to death.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Too-Tall: I am much much closer and I do not miss."


Assuming evidence not supported by observable data
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sad Trombone - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube CQeezCdF4mk
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should make sure the musicians know 'Taps', maybe ask the United States Marine Band for a copy.
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They will have to practice playing the "Charge!" tune in reverse
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was this announced before or after one Russian military unit used tank fire towards another Russian unit because one commander took offense what the other commander did?
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do it right and Ukraine is soooo screwed:

Mr. Trololo original upload
Youtube oavMtUWDBTM
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Artist's impression:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did the Ukraine post a drone video of someone getting a "rusty trombone" right before it dropped a grenade on them?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
womp womp
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Minstrels! Now they'll have something to eat!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Price is right losing horn
Youtube 9Jz1TjCphXE
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fučík: Entry of the Gladiators (Arr. for Brass Ensemble)
Youtube YyYXvG038dE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember at the start of the invasion when volunteers thought they were on a training mission in Belarus and discovered themselves under fire in Ukraine? These musicians are likely to encounter a similar fate.
 
firefly212
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good, Ukraine can kill them too, leaving even fewer young men for Russia to repopulate with after this self-induced shiatshow.
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a shiatty gig.  If I were those musicians, I'd fire my manager.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: AirForceVet: Good. The Orcs deserve all the torture available.

We're sending Nickelback?


Opening for Carrot Top.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a gun smuggling operation to get cannons to the front.

/same era too

Tchaikovsky, No!
Youtube bZ9-PFes3mM
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh good. Now the forward scouts can hear them better before the missiles hiat.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


This guy farks.
 
