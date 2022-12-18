 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Deseret News)   As Great Salt Lake continues evaporating to pond-size, old shipwrecks becoming visible. Wait, they sailed ships on GSL? To where?   (deseret.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Great Salt Lake, Utah, receding waters of the Great Salt Lake, Lucin Cutoff, wreckage of a 1930s-era ship, Medical examiners, Utah Department of Natural Resources, Department of Natural Resource officials  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 10:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait, you never heard of the Mormon Navy?!?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait until Subby hears about the submarines in Idaho
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
they used to do submarine races.  I'd take my mormon girlfriend every weekend, but we always arrived late after they'd started so we just made out and had sex.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, they sailed ships on GSL? To where?

To futility, and beyond!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They were sailing to the Kingdoms of Glory!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puffy999: Wait until Subby hears about the submarines in Idaho


That never happened in my own private Idaho.
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Back when there was water you could sail from the Ocean if you had the right sort of ship.

Now you don't even have a puddle to poop in.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Too-Tall: Wait, you never heard of the Mormon Navy?!?


I've heard tales of bellbottomed long underwear.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Too-Tall: Wait, you never heard of the Mormon Navy?!?


But never sailing, just soaking.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.