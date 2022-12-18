 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Fox2 Detroit)   Schoolgirls report classmate's Instagram "hitlist" to school. Said student threatens to "take out" schoolgirls without dinner, movie. School calls his mom over disciplinary action. Mom informs them she's 'blowing up' the school. The Aristocrats   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know, Mrs Buckman, you need a license to buy a dog. You need a license to drive a car. Hell, you even need a license to catch a fish. But they'll let any butt-reaming asshole be a father parent.

ah Keanu, so wise
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
lol I went several years with "Nuke -name of HS-" in very large letters on the back of my notebook. of course i was being sarcastic. i was in marching band and got laid; so probably wasn't gonna try to steal some fissionable material with an rc truck or dip into my dad's class 3 firearms collection anyway...
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh. I was genuinely surprised this wasn't either Florida or Texas.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maga
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Huh. I was genuinely surprised this wasn't either Florida or Texas.


Hazel Park could be annexed to Texas without diluting the crazy of that State. They are basically Texans with a nasally accent.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size


Those are definitely the eyes of a rational, level headed individual
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like this is not her first rodeo
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's the circle of strife....
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is that a piercing on her lower lip or a herp blister?
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Huh. Never would have guessed it from the face. Guessing the father's already in the pokey. Straight flush.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From her mugshot she looks like a real winner 😂😂🤣. Her and her son both deserve some jail time.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Huh. I was genuinely surprised this wasn't either Florida or Texas.


Detroit suburbs get a lot of crazy, but it doesn't *usually* get to the Florida level.
 
scanman61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 432x177]


Yeah......that
 
janzee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
quizexpo.comView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sigh. I knew my former hometown would make it to fark, and exactly like this too
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: You know, Mrs Buckman, you need a license to buy a dog. You need a license to drive a car. Hell, you even need a license to catch a fish. But they'll let any butt-reaming asshole be a father parent.

ah Keanu, so wise


To be fair if he'd a been reaming butts there would be no kids.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: You know, Mrs Buckman, you need a license to buy a dog. You need a license to drive a car. Hell, you even need a license to catch a fish. But they'll let any butt-reaming asshole be a father parent.

ah Keanu, so wise


I'm confused: I thought butt-reaming was the most sure fire-way to make sure one didn't become a parent.

Gods little loophole indeed!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She's facing 20 years for threatening to blow up the school. Meanwhile, people who actually broke into the Capitol, stalked the halls looking for Democratic legislators and Mike Pence with the stated intention of harming or even killing them, and actually assaulted police are getting stints in prison of a few months to a few years.

FFS, this is messed up. This lady should be in jail for 6 months because it was just a dumb threat by a dumb lady and it's pretty likely she's not smart or resourceful enough to follow through. The farking terrorists who attacked the Capitol should all be in prison for a decade and/or facing execution for treason. The same goes for the terrorists who attempted to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer so they could hold their own mock trial and execute her and her family, and the psycho who broke into Pelosi's house with the intention of kidnapping or murdering Nancy and assaulting her husband.

We're punishing run-of-the-mill criminals with extensive sentences, and we're letting motherfarking right-wing domestic terrorists get off with a slap on the wrist. What the everloving f#ck is going on?!
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

151: Sigh. I knew my former hometown would make it to fark, and exactly like this too


Say it with me everybody. HAAAZELLLLTUUUUCKYYYY
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does Michigan have family cells?
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Lady J: You know, Mrs Buckman, you need a license to buy a dog. You need a license to drive a car. Hell, you even need a license to catch a fish. But they'll let any butt-reaming asshole be a father parent.

ah Keanu, so wise

I'm confused: I thought butt-reaming was the most sure fire-way to make sure one didn't become a parent.

Gods little loophole indeed!


See!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Is that a piercing on her lower lip or a herp blister?


yes
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't Facebook come up from a similar idea that Zuckerberg and the twins (forgot their names) had back in Harvard?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She proved the school was right to think her son was unstable
 
nakmuay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

janzee: [quizexpo.com image 850x490]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Is that a piercing on her lower lip or a herp blister?


Both, they compliment the meth scratch scars.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: lol I went several years with "Nuke -name of HS-" in very large letters on the back of my notebook. of course i was being sarcastic. i was in marching band and got laid; so probably wasn't gonna try to steal some fissionable material with an rc truck or dip into my dad's class 3 firearms collection anyway...


I think the difference is that this kid said he was gonna kill specific people.

this is more than just not liking Mondays
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Is that a piercing on her lower lip or a herp blister?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Huh. I was genuinely surprised this wasn't either Florida or Texas.


Not sure how old you are, but there are f'ed up people everywhere.  It's not confined to two States that have large Hispanic populations.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Huh. I was genuinely surprised this wasn't either Florida or Texas.


or Colorado or Virginia or West Virginia or Oklahoma or Kansas or Arizona or Alabama or Georgia or...?

I once took a look at the US to decide where I was gonna live.

I'll just say, pickin's were slim
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Faces of Meth
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wasn't a single explosion. 0 stars, very dissappointed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nakmuay: janzee: [quizexpo.com image 850x490]

[i.pinimg.com image 550x540]


See also Rob Zombie

/yeah
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: i was in marching band and got laid;


surejan.gif
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigMax: Clarence Brown: Huh. I was genuinely surprised this wasn't either Florida or Texas.

Hazel Park could be annexed to Texas without diluting the crazy of that State. They are basically Texans with a nasally accent.


Hazel.Park votes more like Colorado than Texas.  Definite dem majority
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Clarence Brown: Huh. I was genuinely surprised this wasn't either Florida or Texas.

Not sure how old you are, but there are f'ed up people everywhere.  It's not confined to two States that have large Hispanic populations.


Do you get the shakes or something if you go too long without saying something racist?
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: flappy_penguin: i was in marching band and got laid;

surejan.gif


This one time, at band camp...
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Eightballjacket: Clarence Brown: Huh. I was genuinely surprised this wasn't either Florida or Texas.

Not sure how old you are, but there are f'ed up people everywhere.  It's not confined to two States that have large Hispanic populations.

Do you get the shakes or something if you go too long without saying something racist?


Odd, dude. Was pretty sure that post was anti racism.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 480x402]

Looks like this is not her first rodeo


The fruit doesn't fall far from the tree
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: nakmuay: janzee: [quizexpo.com image 850x490]

[i.pinimg.com image 550x540]

See also Rob Zombie

/yeah


*additional citation:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
