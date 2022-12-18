 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Metro)   Three wise men at live manger scene outsmarted by three camels   (metro.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Nativity scene, Owner Whane Morris, Biblical Magi, Christmas, traditional nativity scene, Surprised motorists, Jesus, social media  
•       •       •

451 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have used a needle's eye.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the kind of Camel you'd normally walk a mile for.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably You Bastard and Evil Smelling Bugger.
That's what happens if you stop teaching algebra at university.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not even mad that they screwed up the meter
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cheeky animals are said to have stuck in their lane - but were unfortunately on the wrong side of the road.

Right side of the road,damned Brits and Aussies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gotta stay on your toes around 'em.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The epic tale of Conan and the camel
Youtube vcZt8ejQw_8
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Should have used a needle's eye.


Dammit I had a Joey olsteen joke all lined up.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remember, kids, smoking is swell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.