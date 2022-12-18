 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Man upset that his pizza pizza was never delivered drives to Little Caesar's for some bang bang   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    37-year-old William T. Pabon  
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In a polite society the pizza is farking delivered on farking time!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
that, is not me !!!!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stay classy, Pennsyltucky.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've had food delivered late, or with mistakes in the order, but somehow I have resisted attacking anyone. What is wrong with me?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
why are you getting little caesar's delivered
it's $5 for a pizza, hot and ready
by the time you pay for delivery you're missing out on the deal
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mofa: Stay classy, Pennsyltucky.


That's not pennsyltucky... that's the lehigh valley. basically as far east in the state you can get.  Not that it's extremely liberal (it's blue but only slightly), but it's not rural pennsyltucky.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I've had food delivered late, or with mistakes in the order, but somehow I have resisted attacking anyone. What is wrong with me?


You, sir, are no true American. It's people like you that makes us real Americans look like wusses to the rest of the world. You need to move to somewhere safe where they don't allow people to own guns. Like Australia.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jake3988: mofa: Stay classy, Pennsyltucky.

That's not pennsyltucky... that's the lehigh valley. basically as far east in the state you can get.  Not that it's extremely liberal (it's blue but only slightly), but it's not rural pennsyltucky.


No, that's the Poconos. Lehigh Valley is Lehigh and Northampton counties, not Monroe.
 
darinwil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does Little Cesar's even pizza pizza anymore? Now days it seems to be all about the $5 hot n ready (that's like 6-7 bucks now).

/Was friends with a couple kids who's first job was LC
//"Gee lady, you sure got a lot of pepperoni in your bread!"
///3 fer the ol days
 
quiotu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The bullets probably cost more than the pizza.

Dumbass.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: In a polite society the pizza is farking delivered on farking time!


The Deliverator agrees.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Im sure, if it weren't for the existence of the firearm, this incident would not have happened and this otherwise cool and logical citizen would have merely stayed home. Obviously, the evil gun made him do this.
 
zez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How do you not receive an order from Little Ceaser's? Don't you just walk inside and take one out of the warmer?
 
