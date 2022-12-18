 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Daily Mail)   Russian oligarchs must be the clumsiest people on the Earth   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, to be fair, the bullet holes make walking difficult.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You would think by now they would get the hint that requests to borrow money are actually demands.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, Putin can't just nationalize thrir assets, so stealing it outright is the only way to keep his war in Ukraine funded. Hope his buddies get nervous enough to start funding some defensive measures.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many are there, anyway? Are there any left to kill??????
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shows how strong Putin is. He would have only crapped his pants.
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm curious if he fell because of taking-ill (as as result of poisoning) or if he was helped into the act of falling.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm curious if he fell because of taking-ill (as as result of poisoning) or if he was helped into the act of falling.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm curious if he fell because of taking-ill (as as result of poisoning) or if he was helped into the act of falling.


Why not both?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He is said to have tumbled down stairs after feeling unwell at dinner with "friends"

FTFTFA
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm curious if he fell because of taking-ill (as as result of poisoning) or if he was helped into the act of falling.


Radiation sound - extreme
Youtube WahfwuW76o0

Did he sound like this when he fell down?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Well, to be fair, the bullet holes make walking difficult.


I've heard the blood is rather slippery as well.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Someone needs to get her on Putin's yacht.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm curious if he fell because of taking-ill (as as result of poisoning) or if he was helped into the act of falling.


I'm curious as to how foreign intelligence and security services feel when these assassinations happen on their lands/watch.  I would imagine it would piss them off but maybe they don't care.
 
DVD
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Windows was overloaded, so they had to do it manually?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Well, to be fair, the bullet holes make walking difficult.


So does Russian levels of vodak.  Since we have only the Mail's word on this, I'm wondering how high in the oligarchs he is.  Are they running out of potential Putin proxies?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russians are also massive drunks, so dying this way accidentally isn't completely unreasonable.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How do these insanely rich "oligarchs" not have the best security in the world? And if it was the woman he was dating who poisoned him (as it was intimated above) how are those people not vetted like mofos? Although as I think about it, while the people they would hire might not be able to be bought off, a quick pic of a family member in the crosshairs might be very compelling.

sleze: I'm curious as to how foreign intelligence and security services feel when these assassinations happen on their lands/watch.  I would imagine it would piss them off but maybe they don't care.


My guess is, they definitely care, but there's nothing they can do about it because Russia. If it were just about any other country, they could apply diplomatic pressure. Pooty poot dgaf.
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Much like weebles, Russian oligarchs wobble, but unlike weebles, they fall down
 
fat boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Klutzski
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Allergic to gravity.  The Daily Fail said so.
 
Theeng
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skybird659: How many are there, anyway? Are there any left to kill??????


There's always scumbags left to fill the void, always.  When wealth is your defining trait you're the easiest thing in the world to replace.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x417]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The story is Russia only carries out assassinations in certain countries.  The UK was not one of those countries.  France apparently is.  The US is not one of those countries, or is it?
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 538x359]

[Fark user image 236x354]


Do hope the lady friend is okay.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
♬  VДҬ ӺДLLS DФЩИ SГДЇЯS,

ДLФИЄ ФЯ ЇЙ PДЇЯS

ДЍ ԠДҜԐS ФӺ ҐҢԐ SLЇЙҚЄГЧ SФЏЍD?

Д SLЇЙԞ Д SҠЇЙԞ Д ԠДЯVЭLФЏS ГЇИҚ!

ЭVԐЯҰФИЄ ԞЍФШS ЇS ФLЇGДЯҪЊ! ♬

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fell down the steps?

I guess the poison was working too slowly.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm curious if he fell because of taking-ill (as as result of poisoning) or if he was helped into the act of falling.


Precedent set-


Boney M. - Rasputin (Official Lyric Video - Big and Strong)
Youtube CeMUyPWZY5M
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Talk about a brain drain, Putzin is killing off his most productive citizens.  To be fair, though, Putzin really adored Stalin, and Stalin had a hard-on for purging people.  I guess Putzin is turning into the MCP, absorbing all their wealth and assets by erasing their owners ("...and together, we will be complete.").
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sleze: TWX: I'm curious if he fell because of taking-ill (as as result of poisoning) or if he was helped into the act of falling.

I'm curious as to how foreign intelligence and security services feel when these assassinations happen on their lands/watch.  I would imagine it would piss them off but maybe they don't care.


Or they've been paid well to look the other way-or else!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
According to Baza's Telegram channel, Zelenov underwent surgery related to undisclosed heart problems in the weeks prior to his death, though no further information was provided.

Yeah, he probably started drinking again the day after surgery. Dumb sack of borscht killed himself
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to stave off the revolution a little longer...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My shoe!
 
ongbok
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: According to Baza's Telegram channel, Zelenov underwent surgery related to undisclosed heart problems in the weeks prior to his death, though no further information was provided.

Yeah, he probably started drinking again the day after surgery. Dumb sack of borscht killed himself


So, you are saying he Harry Cary'd
 
