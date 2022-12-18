 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

Happy Hanukkah to those Farkers who are celebrating tonight. However you spell it. Share your holiday recipes to the right
    Hanukkah, Festival of Lights, Judaism, Jewish festival  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, this is my 777th greenlight!

7 is a special number in Judaism.

And I had WAY too much time on my hands during the worst of the pandemic.

Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of my wife's vendors brought us a spiral sliced smoked ham, so I'm getting a kick....
Hawaiian rolls, Swiss, & sweet hot mustard 😛
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like to think the blood from my scraped knuckles as I shred potatoes adds a little extra flavor to my latkes.

Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like to make kasha varnishkes this time of year. There are a billion recipes out there, pick one, make it, and enjoy it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our local Chabad is having its annual Menorah lighting downtown tomorrow. Planning to attend and hear some Spotify Hanukkah playlist songs.

COVID19 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
my recipe for Christmas = Trader Joe's orange chicken and a pint of ale. Also, I'm not Jewish, but the gal I fark is, and I could not possibly care less about food when lovely tail is on the line.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

COVID19: Also, I'm not Jewish, but the gal I fark is, and I could not possibly care less about food when lovely tail is on the line.


Uh, she could probably make you a nice brisket or something.

JimmySlicings
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Smokey Robinson Mispronounces Chanukah I Cameo
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Happy...
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kosher food for the win.

Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To keep potatoes from turning black while shredding then for latkes, onion juice works, but so does lemon juice and it won't overpower the flavor of the potatoes like onion does.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Boycott the NYT if you aren't already.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Hey, this is my 777th greenlight!

7 is a special number in Judaism.

And I had WAY too much time on my hands during the worst of the pandemic.

/ this monkey's gone to heaven


I would have smarted this but it didn't seem right to change the number.

sephjnr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Peki: Boycott the NYT if you aren't already.


Indeed. No farking way was that an accident.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have a Hanukkah squirrel, Fark
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: To keep potatoes from turning black while shredding then for latkes, onion juice works, but so does lemon juice and it won't overpower the flavor of the potatoes like onion does.


Blasphemy. Latkes contain onion, too.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: bostonguy: Hey, this is my 777th greenlight!

7 is a special number in Judaism.

And I had WAY too much time on my hands during the worst of the pandemic.

/ this monkey's gone to heaven

I would have smarted this but it didn't seem right to change the number.

It'll never get to 777 votes with that kind of thinking.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: One of my wife's vendors brought us a spiral sliced smoked ham, so I'm getting a kick....
Hawaiian rolls, Swiss, & sweet hot mustard 😛


Sounds like you put the "ish" in "Jewish."
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
oy vey
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hanukkah Harry wishes you a very special holy season.

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Claude Ballse: To keep potatoes from turning black while shredding then for latkes, onion juice works, but so does lemon juice and it won't overpower the flavor of the potatoes like onion does.

Blasphemy. Latkes contain onion, too.


This is true. You should shred potatoes and onions together while making them.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Made this last year and it was definitely worth the effort.  Some called it the best thing they had ever eaten.

https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1021802-applejack-butter-pecan-bundt-cake
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: To keep potatoes from turning black while shredding then for latkes, onion juice works, but so does lemon juice and it won't overpower the flavor of the potatoes like onion does.


the trick is to grate the onion and potato together and then put them in a clean towel and squeeze the moisture out.

/wasp here
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Hanukkah Harry wishes you a very special holy season.

What about Jewish Elvis?

/man that was an odd sketch overall
 
johnphantom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Spelling? I have no idea how they say it. They sound like a frog with something clogging its throat.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Happy chupacabra !
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Claude Ballse: To keep potatoes from turning black while shredding then for latkes, onion juice works, but so does lemon juice and it won't overpower the flavor of the potatoes like onion does.

the trick is to grate the onion and potato together and then put them in a clean towel and squeeze the moisture out.

/wasp here


I splurge on actual cheesecloth for that purpose. This has the bonus effect of defying stereotypes.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: the trick is to grate the onion and potato together and then put them in a clean towel and squeeze the moisture out.

/wasp here


Comment does not check out.
 
