Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Some Guy)   Woman calls police on neighbor for cutting down her snow fence ... that was on his property   (womenio.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I couldn't really get that worked up about it. the gutters- yeah remove it from there so it doesn't damage the gutters, but if she wants to put it on a stake near your wall that seems OK.   A snow fence across a yard is sort of useless anyway.   Maybe down the side of the driveway or sidewalk or something.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I couldn't really get that worked up about it. the gutters- yeah remove it from there so it doesn't damage the gutters, but if she wants to put it on a stake near your wall that seems OK.   A snow fence across a yard is sort of useless anyway.   Maybe down the side of the driveway or sidewalk or something.


The gutters I agree, they're not built to take what could be a lot of weight laterally. Heavy snow could rip the guttering off the wall and roof of the house and cost a lot to fix.

And I can't imagine the neighbours property line goes right up to and touches this guys house, so again they shouldn't have their stuff on his property.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF?  And now she has cameras up facing his house. How much does anybody want to bet she's a republican?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Burning her house down seems like the only logical course of action.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Use the old standby: the flaming paper bag of dog poop on the front stoop and the ding dong ditch.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hello, police?  Yes, I want to report that my neighbor is refusing to let me trespass on his property."
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching this property drama on Tiktok.

The repeat videos of the homeowners yeeting her stuff is incredibly satisfying.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Knees are expensive to replace.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start sending her bills for the cost of removing it
 
Gig103
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I couldn't really get that worked up about it. the gutters- yeah remove it from there so it doesn't damage the gutters, but if she wants to put it on a stake near your wall that seems OK.   A snow fence across a yard is sort of useless anyway.   Maybe down the side of the driveway or sidewalk or something.


Watch out, because you know she'll ignore the setbacks with those stakes. In my town, we have 5 to 15 feet setbacks on the side of houses depending on zoning, so even if she was going to set up stakes she can't just put it adjacent to his house!

A proper survey and fence is the right solution but those are expensive and I'm not sure if he can get a court order based on her repeated trespass to force her to contribute towards that cost. Hopefully he can.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to put a 6 foot stockade fence on the property line.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a neighbor that completely took over one side yard of my house. Looks great, so no complaints. Which reminds me to go pull up mint over there before the freeze.

Took my garbage cans a few times. Moved bait stations. Ain't no thing.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF?  And now she has cameras up facing his house. How much does anybody want to bet she's a republican?


my immediate assumption was that she's a republican and he's black. i was only wrong so far about the latter half.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
normmcdonald.jpg
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I have a neighbor that completely took over one side yard of my house. Looks great, so no complaints. Which reminds me to go pull up mint over there before the freeze.

Took my garbage cans a few times. Moved bait stations. Ain't no thing.


Your bait'n station is outside?
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing I would have done is go over and politely tell her she needs to get her fence off my property. Instead, he's enabling a series of escalations that will inevitably turn into a feud lasting as long as they live next door to each other.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Duplex. The couple lives and maintains their own side. Meet for occasional parties/birthdays. Have a sex schedule
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, OK, burning question: WTF is a snow fence?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is going to have PTSD, the writing was so tortured. "So the next day", "...piled a bunch of items...". Congratulations, Sylvia Silverstone, you, and the blog you write for, suck.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChubbyTiger: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I have a neighbor that completely took over one side yard of my house. Looks great, so no complaints. Which reminds me to go pull up mint over there before the freeze.

Took my garbage cans a few times. Moved bait stations. Ain't no thing.

Your bait'n station is outside?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So an article about Tiktok videos?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ukexpat: OK, OK, burning question: WTF is a snow fence?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
An interesting TikTok series...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pheelix: First thing I would have done is go over and politely tell her she needs to get her fence off my property. Instead, he's enabling a series of escalations that will inevitably turn into a feud lasting as long as they live next door to each other.


I might have offered to help her stake it properly but on her property.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x278]

Duplex. The couple lives and maintains their own side. Meet for occasional parties/birthdays. Have a sex schedule


The fact that those two are *almost* entirely separated except for the back area there hurts me, plus now I'm ever so curious about that dead space between them behind the cosmetic hedge.  Probably listing it on AirBnB or something.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

replacementcool: ukexpat: OK, OK, burning question: WTF is a snow fence?

Wisconsin Department of Transport's natural snow fence image:

wisconsindot.govView Full Size


Snow fences are most commonly short (3'-4' tall) plastic mesh/net fencing that is easy to unroll and stake up; In the spring, you'd roll them back up and put them away. They prevent snow drifting onto things like roadways and driveways. It is quite common in rural areas because the fall harvest removes anything that would hamper snow from blowing across the ground.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ukexpat: OK, OK, burning question: WTF is a snow fence?


It's used to cause blowing snow to drift in a controlled place, so you don't get large drifts in other places. Basically the wind carries snow through the holes in the fence, but the fence causes turbulence in the air and the snow falls right behind the fence (on the side away from the wind).

They're mainly used for things like keeping drifts off of roads, controlling the depth of snow on mountains, and they can be used to concentrate snow in trenches to trap and direct the snow melt in the spring.
 
pheelix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diogenes: pheelix: First thing I would have done is go over and politely tell her she needs to get her fence off my property. Instead, he's enabling a series of escalations that will inevitably turn into a feud lasting as long as they live next door to each other.

I might have offered to help her stake it properly but on her property.


If she seems genuine in wanting to resolve the situation amicably, absolutely.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Illegal dumping isn't investigated by the police?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Both sides are bad - one took a fence and the other took offence.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The TikToker detailed in one video that he was considering getting an attorney that could help him with a cease-and-desist order against his neighbor..."

Why do people make things so farking complicated?  He doesn't need an attorney.  He needs to have her trespassed from his property and then have her arrested the next time she comes on his property.  That costs nothing and it's what he should have done when she called the cops out.  Ok, maybe $30 for a cheap security camera which is clearly something he should have with a neighbor like that.
 
zbtop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
An interesting TikTok

Can we just not green this sort of thing?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jtown: "The TikToker detailed in one video that he was considering getting an attorney that could help him with a cease-and-desist order against his neighbor..."

Why do people make things so farking complicated?  He doesn't need an attorney.  He needs to have her trespassed from his property and then have her arrested the next time she comes on his property.  That costs nothing and it's what he should have done when she called the cops out.  Ok, maybe $30 for a cheap security camera which is clearly something he should have with a neighbor like that.


Because cops won't do shiat unless they see it themselves, especially if they know the neighbor.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Burning her house down seems like the only logical course of action.


Nuked it from high orbit, it's the only way to be sure.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a neighbor who swears up and down that I'm cooking drugs.

It's the dryer vent.

I showed the cops when she called them on me. Apparently my meth is sunshine soft and/or April fresh.
 
