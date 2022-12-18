 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The College Fix)   Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore. I can see in color and solve for X   (thecollegefix.com) divider line
59
    More: Fail, Graduation, University, Kansas universities, Kansas, algebra graduation requirement, Board of Regents, NPR Kansas, vice president of academic affairs  
•       •       •

1167 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 3:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe you're just not college material. It's ONE class and it's not rocket science. Jeez.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

edmo: Maybe you're just not college material. It's ONE class and it's not rocket science. Jeez.


It kinda is rocket science.

That said, it's likely the easiest math class in college, but I jumped right into Calc 1 so I don't know for sure.

/There should be a college course on Kerbal Space Program
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks right. Let's get that Will Hunting kid to have a look at it.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I blame them Muslins.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The good news is that their alums can't calculate how much less their degrees are worth
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing Kansas has been slashing public school budgets for like a decade rather than make the rich pay taxes
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: [Fark user image 425x161]

Looks right. Let's get that Will Hunting kid to have a look at it.


They must have had someone from Kansas do that problem.

5 - 3 = -3/5 ?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Good thing Kansas has been slashing public school budgets for like a decade rather than make the rich pay taxes


It's what God would have wanted.

/or so they are told, I'm sure
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

potierrh: edmo: Maybe you're just not college material. It's ONE class and it's not rocket science. Jeez.

It kinda is rocket science.

That said, it's likely the easiest math class in college, but I jumped right into Calc 1 so I don't know for sure.

/There should be a college course on Kerbal Space Program


I took a orbital mechanics as an undergrad and I still use Mech Jeb to calculate interplanetary transfer windows
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if those peckerwoods even considered talking to the Math Department about it.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't wait until 70% of the American population is a barely functioning illiterate mess.

I WILL BE LIKE A GOD UNTO THEM!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mangoose: I can't wait until 70% of the American population is a barely functioning illiterate mess.

I WILL BE LIKE A GOD UNTO THEM!


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mangoose: I can't wait until 70% of the American population is a barely functioning illiterate mess.

I WILL BE LIKE A GOD UNTO THEM!


Are your initials R.F.?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While we're on the topic, do we really need college students to be able to write? I didn't think so.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In many situations, a Statistics course (as mentioned in TFA) would probably a better option for lots of reasons. It shouldn't take an issue like this to consider it though. It makes Statistics look like a poor substitute, which isn't true.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The original story with inline links :

https://www.kcur.org/2022-12-12/who-needs-college-algebra-kansas-universities-may-rethink-math-requirements
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good luck with your accreditation, Kansas.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I blame them Muslins.


You mean Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, the Al-Jabr guy?
Stupid stargazers, always inventing more 'quations and all.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good luck getting a real job in food service
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly, I MIGHT be okay with a somewhat dumbed down math requirement, so long as the fundamentals of statiistics are covered.

IF there were added in required courses in critical thinking an civics.

That could be a BIG help in the long term.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: They must have had someone from Kansas do that problem.

5 - 3 = -3/5 ?


8/0 = ∞

Division by zero rotates by 90°.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump school of logic. If you stop testing for it, it's no longer a problem.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: In many situations, a Statistics course (as mentioned in TFA) would probably a better option for lots of reasons. It shouldn't take an issue like this to consider it though. It makes Statistics look like a poor substitute, which isn't true.


How can you possibly do (or understand) statistics without algebra?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took my first algebra class in 8th grade.  Have things changed that much?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


oblig
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mangoose: I can't wait until 70% of the American population is a barely functioning illiterate mess.

I WILL BE LIKE A GOD UNTO THEM!


More likely, you'll be a witch.

And what do we do with witches?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
University hopefuls can't pass high school math, and your solution is to drop the math class?  Way to Kansas, Kansas...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: Maybe you're just not college material. It's ONE class and it's not rocket science. Jeez.


Isn't algebra needed for rocket science? And banking.  And engineering.  And automobiles. And on and on. I think it's completely stupid we let people grow up and leave with out spelling and math. But we all the the stupid farking pledge.  Wtf? Explain why the people in charge are so stupid.
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mangoose: I can't wait until 70% of the American population is a barely functioning illiterate mess.

I WILL BE LIKE A GOD UNTO THEM!


Can you state that in the form of an equation?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Somacandra: In many situations, a Statistics course (as mentioned in TFA) would probably a better option for lots of reasons. It shouldn't take an issue like this to consider it though. It makes Statistics look like a poor substitute, which isn't true.

How can you possibly do (or understand) statistics without algebra?


I don't think it's going to be that kind of statistics course.  I think it's going to be more of a "These kids are going to be statistics when they graduate" course.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

potierrh: edmo: Maybe you're just not college material. It's ONE class and it's not rocket science. Jeez.

It kinda is rocket science.

That said, it's likely the easiest math class in college, but I jumped right into Calc 1 so I don't know for sure.

/There should be a college course on Kerbal Space Program


Calc is way easier than algebra. I've got an uncle with a EE.D., his opinion is that you can make algebra as hard as you want to, and he lives and breathes math.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Good thing Kansas has been slashing public school budgets for like a decade rather than make the rich pay taxes


To be fair. The idiots think hungry ignorant people will lean on their own.  Because hunger and ignorance are powerful motivation? 🤷‍♂
 
groppet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I suck at math and even passed algebra in HS. Maybe I should go back to school in Kansas, I could get a couple doctorates.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kubo: weddingsinger: Good thing Kansas has been slashing public school budgets for like a decade rather than make the rich pay taxes

It's what God would have wanted.

/or so they are told, I'm sure


I think God would not want slavery.  shiat isn't the old testament all about a group of slaves being lifted from slavery? Do people not read their own farking book?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Maybe you're just not college material. It's ONE class and it's not rocket science. Jeez.


Universities are businesses and they need to maximize profits.
They want everyone to be "college material" as long as their checks clear.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

snowjack: [Fark user image image 425x550]


If this was ture .... why wouldn't each set of people think older people are smarter? As far as I can tell each set thinks older people are stupid
 
180IQ
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Riche: Honestly, I MIGHT be okay with a somewhat dumbed down math requirement, so long as the fundamentals of statiistics are covered.


If they can't do basic algebra, they're not going to do well in a statistics class.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

General Tom Foolery: Mangoose: I can't wait until 70% of the American population is a barely functioning illiterate mess.

I WILL BE LIKE A GOD UNTO THEM!

Can you state that in the form of an equation?


Mangooose > 70% = GOD
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

snowjack: [Fark user image 425x550]


Careful, things have gotten much less rigorous after Covid...
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

runwiz: I took my first algebra class in 8th grade.  Have things changed that much?


8th is when my kids had it too.  In 11th my daughter was is AP calculus bc and by 12th it was AP statistics and AP multivariable calculus.
There are still kids that can do math but I think the # is going down fast because parents are not raising kids anymore.  They have them, put them in daycare and summer camp until they are 15.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kubo: DannyBrandt: [Fark user image 425x161]

Looks right. Let's get that Will Hunting kid to have a look at it.

They must have had someone from Kansas do that problem.

5 - 3 = -3/5 ?


......


5x +3 = 13

X + 3 = 5

X = 2


You from kansas?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mangoose: I can't wait until 70% of the American population is a barely functioning illiterate mess.

I WILL BE LIKE A GOD UNTO THEM!


The under 30 crowd at work think my. 56 year old self is a math wizard because I do basic addition, subtraction, multiplication in my head before they can get to their calculator app.
I don't give them crap about it, since they weren't taught that way, and there's plenty of things they can school me on.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am firmly convinced that we are entering a time period that will be known as the deenlightenment to future historians. A neo dark ages. The future primitive. You get the idea
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For some slight context (from University of Kansas):
MATH 101 College Algebra:
Coordinate systems, functions and their graphs; linear, quadratic, general polynomial, rational, exponential, and logarithmic functions; equations and inequalities; and linear and non-linear systems.

Not rocket science as stated, but just so everyone's aware it's not Algebra 1, either. "College Algebra" tends to be more like high school Algebra 2, with a bit of Precalc thrown in.

Not really weighing in on whether it should be required for all college freshmen (as opposed to Statistics, etc. that they are suggesting), but just making it clear what course we're talking about.

/high school math teacher
//not in Kansas
///can count to 3
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Algebra shouldn't even be a university level course. It belongs in high school. First year university level math should require algebra as a prerequisite.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They will get rid of Algebra and make Cursive a requirement.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.