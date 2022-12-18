 Skip to content
(Fox News)   The secret to a successful modern marriage is to simply never see your spouse   (foxnews.com) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's why I keep mine in the basement
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everyone was happily married while we were at sea.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Faux Nooz? I now have my doubts as to whether humans live in houses at all. Or form relationships with other humans.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why do people get married if they hate each other?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We called Covid lockdown and the ensuing WFH 'retirement practice.'

How many couples get to be together 24/7 without umbrella cocktails, without new scenery, without 'vacation cash' to burn shopping or on nonsense, before retirement.  Lots of couples get driven nuts by their partner when one or both retire....
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Faux Nooz? I now have my doubts as to whether humans live in houses at all. Or form relationships with other humans.


That's the daily fail.  If Fox News is reporting something about couples should move apart its because Rupert Murdoch or some other Conservative power broker is about to get caught cheating on their wife again.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Faux Nooz? I now have my doubts as to whether humans live in houses at all. Or form relationships with other humans.


liberal antifa agents are just trying to kill The nuclear family by teaching your kids how not to get pregnant at 12. Study it out!
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I live in Seattle. Gf lives in Lisbon. We are totally, casually in love. It's great. We talk all week long in spurts, doing our own thing and just like being involved in each other's lives and stories. Because we both travel and frankly she can afford it, we see each other on average about every two months.

We are polyish because we are both welcome to go on dates and we are open to having sex with others occasionally but neither of us want a serious relationship with anybody else.

She's so much cooler than me, but loves me for whatever reason. Which is lucky for me. She speaks five languages. I've been looking for this relationship my entire life. It's nontraditional but what works for both of us. Neither of us want to live with a partner or get married or have kids. We are both in our late thirties.

I'm f*cking amazing. In doses. On an everyday basis I'm not at all. I'm an artist and sometimes moody and an indoor cat who needs lots of alone time. But I get to be those ways that are hard to zeal
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alternatively you don't see your wife until after the wedding:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My phone pooped itself and posted half my comment, how embarrassing.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Faux Nooz? I now have my doubts as to whether humans live in houses at all. Or form relationships with other humans.


Well, subby is already claiming the opposite of what the article implies in its subtext.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All these rental properties aren't going to rent themselves! Everyone needs two houses now.

/maintaining self in a marriage is vital to the health of the marriage - whatever mutually agreed upon avenue to that is great.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: iheartscotch: Faux Nooz? I now have my doubts as to whether humans live in houses at all. Or form relationships with other humans.

That's the daily fail.  If Fox News is reporting something about couples should move apart its because Rupert Murdoch or some other Conservative power broker is about to get caught cheating on their wife again.


Por que no los dos?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My wife, Emily Ratajkowski, and I live apart all year.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: Why do people get married if they hate each other?


Either because she gets pregnant, or they feel guilty about having sex out of marriage.

I refuse to use the term "pre-marital sex" as that implies that marriage is supposed to be a condition for such relations.
 
