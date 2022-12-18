 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(AP News) Best Korea continues war on ocean (apnews.com)
    Obvious, Ballistic missile, South Korea, North Korea, Korea, Intercontinental ballistic missile, Nuclear weapon, North Korea test-fired, Intermediate-range ballistic missile  
Hinged
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think the ocean's winning.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The ocean poses a legitimate threat to their security interests.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Tis the season to shoot missles,
Fa ra ra ra raaa ra ra ra ra.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Another day, another dildo barrage by Kim Dong-Un
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Be submissive to us and give us food and money, or we'll pollute the ocean!" certainly is a temper tantrum.
 
brilett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't feed your people- but have money for this nonsense.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know what?  Good.

They're a bad regime and everything but at least they keep their murder mainly at home instead of exporting it to the rest of the world (but only if they have resources and can't fight us) like we do
 
