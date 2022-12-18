 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   "It was more challenging to remove the goat from the home than the alligator"   (wsbtv.com) divider line
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be fair, it sounds like some of those animals were just passing through.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you just put a baby on a leash the Alligator will follow you. But you gotta quick on the yanking tho.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
🎵...six rabbits humping,

...fiiiive guinea pigs...

four mewling cats,
three tortoises,
two alligators...

but no partridge in a pear treeeeee!🎵
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"officers said they found 25 dogs, 23 birds (including chickens, ducks, parakeets, a turkey and a macaw), 14 rats, eight hamsters, seven hedgehogs, six lizards, six rabbits, five guinea pigs, four cats, four chinchillas, three tortoises, two alligators, two snakes, a goat, a ferret and a raccoon in a pear tree."
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most surprising detail of that story is that there were only four cats.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who's played Goat Simulator could have told you that.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can get a blanket or such over a gator's eyes, they quite often become quite docile.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait long enough, and you'll only have to worry about taking out the alligators.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goat, on the ceiling!

"... removing some of the animals, specifically the long-horned goat, was extremely difficult, as the animal tried to head-butt animal control officers.
'Getting him out of the attic was a challenge, because it's not like you can put him on a leash,'"

The Black Keys - Gold On The Ceiling [Official Music Video]
Youtube 6yCIDkFI7ew
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McAdoo told police that he helps find homes for dogs, and tried to blame the home's condition on three teenagers who "didn't clean up"

It would have been fine if it weren't for you unmeddlesome kids!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goat in the Attic, wasn't that a book by V. C. 'Corncob' Andrews?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When the goat is the GOAT.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nina9: The most surprising detail of that story is that there were only four cats.


There were probably more before the alligators moved in.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hoarding is a mental health issue.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
also... he was keeping the goat in the attic?  WTF?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

2wolves: also... he was keeping the goat in the attic?  WTF?


Steven Tyler singing: "Goats! Goats! Goats!.... In the attic!"
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

2wolves: also... he was keeping the goat in the attic?  WTF?


Sometimes you lay in bed and just can't go to sleep without the clip clop of hooves right above your room.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

2wolves: also... he was keeping the goat in the attic?  WTF?


Why?  Where do you keep your goats?  The roof?!
 
oldfool
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gruff was it?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Once the goat is inside the alligator, there's really not much point in removing it.
 
