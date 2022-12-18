 Skip to content
Burglar breaks into gun owner's bedroom. You probably know what happens next
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, second-story window of a home, Vancouver, initial statement, American films, second story, Vancouver Police Department, Kim Kapp  
posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 12:48 PM



asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gun owner accidentally shoots family member?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He steals the cable?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


On the bright side, it doesn't sound like his corpse was defiled afterwards.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He steals the guns?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Butt stuff?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good. Damn good. I hope the shooter doesn't end with ptsd. And doesn't loss sleep. And doesn't end up doing suicide.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You were high.

It was a cryin' disgrace

They saw your face and shot it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sexy time
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He fixes Aunt Mabel?
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The homeowner need to be arrested and charged with murder. Burglary does not deserve the death sentence.

One more regretful death caused by our loose gun laws and trigger happy people ready to blast anyone.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Right wing gun owners in America get justification to continue the easy access to weapons that lead to hundred of mass shootings and thousands of deaths?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Butt stuff with Aunt Mabel?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asymptonic: Gun owner accidentally shoots family member?


No; it was a little something I like to call Acute Failure of the Victim Selection Process.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh great. Yet ANOTHER exception to the rule that the ammosexual gun humpers are going to jump on to claim a gun is a valid means for self defense. Like we've said in the hundreds of other threads like this, this sort of thing is incredibly rare. As often as this happens, you'd think we wouldn't have to say that anymore.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: The homeowner need to be arrested and charged with murder. Burglary does not deserve the death sentence.

One more regretful death caused by our loose gun laws and trigger happy people ready to blast anyone.


That is some high quality victim blaming. Bravo!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A deep, hours-long discussion of the works of Emily Dickinson?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Good. Damn good. I hope the shooter doesn't end with ptsd. And doesn't loss sleep. And doesn't end up doing suicide.


Yeah, I have to imagine killing someone justifiably still farks you up.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: The homeowner need to be arrested and charged with murder. Burglary does not deserve the death sentence.

One more regretful death caused by our loose gun laws and trigger happy people ready to blast anyone.


Suppose the Burglar was armed and killed the homeowner. Would you feel the same?

/ This recently happened to someone I know
 
mikalmd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
       FAFO ,,
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sugar_fetus: The homeowner need to be arrested and charged with murder. Burglary does not deserve the death sentence.

One more regretful death caused by our loose gun laws and trigger happy people ready to blast anyone.


Burglary is when there is no one home. Robbery is when there is a victim present.

It sucks that someone died. But, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sugar_fetus: The homeowner need to be arrested and charged with murder. Burglary does not deserve the death sentence.

One more regretful death caused by our loose gun laws and trigger happy people ready to blast anyone.



We obviously don't have enough information to pass judgement on whether this was murder or justified self defense.

Not that that's going to stop anyone.
 
rjakobi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
