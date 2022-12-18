 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Metro)   Step back old boomers, Generation Z is now 'the loneliest generation' thanks to Covid, social media and too much technology   (metro.co.uk) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, Eden Project, Demographics, Live 8, Nicholas Grimshaw, St Blazey, young people, Eden Project Communities, Steve Barnabis  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 12:12 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The social life of Boomers is marked by an irregular cadence of funerals.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HugeMistake: The social life of Boomers is marked by an irregular cadence of funerals.


That's what she said.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HugeMistake: The social life of Boomers is marked by an irregular cadence of funerals.


This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blacknite: This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.


Maybe she just wanted the free food.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*socialize with, no caffeine. 😟
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?


I don't consider being in a room or stadium or field full of strangers to be "socializing". I think the word I would use is somewhere between "paralyzing" and "terrifying". I don't think I'm alone in that.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: blacknite: This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.

Maybe she just wanted the free food.


It's how some people look for singles.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?

I don't consider being in a room or stadium or field full of strangers to be "socializing". I think the word I would use is somewhere between "paralyzing" and "terrifying". I don't think I'm alone in that.


No, that makes sense. 

Then how about starting a group message with people you know, and setting up a regular, weekly or bi-weekly thing where you all hang out someplace? 

Still not really seeing the problem.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: HugeMistake: jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?

I don't consider being in a room or stadium or field full of strangers to be "socializing". I think the word I would use is somewhere between "paralyzing" and "terrifying". I don't think I'm alone in that.

No, that makes sense. 

Then how about starting a group message with people you know, and setting up a regular, weekly or bi-weekly thing where you all hang out someplace? 

Still not really seeing the problem.


I do that, but it tends to be more one on one. I find it hard to cope when more than one conversation starts up at a time, even when its just text (although that is easier).
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: jars.traptone: HugeMistake: jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?

I don't consider being in a room or stadium or field full of strangers to be "socializing". I think the word I would use is somewhere between "paralyzing" and "terrifying". I don't think I'm alone in that.

No, that makes sense. 

Then how about starting a group message with people you know, and setting up a regular, weekly or bi-weekly thing where you all hang out someplace? 

Still not really seeing the problem.

I do that, but it tends to be more one on one. I find it hard to cope when more than one conversation starts up at a time, even when its just text (although that is easier).


In particular I like the asynchronous nature of text-based communication. It gives me time to compose my answers and worry about whether my wording is normal.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's also a lack of 3rd places. A place that isn't home or work where you can gather and get a sense of community. Churches used to be a big one (and still are for some). Malls, too. College campuses provide a lot still.

There are a lot of factors tied to it but a major one is car dependent infrastructure creating sprawl and isolation. In most of America there is very little foot traffic that allows for natural gathering spaces IRL
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: HugeMistake: jars.traptone: HugeMistake: jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?

I don't consider being in a room or stadium or field full of strangers to be "socializing". I think the word I would use is somewhere between "paralyzing" and "terrifying". I don't think I'm alone in that.

No, that makes sense. 

Then how about starting a group message with people you know, and setting up a regular, weekly or bi-weekly thing where you all hang out someplace? 

Still not really seeing the problem.

I do that, but it tends to be more one on one. I find it hard to cope when more than one conversation starts up at a time, even when its just text (although that is easier).

In particular I like the asynchronous nature of text-based communication. It gives me time to compose my answers and worry about whether my wording is normal.


For sure, it definitely has its benefits. It also allows you to completely disengage, if you want. Just mute all the notifications ever, and you're just out. It's nice. 

IDK. Maybe it's the benefit of being around before all that got started, but I've always seen social technology as like, a versatile tool that I can dial up, or dial back to my desired level, but never a replacement for in-person socializing.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do want to add one thing, though.

Facebook and Twitter suck, but particularly Facebook.

There's no way to ethically interact with that platform's feed, because of how it's designed, and because of how people work. 

Pretty much no matter what you throw up there, people are going to make unhealthy comparisons between whatever that is, and whatever's going on in their lives. And because positivity is so incentivized, that's a lot of what people see, and it looks so good, and "oh, why isn't my life like that", and so on. It's a documented thing that's been largely forgotten, unfortunately.

I decided I didn't like the idea of being responsible for that kind of shiat, even if that idea is a little heavy on the self-blame side of things. But from what I can tell, there's literally no way to avoid exposing other people to that kind of headspace if you interact with the feed at all, so I stopped entirely. 

I think platforms like Facebook and Twitter actually need to die. Social media should've never been viewed as the 'town square'. It should've never been a source of news. It's a farking bathroom stall that people scribble limericks on, and (in my opinion) never should've been legitimized beyond that. 

You're dealing with humanity, for fark's sake. Some of the most horrific, and beautiful creatures imaginable. You're not going to effectively herd that into the 'suburbs of the internet', lol.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an older Millennial. I think some people call us Xennials?

Anyway, maybe I'm less prone to it than the Gen Z'ers, but over the last several years I could definitely feel social media amplifying a sense of loneliness and just general anxiety. Even anger.

But since Elmo took over Twitter, I more or less stopped using it. I still use other social media (although not as much), but even cutting use of the single platform has changed my general mental well-being tremendously. Social media, as designed (to maximize engagement, time online, and clicks), is a cancer.

Agree with Rust here. Maybe not walk hand-in-hand into extinction, but back into the tangible world.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: The social life of Boomers is marked by an irregular cadence of funerals.


As a Boomer, I'm amused by similar comments and thinking.

Remember, folks, you, too, will grow old and suffer the challenges of aging. Or you can just die young and leave a beautiful corpse. Consider your options wisely.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: IDK. Maybe it's the benefit of being around before all that got started, but I've always seen social technology as like, a versatile tool that I can dial up, or dial back to my desired level, but never a replacement for in-person socializing.


Interestingly I have the mirror experience. I too am old enough to predate even BBS, and for me it is a blessing to have online options. Before technology, my socializing was limited to other people who enjoyed gatherings of just two or three people.

But I agree with you about about Facebook - and to an extent, anything that is feed-driven. The only time I have a "conversation" on social media (as opposed to messaging/discussion boards) is when something starts up spontaneously in the comments, often unrelated to the original post.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: blacknite: This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.

Maybe she just wanted the free food.


Maybe she was a serial killer - Occam's razor and all that
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

blacknite: HugeMistake: The social life of Boomers is marked by an irregular cadence of funerals.

This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.


robotbutt.comView Full Size
 
sooprd8ve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?


you got 150 dollars. I don't either.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We Gen-X are like "Cool. Finally have the place to ourselves for a while. But whatever."
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

blacknite: HugeMistake: The social life of Boomers is marked by an irregular cadence of funerals.

This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.


Very suspicious
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sooprd8ve: jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?

you got 150 dollars. I don't either.


There are tons of little shows all over the place, ranging from $0-$149+. Bars can be a great place to start. If that's out of bounds due to age restrictions, there are usually online presences maintained by all sorts of production companies of all sizes, and a lot of them have all ages shows. Doesn't have to be a huge festival or anything.
 
trialpha
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is Generation Z old enough to have kids, aka the social life killers?

Most of my friends have kids. Organizing any form of a get together is all but impossible, as they all either have to take kids to some thing, they can't get babysitters, etc.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The social life of Boomers is marked by an irregular cadence of funerals.


To be fair, same with Gen Z, except it's usually school shootings ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What you're saying is that I'm going to have easy pickings for my second marriage.   Cool.

Cool cool cool.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're learning that being out in public just makes you a target for some RWNJ with a machine gun.
 
guinsu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?

I don't consider being in a room or stadium or field full of strangers to be "socializing". I think the word I would use is somewhere between "paralyzing" and "terrifying". I don't think I'm alone in that.


I love a good show, but unless you have the right personality and live in the right socializing culture, it's not a good way to make friends.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

trialpha: Is Generation Z old enough to have kids, aka the social life killers?

Most of my friends have kids. Organizing any form of a get together is all but impossible, as they all either have to take kids to some thing, they can't get babysitters, etc.


When you have kids, the time constraints mean your pool of potential friends is mostly limited to the parents of your kids' friends, because then you can double up and have the kids together while the adults are together.

I've always figured that adults who have 'lots of friends' probably just have lots of acquaintances.  By the time you're done work and kids and visiting parents and such... you're lucky to have a free weekend a month.  Maybe just a day.  You can't maintain a proper friendship that way.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: jars.traptone: IDK. Maybe it's the benefit of being around before all that got started, but I've always seen social technology as like, a versatile tool that I can dial up, or dial back to my desired level, but never a replacement for in-person socializing.

Interestingly I have the mirror experience. I too am old enough to predate even BBS, and for me it is a blessing to have online options. Before technology, my socializing was limited to other people who enjoyed gatherings of just two or three people.

But I agree with you about about Facebook - and to an extent, anything that is feed-driven. The only time I have a "conversation" on social media (as opposed to messaging/discussion boards) is when something starts up spontaneously in the comments, often unrelated to the original post.


See, I came into it during the BBS era. 

But back then, that version of 'social media' was way less legitimized. It was visually far closer to the 'bathroom stall' kind of thing I was describing upthread. Exposure was way down because you had to know about some rando hosting it out of their garage or whatever, and had to have some know-how in order to even connect to it. So when an outsider would happen along and see someone using such a thing, it was just like 'oh, okay whatever', it wasn't a thing that people depended on for a verified source of news, or took seriously in any way.

When farkerberg started in with this whole 'digital suburbs' thing, everything started getting farked up. Even MySpace didn't have the kind of impact farking Facebook did. You didn't have MySpace-fueled genocide.

Maybe this is a monopoly issue. 

Maybe social media companies should be regulated differently. IDK. 

I don't know the solution to the problem, but I am happy that Facebook is declining, in any case.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

8 inches: WickerNipple: blacknite: This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.

Maybe she just wanted the free food.

It's how some people look for singles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: We Gen-X are like "Cool. Finally have the place to ourselves for a while. But whatever."


There was an article recently talking about the huge inheritances that Millennials were going to get from their parents and how it was going to be a massive transfer of wealth. The article never mentioned Gen X, of which all our parents are Boomers while only maybe half of Millennials have Boomer parents, and those are generally the youngest Boomers. I'd say it's strange being so invisible, but it's been our lot for our whole lives so nothing new.

/ and all my inheritance has apparently gone to Royal Caribbean so whatever
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: HugeMistake: HugeMistake: jars.traptone: HugeMistake: jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?

I don't consider being in a room or stadium or field full of strangers to be "socializing". I think the word I would use is somewhere between "paralyzing" and "terrifying". I don't think I'm alone in that.

No, that makes sense. 

Then how about starting a group message with people you know, and setting up a regular, weekly or bi-weekly thing where you all hang out someplace? 

Still not really seeing the problem.

I do that, but it tends to be more one on one. I find it hard to cope when more than one conversation starts up at a time, even when its just text (although that is easier).

In particular I like the asynchronous nature of text-based communication. It gives me time to compose my answers and worry about whether my wording is normal.

For sure, it definitely has its benefits. It also allows you to completely disengage, if you want. Just mute all the notifications ever, and you're just out. It's nice. 

IDK. Maybe it's the benefit of being around before all that got started, but I've always seen social technology as like, a versatile tool that I can dial up, or dial back to my desired level, but never a replacement for in-person socializing.


Yeah, but in all fairness you have the luxury of being able to socialize because electronic communications were introduced to you as an additional means of communication, and not the primary means.

There's just something weird now about people in how Gen X'ers like myself and older boomers are able to engage in conversation...in addition to small children who will willingly talk your ear off.

But once children reach that age where iPhones and electronic communications enter into their lives, it just becomes arrested development for social skills.

Whenever you speak with them, they're just full of anxiety about having to communicate with someone and not knowing how to respond because they've never really had to do it. It's like if they can't talk in farking emojis, they can communicate at all. Non-verbal autistic kids have less difficulty trying to communicate.

And it's a shame because language can be so much more rewarding than just flashing pictures at someone on a screen.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems to me they all have rich, rewarding relationships with their phones.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Considering most Gen Z'ers. I'd rather be alone.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hmm, hearing the laughter and shrieking I hear from my 17 year old daughter's room at night as she is on the phone with friends she sounds far from lonely. My 22 year old son is probably too busy wrapping up his degree and making plans for he and his gf/partner to live in a new city next year to feel lonely. When home he is always seeing friends.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Funny how Gen X birthed Gen Z but forgot to teach them to stop caring.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm in the opposite corner. Granted I'm Millennial rather than Gen-Z, but I was isolated as a kid. Raised on farm approximately thirty feet right of the middle of nowhere, and the school I went to had a graduating class of 40. Between the fundies and the good ol' boys, I wasn't in a great social situation up through my 20s, so technology in general and the internet in particular was such a boon to me. Online friends from around the world that I've been lucky enough to meet IRL, and we've kept in close contact ever since. Things an Iowa farm kid couldn't have imagined in the 80s.

Granted, we tend to avoid places like Facebook, et al. We were IRC and ICQ kids. Then Skype, and now it's Discord and Slack.

(I also recognize I'm in a significant minority given rural vs city population)

/Got our first internet connection when I was 14
//The battles over internet or phone call were legendary
///6kbps on craptacular copper
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: jars.traptone: HugeMistake: HugeMistake: jars.traptone: HugeMistake: jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?

I don't consider being in a room or stadium or field full of strangers to be "socializing". I think the word I would use is somewhere between "paralyzing" and "terrifying". I don't think I'm alone in that.

No, that makes sense. 

Then how about starting a group message with people you know, and setting up a regular, weekly or bi-weekly thing where you all hang out someplace? 

Still not really seeing the problem.

I do that, but it tends to be more one on one. I find it hard to cope when more than one conversation starts up at a time, even when its just text (although that is easier).

In particular I like the asynchronous nature of text-based communication. It gives me time to compose my answers and worry about whether my wording is normal.

For sure, it definitely has its benefits. It also allows you to completely disengage, if you want. Just mute all the notifications ever, and you're just out. It's nice. 

IDK. Maybe it's the benefit of being around before all that got started, but I've always seen social technology as like, a versatile tool that I can dial up, or dial back to my desired level, but never a replacement for in-person socializing.

Yeah, but in all fairness you have the luxury of being able to socialize because electronic communications were introduced to you as an additional means of communication, and not the primary means.


That's a really solid point. I have always viewed it as a way to facilitate in-person socializing, and to keep up with people over long distances, rather than the primary way of going about all of socializing. 

During the height of the pandemic, it did take more of a front seat, for obvious reasons. 

I think about your second point though, a lot of that may just be due to their age. Many, many of us went through awkward phases as young people. Instant messaging was around by the time I went through it, and in my experience it acted as sort of a release valve. Once I got older and got out into things, that all changed.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

8 inches: WickerNipple: blacknite: This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.

Maybe she just wanted the free food.

It's how some people look for singles.


It's how I look for real estate.
 
12349876
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: jars.traptone: Have they never heard of local, or regional production companies, which regularly announce music events online?

Events which, if attended, would allow them to in-person socialize people numbering in a range from dozens, to tens of thousands?

I don't consider being in a room or stadium or field full of strangers to be "socializing". I think the word I would use is somewhere between "paralyzing" and "terrifying". I don't think I'm alone in that.


I don't consider them socializing because I go to them all the time without talking to strangers. One on one situations are the shiatty ones when strangers instantly get all up in your personal life.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blacknite: HugeMistake: The social life of Boomers is marked by an irregular cadence of funerals.

This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.


Or she didn't like getting hassled about taking the afternoon off.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blacknite: HugeMistake: The social life of Boomers is marked by an irregular cadence of funerals.

This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.


That was my parents life up until they both died in the last 6 months.  Pretty soon we will have no boomers to blame everything on.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Its not that they are any different than anyone before them subby, they just lived in a world where they were always connected to people and never learned how to enjoy some personal quiet time, and thus a large chunk of their personality was built around constantly being around other people.


Or, extroverts need to stop being so outgoing and learn how to be more introverted, just like how the assbags always tell introverts to suck it up and be more outgoing
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blacknite: HugeMistake: The social life of Boomers is marked by an irregular cadence of funerals.

This one woman I worked with went to a funeral at least monthly. She either knew everyone, or everyone she knew died at a regular interval.


Explain why it's even logical to try to control humans at that level? I understand we can't all come and go as we wish. But. I'm not seeing a reasonable middle ground .
 
rjakobi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

trialpha: Is Generation Z old enough to have kids, aka the social life killers?
L


Most of them are on the cusp of 30-40, so yes, they are.

I was born on the razor's edge of 1979/1980, so I'm sort of an XZ hybrid.  As such, I have had to put up with twenty years of learned journalists and politicians telling me Gen x will not amount to anything and Gen Z will be the downfall of society.  So yeah, disillusionment seriously factors into our feelings and you'll be sure that resentment filters into my posts and observations.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.