(Guardian)   International agency that encourages women to serve as brood mares might be using controversial practices. How about that   (theguardian.com) divider line
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If I say it once I will say it again. Adopt don't shop people!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just yesterday I wondered, out of the blue, what happened to octomom. Everything's fine, apparently, but she did something similar - also could be considered unethical - except she made the choice herself.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: If I say it once I will say it again. Adopt don't shop people!


And spay and neuter your Brits!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

educated: Just yesterday I wondered, out of the blue, what happened to octomom. Everything's fine, apparently, but she did something similar - also could be considered unethical - except she made the choice herself.


Yeah she's a great person, what with the child neglect, tax fraud, drug addiction and porn. But that's all behind her now, I am certain
 
cefm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Which was to be expected.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So they pay $12 K to have a baby?  Fat City!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kazakhstan have greatest surrogacy
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: educated: Just yesterday I wondered, out of the blue, what happened to octomom. Everything's fine, apparently, but she did something similar - also could be considered unethical - except she made the choice herself.

Yeah she's a great person, what with the child neglect, tax fraud, drug addiction and porn. But that's all behind her now, I am certain


Well, I wasn't talking about her character, just the similarity between what this organization did to women and what she did to herself.

But don't let that get in the way of you reminding everyone why we should hate on a woman. That doesn't get tired at all.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Plenty of kids that need to be adopted in every country. But they aren't shiny and new and some have dents and scratches.
New life says you can abandon the child if it's born not to your liking and try again until you get an acceptable product. That is appalling.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Plenty of kids that need to be adopted in every country. But they aren't shiny and new and some have dents and scratches.
New life says you can abandon the child if it's born not to your liking and try again until you get an acceptable product. That is appalling.


I wonder why they don't recruit surrogates in Haiti or the Sudan?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is it "All Natural " insemination?  So the husband will make love to a surrogate Mother?

Maybe $1,000 for 5-7 tries?  I'm all for going to Czech Republic or maybe Poland for this service!
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Most trailer parks or inner cities...don't they already do that?  /S
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

educated: Sexy Jesus: educated: Just yesterday I wondered, out of the blue, what happened to octomom. Everything's fine, apparently, but she did something similar - also could be considered unethical - except she made the choice herself.

Yeah she's a great person, what with the child neglect, tax fraud, drug addiction and porn. But that's all behind her now, I am certain

Well, I wasn't talking about her character, just the similarity between what this organization did to women and what she did to herself.

But don't let that get in the way of you reminding everyone why we should hate on a woman. That doesn't get tired at all.


So, what you're saying is that we can only express disdain for men? Do I have to turn in my Patriarchy Card if I scoff at Florida Man?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I shoulda sold my eggs when they were still good.   no point now lol
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No no, subby, this is just a BUSINESS TRANSACTION. It lets women rent out a space they're not using anyway, they get a rental fee per month from people who need the space to store a, well, let's call it their "product." The woman gets her rent, the couple gets a safe storage space, and the product gets to be born and handed off to parents who will drop it like a hot brick if it has any manufacturing defects.

Win win!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah subby, I'll tell my friends who can't physically have a baby and decide to use a surrogate that they are just using the woman as a "brood mare". I bet that will go over like a fart in church!!

Farking asshole, subby. Don't ever think about how other people might be impacted. Fark off.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkitallletitend: Plenty of kids that need to be adopted in every country. But they aren't shiny and new and some have dents and scratches.
New life says you can abandon the child if it's born not to your liking and try again until you get an acceptable product. That is appalling.


Nope, nope... Give it time, the same submitter will come along to attack adoption agencies. Simple minded people like subby don't actually stop and think. They just launch attacks  because they think they're edgy and cool. Plenty of foster kids, too, but people who have never been in the system around here are "experts".
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: No no, subby, this is just a BUSINESS TRANSACTION. It lets women rent out a space they're not using anyway, they get a rental fee per month from people who need the space to store a, well, let's call it their "product." The woman gets her rent, the couple gets a safe storage space, and the product gets to be born and handed off to parents who will drop it like a hot brick if it has any manufacturing defects.

Win win!


I wonder what happens if she says "no" at the end of gestation?  Do they repo?
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damn, someone's trying to help people who have trouble conceiving?

INCONCEIVABLE!

/cue mandy patinkin
 
