(Guardian)   Day 298 of WW3: Electricity restored to 6 million. Ukraine restored electricity and water after Russian attacks put cities into darkness and forced people to endure sub-zero temperatures without heat or water. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, Nuclear power, Electricity generation, Chernobyl disaster, Kiev, International Atomic Energy Agency, Nuclear fission, Natural gas, Ukraine  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Dnipropetrovsk region
At night, the Russians shelled Nikopol region 5 times with heavy artillery.
In Nikopol, a 59-year-old man was injured. Doctors helped-he was left to be treated at home. Several private houses, outbuildings and a gymnasium were damaged in the city.

In the Marganets and Krasnogrigorovsk communities, people are unharmed.

📍Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 1 civilian of Donbass in Chasovy Yar. Another 1 person in the region was injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Kiev, the heat supply system resumed operation

" The city returns all services after the latest attacks. In particular, the capital's heat supply system was fully restored. All heat supply sources are operating normally , " Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

According to him, during the day, public utilities will work in separate houses, where there may be local problems with heat.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland has already detained 6 spies from Russia and Belarus since February

" Let me remind you that we expelled from Poland 45 Russian officials who officially worked in diplomacy, but conducted intelligence activities against Poland. The Russian side and its Belarusian services are active, but this does not remain out of the field of view of Polish counterintelligence ," said Stanislav Iskr, the Government's Commissioner for Information Space Security of the Republic of Poland.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has already killed 450 children during the war

As of the morning of December 17, more than 1,313 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: 450 children were killed and more than 863 were injured.

Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 428, Kharkiv region - 267, Kiev region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 80, Zaporizhia region - 78, Kherson region - 74, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 65, Dnipropetrovsk region - 39.

On December 16, a one-and-a-half-year-old child was killed when an enemy missile hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. Four other children aged 3 to 10 were injured.

3126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.

Children of War -a platform where you can report and find all the information about children affected by the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wounded invaders in Luhansk region cannot be treated due to lack of basic necessities

" The most necessary things are already missing. Therefore, additional wheelchairs and anti-decubitus mattresses are sought from local residents. The medics themselves in the occupied territories admit that they are not ready to accept such a large number of wounded , " the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reports.

In addition, according to Luhansk doctors, the structure of injuries and the principles of medical care have changed this year. After all, if earlier they usually worked with bullet wounds and monotrauma, now it is polytrauma and is mainly associated with mine-explosive injuries.

What an unfortunate suicide...
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I try not to reply to my own posts, but I have an after thought. Do you think, I mean perhaps, Just maybe, 182,000 tungsten balls might hit you more than once?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians shelled Kherson region 54 times during the day: 3 people were killed

" Over the past day, three people were killed due to Russian shelling, six residents of the Kherson region were injured in various degrees of severity ," said Yaroslav Yanushevich, chairman of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the settlements of the region suffered from shelling from artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks and sniper fire.

In particular, Russian troops once again shelled residential areas of Kherson, hit a medical facility, private and apartment buildings.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is expected that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus will be involved in a ground operation against Ukraine

This was stated by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

Recently, the head of the Kremlin held an official meeting with the leadership of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. During the meeting, as Putin personally noted, the proposals of the military command for the near and medium term were considered.

"Immediately after that, he announced a meeting with the leadership of the Republic of Belarus, which will take place soon. In our opinion, during this meeting, issues of further aggression against Ukraine and wider involvement of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in operations against Ukraine, in particular, in our opinion, on land, will be worked out, " Naev said.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As bad as Russia's military is, Belarus has got to be even worse.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a world war going on in Ukraine, which will not end soon

This was stated by Pope Francis in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC.

"I don't see an end in the near future, because this is a world war. Let's not forget that. Many hands interfere with the cauldron of war. It's worldwide. I think that war begins when the empire begins to weaken. And when there are weapons to use, test and sell. There is a lot at stake, " he said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rashists prevent the departure of Ukrainians from the occupied territories

This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. So, in a week from the so-called territories of 4 regions in Zaporozhye, the invaders released only 174 people. And over the past three days, not a single Ukrainian has left the occupation for the territory of Ukraine.

"Previously, it was possible to go through the Donetsk region or Crimea in the direction of Georgia or Estonia and Latvia. However, now there are more frequent cases when at the border of Russia and European countries rashisti turn the car of Ukrainians back," - said Fedorov.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: As bad as Russia's military is, Belarus has got to be even worse.


And they don't have nukes. Ukraine should absolutely strike inside of Belarus.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russia will never again be treated like a normal country.  Putypoot would have to shoot himself in a bunker first.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I thought we could get away with it as they are "adult marital aids"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ya know, I'm starting to think these Russians are sorta the bad guys in all this.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We're still calling this World War III?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Ya know, I'm starting to think these Russians are sorta the bad guys in all this.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Ya know, I'm starting to think these Russians are sorta the bad guys in all this.


are you really off the fence about it?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know I haven't been around lately, so I don't know if anyone mentioned that the UK significantly increase the funding that people will get for hosting refugees longer term:

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1710076/ukrainian-refugees-uk-hosts-russia-war
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: We're still calling this World War III?


who is this "we" to which you refer?  I don't think any one of us is the arbiter of language this week.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still annoyed by horace's "What if the situation was reversed?" bullshiat. No, Ukraine hasn't invaded a smaller country, declared their language and culture fake, looted museums, burned books, and kidnapped children to re-educate them as Ukrainians. If they did THEY'D be the baddies that desperately needed to have their ass kicked conclusively.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Goodbye and good luck. Until next time, BadCosmonautWe miss you, but perhaps some good news?

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links, notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of November 26 through December 2 (Days 276 to 282):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one...

Another day, another war crime. And in Kherson, doctors lied to Russian soldiers in an attempt to save children from being kidnapped. Over 1,000 were still stolen away.  What's that? They're also party to ANOTHER attempted putsch? Compare that to Ukraine's treatment of Russian captives.

Oh look, Putin's decided to try diplomacy. His modest demands are...NATO can't expand further east, Ukraine must demilitarize, and Russia's control of Crimea and the Donbas must be recognized? Shyeah, and monkeys might fly out of my butt. It's hard to see who would agree to this since pretty much everyone could stand to see Russia suffer for tripping on its own dick. Even the nuclear saber rattling rings hollow. Take Kazakhstan for example. Russia's threatening them with a SMO of their own, to which Kazakhstan told Russia to go fark itself. Very nice. And NATO should be thanking Ukraine for neutering Russia or maybe revealing the emperor has no clothes. At this point it seems that only Iran and Hungary are willing to play ball. Belarus would except the natives are restive. Iran's getting quite a lot in return for that support, but the EU found ways of ignoring Orban one way or another until he caved. Russia has mostly resorted to petty smuggling to fill their military hardware needs.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's been putting missiles, drones, and the HIMARS corps to great use. Last weekend kicked off with an explosion in a base on the southern shore of Crimea. Perhaps a Wagnerite carelessly smoking? It would be harder to find them smoking if they would stop posting their coordinates on social media. Well the followup explosions elsewhere in Crimea (map) put the lie to that. Looks like it'll be another long campaign of knocking out Russian supply lines until they starve out. And with the recent Patriot news, there's precious little Russia can do about it (despite claims otherwise). I wonder what Ukraine'll do with all the new toys now that Christmas has come early? They were already doing a helluva job.

Cowshed update: Russia's still trying to take Bakhmut (Englishman's diary of it). This tweet might explain why the attack seems like a headless chicken running around.

The mall was definitely carelessly smoking, and we found out who was smoking on the Moskva. More smoking workers probably caused this fire at an oil refinery in Irkutsk.

Talk about pulling a long shift. Shame his counterparts in Russia aren't up to snuff.

Fark Elmo.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fasahd: I try not to reply to my own posts, but I have an after thought. Do you think, I mean perhaps, Just maybe, 182,000 tungsten balls might hit you more than once?


We had a linked video a couple weeks ago showing the after-effects of that thing.  I've seen what a shotgun does to flesh.  That particular munition shredded trucks like slices of cheese.  I wouldn't want to be within a km of one of those going off under any circumstance.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welfare Check-Ins:

Contact Harlee for details on the tontine. Betting may have already closed, though.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! Good luck with everything going on with you, BTW.

Tracianne talked about dinner and a show plus work worries. (Etsy link)

Father_Jack's made his escape, Hopalong Cassidy style.

Fasahd posts the official Ukrainian press releases and death notices while TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Both great people to ctrl+f the threads for if you want the official party lines.

Bob Able's cute little tankette.

Philodough's find.

MZ's not the only one who can write a manifesto, here's one from rue_in_winter.

Medic Zero, of course.

Mederu's brother is scheduled for PT now but being stubborn about his mental health. At least she's working remotely now so she can help out with the niblings.

Cobere's got some good news from the doctors.

LeoffDaGrate's thyroid operation was a success and is feeling better.

Tembaarmswide's going to need surgery soon.

To: Russia, fark you. Love: danzak's grandmother.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fasahd: It is expected that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus will be involved in a ground operation against Ukraine

This was stated by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

Recently, the head of the Kremlin held an official meeting with the leadership of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. During the meeting, as Putin personally noted, the proposals of the military command for the near and medium term were considered.

"Immediately after that, he announced a meeting with the leadership of the Republic of Belarus, which will take place soon. In our opinion, during this meeting, issues of further aggression against Ukraine and wider involvement of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in operations against Ukraine, in particular, in our opinion, on land, will be worked out, " Naev said.


Separate thread (technically yesterday) for this one:

https://m.fark.com/comments/12684578?from_page=main#new

Talking more about Belarusian / orcish conflicts, and possible military coup if it's ordered from on high
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Still annoyed by horace's "What if the situation was reversed?" bullshiat. No, Ukraine hasn't invaded a smaller country, declared their language and culture fake, looted museums, burned books, and kidnapped children to re-educate them as Ukrainians. If they did THEY'D be the baddies that desperately needed to have their ass kicked conclusively.


Mark them as GREY1 so you can hardly even read their text.  That way you know to scroll on past because you aren't missing anything of value.  They are here to agitate.  (or ignore.   or mark as parody as I have a few who think they are hosting the Colbert Report)
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* It is our sad duty to report that a member of this broadcast team has lost their life in the line of duty. Producer Vladimir Ivanovitch, a highly regarded professional, was attempting to cover the story of the ongoing civil war inside the Russian Fried Chicken franchise and was caught in the crossfire between the loyalist troops of Commissar Sandersky and the insurgent forces of the shadowy figure known only as 'Comrade Cluck.' With his camera crew pinned down by drumstick fire near the industrial deep fryer in the Ninhny Novgorod factory, he heroically created a distraction by donning a chicken mascot suit and charging the gravy boat armada single-handedly, allowing his team members to escape. He will be missed, and a statue of him in his chicken costume will be erected on the grounds of this broadcast station in his memory.

* In other news, 'Doctor Spankula' the BDSM avenger has struck again, terrorizing the military personnel at the Kubinka Air Base through a nefarious plot in which he used mind control rays from his dildo gun to convince all present to take part in  a massive orgy on the flight line. As temperatures approached negative six Celsius last night, numerous victims of frostbite were reported as well as dozens of cases of third degree chafing as lubricants seized up in the cold. While no one not under the control of Doctor Spankula's mind control ray were able to witness him, all present confirmed his involvement and vehemently stated that they would not have taken part in such a thing outside otherwise. The drums of lube, gimp suits, handcuffs, and industrial strength milking machines were returned to the barracks where they belong.

* Rumors that there might be morale problems among members of the Russian military forces involved in the Special Military Operation are false. While there have been some cases of desertion, self-inflicted wounds, driving over commanding officers with tanks, attempts to escape to Narnia by hiding in wardrobes, suicides, suicide pacts, suicide cults . . . *checks paper* . . . suicide tank brigades, suicide by alcoholism, suicide by ingestion of clowns, suicide by repeatedly watching 'The Terminal List' on Prime Video, and numerous cases of soldiers begging Baba Yaga to come eat them and free them from their misery, Army High Command believes that there are no large-scale problems and have dispatched a new set of political commissars equipped with clubs to apply morale-boosting beatings. We have high hopes to see new and amusing forms of despair among our soldiers in the future.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm also still looking for a purchase link for 1 t-shirt in particular if anyone sees this, i'd appreciate a linky-link:

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Mechanicum: Still annoyed by horace's "What if the situation was reversed?" bullshiat. No, Ukraine hasn't invaded a smaller country, declared their language and culture fake, looted museums, burned books, and kidnapped children to re-educate them as Ukrainians. If they did THEY'D be the baddies that desperately needed to have their ass kicked conclusively.

Mark them as GREY1 so you can hardly even read their text.  That way you know to scroll on past because you aren't missing anything of value.  They are here to agitate.  (or ignore.   or mark as parody as I have a few who think they are hosting the Colbert Report)


Is it telling that I have farkied myself in grey?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Belarus apparently pulled back from border. There's no way they are dumb enough to join the invasion in full. Their crappy army is worse than the Russian one. Not only have they gutted its capabilities through corruption, they've been transferring equipment to Russia as appeasement for not going all in on the war.

Lukashenko also had to recently bring in Russian troops to keep general protests from toppling him. With his army away, he risks domestic unrest. And if the Ukrainians crush iat, as they would, even more so.

Finally, Ukraine has given Russia the benefit of not pushing into its territory. Ukraine may not give the same consideration to Belarus. If Kyiv sees a strategic advantage in pushing into their country to precipitate a local uprising against Lukashenko, they might take it.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Belarus apparently pulled back from border. There's no way they are dumb enough to join the invasion in full. Their crappy army is worse than the Russian one. Not only have they gutted its capabilities through corruption, they've been transferring equipment to Russia as appeasement for not going all in on the war.

Lukashenko also had to recently bring in Russian troops to keep general protests from toppling him. With his army away, he risks domestic unrest. And if the Ukrainians crush iat, as they would, even more so.

Finally, Ukraine has given Russia the benefit of not pushing into its territory. Ukraine may not give the same consideration to Belarus. If Kyiv sees a strategic advantage in pushing into their country to precipitate a local uprising against Lukashenko, they might take it.


Also, NATO countries gave the restriction that they weren't allowed to fire HIMARS at russia (which might have been lifted)... no one's said anything about a similar restriction on firing at Belarus.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jesus, at the rate they're getting picked off, 100K Christmas is coming super early. Looking at 102k+ by then?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In case people missed the common YouTuber contributions from yesterday :

Reporting from Ukraine -
17 Dec: Russian DEFENSE IS BREAKING DOWN in Multiple Places | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube XMKATJ5wgso
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 240x138]


* In other news, 'Doctor Spankula' the BDSM avenger has struck again, terrorizing the military personnel at the Kubinka Air Base through a nefarious plot in which he used mind control rays from his dildo gun to convince all present to take part in  a massive orgy on the flight line. As temperatures approached negative six Celsius last night, numerous victims of frostbite were reported as well as dozens of cases of third degree chafing as lubricants seized up in the cold. While no one not under the control of Doctor Spankula's mind control ray were able to witness him, all present confirmed his involvement and vehemently stated that they would not have taken part in such a thing outside otherwise. The drums of lube, gimp suits, handcuffs, and industrial strength milking machines were returned to the barracks where they belong.


Go on...
 
Oneiros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: I'm also still looking for a purchase link for 1 t-shirt in particular if anyone sees this, i'd appreciate a linky-link:

[Fark user image image 850x637]
this lass appears to need a larger size


I'm fairly certain that I've seen that design, but I can't recall where. It's likely in one of the 'buying stuff' links.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In case people missed the common YouTuber contributions from yesterday :

Denys Davydov -
Update from Ukraine | Situation in Bakhmut | Putin agreed to lose 300000 soldiers in Ukraine
Youtube KbhHWYv_k9I
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In case people missed the common YouTuber contributions from yesterday :

Artur Rehi -
You won't believe the accuracy of this Ukrainian machine gunner
Youtube GNZr5HGiKdU
 
