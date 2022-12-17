 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Dreaming of a White Christmas? It may happen   (usatoday.com)
    Storm, Blizzard, Meteorology, SATURDAY WEATHER, Winter storm, week-long winter storm system, Winter weatherwarnings, AccuWeather forecasters  
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. It's -20⁰F (-28⁰C) and I'm am buried in snow.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My car is under there somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Australia, so no....no I'm not
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boomstickz: I live in Australia, so no....no I'm not


I spent a Christmas in Sydney in 2019 (during those horrible fires) and a Christmas summer was weird but awesome.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Boomstickz: I live in Australia, so no....no I'm not

I spent a Christmas in Sydney in 2019 (during those horrible fires) and a Christmas summer was weird but awesome.


In the meantime, I'll congratulate you guys on the photoshop filters your using....what's that white stuff?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Buffalo.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boomstickz: Badafuco: Boomstickz: I live in Australia, so no....no I'm not

I spent a Christmas in Sydney in 2019 (during those horrible fires) and a Christmas summer was weird but awesome.

In the meantime, I'll congratulate you guys on the photoshop filters your using....what's that white stuff?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had as much ice as snow in my part of Iowa this year.
Might see 2 inches of snow this week.

Trying to remember the last time we've had a white Christmas.
Last few years we've had all our snow in Jan and Feb
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're doing choreography.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer Christmases of Color.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in northern Virginia, I've been keeping an eye on the 22nd-23rd. It had been bouncing between 2-6" of snow with the potential for much more but now it's looking like an inch of rain then a inch of snow.  The "snow hole" we've been in the past few years looks to be still intact.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Colombian or Peruvian?
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Low, I hope
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I live in Wisconsin, it's always a white Christmas IYKWIMAITYD.

/actually spending Christmas in San Diego this year on family vacation
 
