 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Air Force Times)   Space Force official kept job after having sex toys at work. James T. Kirk nods in approval   (airforcetimes.com) divider line
23
    More: Giggity, United States Air Force, Andrew Cox, Pleading, Inspector, Shorts, Goichi Suda, The Silver Case, Air Force inspector  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Are they sure they weren't just models of Blue Origin rockets?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He should have lost his job, IMHO. If I had items like the ones described in my office, shop, lab or cubicle as an USAF MSgt or later as a civilian engineer, my career would be toast.

Remember, both in the military and civilian worlds concerning criminal and/or harassment offenses, the higher the rank, the less the consequences
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyone hear the phras "Space Force" and immediately think "that's still a thing?"
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He discussed male genital piercings and oral sex in public, including at a military retirement ceremony, according to the report. Cox was also allegedly a fan of using "That's what she said," a joke that sexualizes otherwise innocuous comments, and other profanity.

The blindingly obvious question here is, what's his Fark handle?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: Anyone hear the phras "Space Force" and immediately think "that's still a thing?"


Yeah, I hate Trump, too.

But if you only knew just how reliant we are on satellite communications, you would understand why a full dedicated branch is necessary for its defense. Air Force was one part of the Army. It split off, too.

/It has a shiatty name, still.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shostie: Anyone hear the phras "Space Force" and immediately think "that's still a thing?"


Netflix cancelled it
 
Jumbled
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Shostie: Anyone hear the phras "Space Force" and immediately think "that's still a thing?"

Yeah, I hate Trump, too.

But if you only knew just how reliant we are on satellite communications, you would understand why a full dedicated branch is necessary for its defense. Air Force was one part of the Army. It split off, too.

/It has a shiatty name, still.


Akshully...
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: He should have lost his job, IMHO. If I had items like the ones described in my office, shop, lab or cubicle as an USAF MSgt or later as a civilian engineer, my career would be toast.

Remember, both in the military and civilian worlds concerning criminal and/or harassment offenses, the higher the rank, the less the consequences


Maybe so. However, I think that in a lot of cases, if behavior can be corrected, we should do so. Firing people outright doesn't necessarily solve the issue, but making that person self-correct and be an example to others can be a better solution in the long run.

Add to that the fact that people aren't exactly lining up to join the military right now and the threat picture with Russia and China is lining up to be pretty bad as well. The emphasis should be on retaining and retraining.
 
sleze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: He should have lost his job, IMHO. If I had items like the ones described in my office, shop, lab or cubicle as an USAF MSgt or later as a civilian engineer, my career would be toast.

Remember, both in the military and civilian worlds concerning criminal and/or harassment offenses, the higher the rank, the less the consequences


When it comes to success at the higher ranks, there is a lot more forgiveness than at the middle manager level.  That said, if you take apart the language of the description of his antics, it seemed to be immature stuff and NOT sexual harassment or anything like that.  Additionally, no one accused him of retaliation for not liking his his actions and even though he told one complaintant that he would stop his silliness around her (as she wanted) she still quit.

While I have had a few senior leaders who were brilliant and inspirational, I have mostly had tyrants, milquetoast pushovers, or a combination of both.  I'd take this guy with his radioshow antics any day over some of the jerks and nobodies that had "led" my organization in recent years.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't make him change his name.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: He should have lost his job, IMHO. If I had items like the ones described in my office, shop, lab or cubicle as an USAF MSgt or later as a civilian engineer, my career would be toast.

Remember, both in the military and civilian worlds concerning criminal and/or harassment offenses, the higher the rank, the less the consequences


It did not sound like there were any criminal or harassment offenses that took place.

It was unprofessional; but I guess the higher rank, and the obvious talent he brings to the position, he got a pass.
 
buntz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, but what did Lisa Kudrow do to end up in jail!?!

/I'm going to ask this in EVERY Space Force thread, because I want to know!
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sleze: AirForceVet: He should have lost his job, IMHO. If I had items like the ones described in my office, shop, lab or cubicle as an USAF MSgt or later as a civilian engineer, my career would be toast.

Remember, both in the military and civilian worlds concerning criminal and/or harassment offenses, the higher the rank, the less the consequences

When it comes to success at the higher ranks, there is a lot more forgiveness than at the middle manager level.  That said, if you take apart the language of the description of his antics, it seemed to be immature stuff and NOT sexual harassment or anything like that.  Additionally, no one accused him of retaliation for not liking his his actions and even though he told one complaintant that he would stop his silliness around her (as she wanted) she still quit.

While I have had a few senior leaders who were brilliant and inspirational, I have mostly had tyrants, milquetoast pushovers, or a combination of both.  I'd take this guy with his radioshow antics any day over some of the jerks and nobodies that had "led" my organization in recent years.


His leadership style appears to be working for most of the team, and even the ones that didn't like some of his behavior admit he is really good at his job.

Why can't we have a little fun in the workplace? Why does everything have to be so stuffy and uptight, especially in a position which demands creativity and non-conformist thinking? Maybe they should relax the rules on silly behavior....
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sleze: AirForceVet: He should have lost his job, IMHO. If I had items like the ones described in my office, shop, lab or cubicle as an USAF MSgt or later as a civilian engineer, my career would be toast.

Remember, both in the military and civilian worlds concerning criminal and/or harassment offenses, the higher the rank, the less the consequences

When it comes to success at the higher ranks, there is a lot more forgiveness than at the middle manager level.  That said, if you take apart the language of the description of his antics, it seemed to be immature stuff and NOT sexual harassment or anything like that.  Additionally, no one accused him of retaliation for not liking his his actions and even though he told one complaintant that he would stop his silliness around her (as she wanted) she still quit.

While I have had a few senior leaders who were brilliant and inspirational, I have mostly had tyrants, milquetoast pushovers, or a combination of both.  I'd take this guy with his radioshow antics any day over some of the jerks and nobodies that had "led" my organization in recent years.



Username check out.

But seriously you are not that wrong.  In the list of crappy bosses and "leaders" I have met over the years this guy wouldn't even make the top 20.

Basically he just needs a sterner version of the talk I gave to one of my subordinates who was pulling similar crap years ago.

"Bob, that 100k you get paid each year for doing your job, it is also paying you to NOT do things.   One of those things you are paid NOT to do is tell dick jokes.  I assume you would like to continue to be paid to not tell dick jokes, so check yourself, next time you think of a really funny dick joke ask yourself; is it 100k a year funny?  If not keep it to yourself."
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: He discussed male genital piercings and oral sex in public, including at a military retirement ceremony, according to the report. Cox was also allegedly a fan of using "That's what she said," a joke that sexualizes otherwise innocuous comments, and other profanity.

The blindingly obvious question here is, what's his Fark handle?


Spinner84...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ yes, truly anything can be a dildo if you're brave heartless enough
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Space Force never sleeps.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buntz: Yes, but what did Lisa Kudrow do to end up in jail!?!

/I'm going to ask this in EVERY Space Force thread, because I want to know!


https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a32729250/space-force-why-is-mom-lisa-kudrow-in-jail-crime/
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: buntz: Yes, but what did Lisa Kudrow do to end up in jail!?!

/I'm going to ask this in EVERY Space Force thread, because I want to know!

https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a32729250/space-force-why-is-mom-lisa-kudrow-in-jail-crime/


Rich white people only go to jail in America for stealing from even richer white people. Thats why Space Phoebe is in jail.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: He discussed male genital piercings and oral sex in public, including at a military retirement ceremony, according to the report. Cox was also allegedly a fan of using "That's what she said," a joke that sexualizes otherwise innocuous comments, and other profanity.

The blindingly obvious question here is, what's his Fark handle?


/The blindingly obvious question...
//I see what you did there.  Well, actually I don't *see* it because, well...
///Hairy palms are also an issue that I have.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.