baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I was about six when I got my first video game console from Santa. The original NES, which had been out for a while by then.

Nowadays, my Christmas tradition is to play video games. As an adult, I haven't lived in areas close to my family, and hey, a day off is a day off. Might as well spend it doing something I love.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talking GI Joe with the dogtag pullstring.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bicycle, no question.
 
Gemcee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Without a Doubt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsufan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Bicycle, no question.


Stingray bicycle. Banana seat, raised handlebars, racing slick rear tire with duck tail
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The gift of getting to choose not going to any parents house, but my own, for Christmas.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NES or Genesis.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Last year, my wife and daughter left a few days before Christmas to go to Florida to spend time with my wife's elderly mother, instead of leaving after Christmas as she'd usually do.

So the answer is solitude -- blessed, sweet solitude.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A box big enough to sit in. I don't even remember what was in the box, but it was an instant fort. It was awesome.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I vaguely remember most Xmas gifts, they were nice & I appreciated them especially the bike I got in 1975,

The best remembered? Xmas 76. I was 9 years old & got a huge Lego set. I played with it to death. Lego was the ultimate toy for me because lego is a toy that makes other toys.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
furniture. bookshelf, dressers, hanging cabinets, a kitchen island- all custom, handmade over the years for me, by my dad.
but to answer your question, Santa brought me a robot
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I was 6 I desperately wanted the Star Wars AT-AT. It was the only thing I wanted, but I knew it cost more than $50 in 1980 money and there was no way my parents would spend that much. Much like Ralphie, Santa was my only hope.

And don't you know Santa came through. When I came downstairs and saw that giant box, it was a Christmas miracle. Without a doubt the best present I ever got.

I brought it to my buddy's house because he was also supposed to get one and we were gong to play together. Turns out he didn't get an AT-AT, he got an Atari so we played that instead.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A helicopter that flew on mechanical energy. You set it on a connector that was attached to a pull string. Your pull rotated the blades and the helicopter took off for 10 or so seconds. I was 6 or so and it was heaven.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My parents divorced when I was 12. No, that's not it...

csb incoming.
My parents had been separated for about a year or so, and when they finally divorced my mom was left trying to raise 4 kids alone. So our first Christmas she wanted to make sure we all had SOMETHING under the tree. She got me a sock monkey. I hated it. I was 12. It wasn't whatever cool toy I had been wanting. It sucked. It was a toy for a baby. It got tossed in the closet and kind of forgotten about.

But when i moved out, when I moved around, when i moved in with my girlfriend, it came along. After a while I couldn't get rid of it. It was a story to tell. It took me years to realize what that real story was. My mom was doing the best she could with what she had available. After that it became the most important present I had ever received. You know, you kind of joke about "it's the thought that counts" with shiatty gifts, but it really is. And when someone is trying so hard to keep a sense of normalcy in the face of disaster, when the "thought" is about all they can afford to give, that's the gift that matters.

/csb
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It turned out not to be the best gift, and I have only a fragment of a memory of it now, but it's probably the gift I most wanted. I was 4, 5, maybe 6, wanted a walking robot whose chest opened up and loudly shot laser guns. (Robot toys were new tech. and a big probably expensive deal then.) It must have seemed harmless in the store but was a clear threat in my grandparents' hallway. I was apparently excited to have it, but scared spitless when my uncle would send his up the hall at me when he'd heard I was on my way to his room.  A good and entertaining deterrent for him as I'd run away screaming and go back to the kitchen or living room with the adults. With the toy's obnoxious noise and my screaming at it, the parents passed my robot on to someone else.

(A few years after that I was shot with a BB gun to keep me out of my uncle's room; Still have the BB in the meat between two ribs.)
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, it was nine months later but I guess TECHNICALLY brought by Santa, Dad was not happy at all and filed divorce papers shortly after though

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Loris: A box big enough to sit in. I don't even remember what was in the box, but it was an instant fort. It was awesome.


Are you also my cat?
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had a uncle that gave me a $50 savings bond payable in ten years.

Ten years later when I was 17-18 it bought a nice quarter bag.
 
rik_everglade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huffy Monoshock: You could comfortably sit while coming down from four foot drops, down flights of stairs, creek riding...This was great!
bmxmuseum.comView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loris: A box big enough to sit in. I don't even remember what was in the box, but it was an instant fort. It was awesome.


Cat-like typing detected
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: When I was 6 I desperately wanted the Star Wars AT-AT. It was the only thing I wanted, but I knew it cost more than $50 in 1980 money and there was no way my parents would spend that much. Much like Ralphie, Santa was my only hope.

And don't you know Santa came through. When I came downstairs and saw that giant box, it was a Christmas miracle. Without a doubt the best present I ever got.

I brought it to my buddy's house because he was also supposed to get one and we were gong to play together. Turns out he didn't get an AT-AT, he got an Atari so we played that instead.


Oh man, me too. CSB time: I never got the AT-AT I asked for, or the voltron that broke apart into 5 individual lions. As a recent high school grad I worked at Toys R Us for a couple years right when both toys were re-released. I still didn't make enough money. Now they didn't sell very well so we had plenty left when it was time to cycle them off the shelves. They went on clearance for $20 each. They're both on top of my liquor cabinet defending the mancave at this very moment.

/kept Voltron in the office for a bit
//had a creepy coworker
///who'd take it apart then position them like the human centipede ass to mouth
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It wasn't Christmas but my GF's birthday. In HS my best friend and I were dating best friends, of course desperately wanted to sleep with them. Harassed them about it for most of a summer, getting nowhere. Unbeknownst to us, the girls had made a pact with each other to lose their virginity on the 16'th B-day that they shared. One day there was a surprise and better than I'd hoped! Not so good for my buddy. It was over quickly, and his GF spoke her mind when we asked her how it was. "It was so stubby!" Stubby was his nickname with everyone we knew until he was about 30 when we fell out of touch.

(He was short that he might have been able to say that was why he got the nickname, but his girl was (rightly) unhappy with most everything in their relationship, was always happy to talk about how he got the moniker.)
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lionel train set one year. Ran the heck out of it. My nephew still has it.
The other was a helicopter on a boom, dad had to make a cardboard circle for it cause it kept getting stuck in the shag carpet. Played with that one for years...
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was a sickly child, so I tended to get books and puzzles.  My dad worked in a lumber yard and I got a sheet of plywood that was about 4 foot wide and 3.5-4 foot tall.  It had a one inch raised border on it, and it meant everything to me.

No more lost puzzle pieces, especially since I could now store the unfinished one off the floor, table or bed.  The cat couldn't knock pieces off because of the border, and it was large enough that it couldn't get shoved under furniture.  The vacuum was the only threat, but I could hold the board up long enough to move away from any cleaning.

And when my brother gave me a puzzle with over 3000 pieces and dimensions that fix exactly, it was a perfect Christmas.  Every year after that, the race was on to find another puzzle that would fit as well.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Literally every single time someone has given me some cask strength bourbon or 18yo or older single malt.

Best Christmases EVER.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My best memory is my grandfather entering my grandparents' apartment dressed as Santa Claus. I knew who he really was, but my cousin and I practically jumped out of our four year old skins seeing a brown, slanty eyed Santa. Miss you, Lolo.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My wife was a big fan of "Sex in the City." For her next big birthday, we flew to NYC for a week. The first day she took a bus tour of SitC locations. I went to the observation deck of the Empire State Building. We both got something we'd always wanted.

Later we took a magical walk through Central Park. When we left the hotel for the airport, it started snowing. We barely made it out.

This year I'm building her a dollhouse. She grew up poor and always wanted one. She's got dolls and furniture but no place to put them.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hands down favorite.

/still a car guy...

Vintage 1970 Hot Wheels Sizzlers Commercial [British/UK release]
Youtube 1Eq2EYdzmAg
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hands down my first CD player when I was a teen, probably '86. After I opened it and got it connected to my stereo my dad says "Well, let's hear it! They are supposed to have awesome sound!"

It was then that I reminded him that I needed CDs to play in the damn thing, and that I didn't have any. A Dec 26th walk to Record Theater fixed that. One of the first CDs I got that day was a recording of some symphony playing Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture. Dad said "Hell, if I knew this is what you would listen to I would have gotten you one much earlier. Then I swapped it out for some New Wave CD (probably REM at that time) and he wasn't as impressed.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Well, it was nine months later but I guess TECHNICALLY brought by Santa, Dad was not happy at all and filed divorce papers shortly after though


What was your mom doing in the chimney??

*thinks*

Uhh... never mind.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
GI Joe w Kung Fu Grip and the GI Mummy set.
 
