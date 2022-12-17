 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(MSN)   Students at expensive New York university occupy campus, demand A-grades and TotalFark for everyone   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Stupid, New York City, private university, New School occupation, University, Assistant Vice President of Communications, faculty members, letter of demands, faculty strike  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 1:45 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I agree with their demand for TotalFark...for me.

Not for YOU. You're gross and farty.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FOX News

Fark user imageView Full Size


STFU, boomermitter.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MSN article from Fox News quoting a Daily Caller article. That's some quality journalism right there. Someone get Joe Rogan on the phone. We need to know what Joe Rogan thinks about this.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What else would you expect from a private school?  Buncha upper class mini-Musks who think they're A students because they're so successful.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: MSN article from Fox News quoting a Daily Caller article. That's some quality journalism right there. Someone get Joe Rogan on the phone. We need to know what Joe Rogan thinks about this.


He will do "research"
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*ck you for disguising a Fox "article" as an msn link.

You know you did that sh*t on purpose, asshatmitter.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, yes, I get it, it's an MSN news rebrand of a Fox News article about a Daily Caller "hawhaw look at the libs" wankfest or whatever...

BUT

It wouldn't be out of character for the absolute maniacs who attend the New School. Just wild eyed weirdos who can't take a shiat without quoting Habermas, Gadamer, Horkheimer or some other fringe nut. Academics, who as a class are a shifty bunch, look at New School kids and go, "Yikes, let's not sit with them. They're weird."
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot to add-I'm a recovering academic who discovered no jobs with his PhD and did a 180 into another career line. We had a highly technical argot we spoke in my former field, but when the New School kids (ostensibly also in the same field) opened their yaps, the collective response was "What in god's holy name are you blathering about? What language is that? Are you trying to speak Linear A?"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This has to be a Babylon Bee article behind seven proxies.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I get hating on the source, but this seems to have actually happened.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As reported by The Daily Caller


nothing from the daily caller can be considered accurate, reliable or honest.
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kirkenhegelstein: Forgot to add-I'm a recovering academic who discovered no jobs with his PhD and did a 180 into another career line. We had a highly technical argot we spoke in my former field, but when the New School kids (ostensibly also in the same field) opened their yaps, the collective response was "What in god's holy name are you blathering about? What language is that? Are you trying to speak Linear A?"


Now, that would actually impress me -- speaking a writing system instead of a language.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
New School reportedly plans to change name to School_New_NEW_final_2.edu
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Try to negotiate, how about a trophy to look smart on their chief game tester desk after graduation ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No one wants to destroy hierarchy because everyone thinks they're in the superior group, kinda funny really
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do the 4years gave a job lined up after learning that will 'pay' us the taxpayers to float them a few bucks for socrates or newton?
Liberal arts, 02'
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: No one wants to destroy hierarchy because everyone thinks they're in the superior group, kinda funny really


The french did.
But need a university style ed to know reign of terror and robespierre.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stochastic Cow: Kirkenhegelstein: Forgot to add-I'm a recovering academic who discovered no jobs with his PhD and did a 180 into another career line. We had a highly technical argot we spoke in my former field, but when the New School kids (ostensibly also in the same field) opened their yaps, the collective response was "What in god's holy name are you blathering about? What language is that? Are you trying to speak Linear A?"

Now, that would actually impress me -- speaking a writing system instead of a language.


Thatsthejoke.gif
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: I get hating on the source, but this seems to have actually happened.


So what? Grades are about installing hierarchy and less than 1% of society benefits from such systems... the kids are right
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kirkenhegelstein: Stochastic Cow: Kirkenhegelstein: Forgot to add-I'm a recovering academic who discovered no jobs with his PhD and did a 180 into another career line. We had a highly technical argot we spoke in my former field, but when the New School kids (ostensibly also in the same field) opened their yaps, the collective response was "What in god's holy name are you blathering about? What language is that? Are you trying to speak Linear A?"

Now, that would actually impress me -- speaking a writing system instead of a language.

Thatsthejoke.gif


The American art, the blues or jazz?
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: watching the trump puddle dry: No one wants to destroy hierarchy because everyone thinks they're in the superior group, kinda funny really

The french did.
But need a university style ed to know reign of terror and robespierre.


Are you suggesting the French should go back to monarchy?
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Iconic"
"Milf"
"Supermodel"

"Elite"
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ya
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We can't just educate people, no we have to make sure only the subservient rise
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorbonne can stay...
Paris state university.
Rest, huh...
I can buy a baguette.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Sorbonne can stay...
Paris state university.
Rest, huh...
I can buy a baguette.


Largest division of wealth and poverty in history tells me we are due for another Robespierre, let's make sure we get get the marques de sade types this time
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.