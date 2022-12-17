 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Consequence)   Whoa, hold on. The guy who filmed himself skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice and singing Fleetwood Mac uses pot? This is a shocking revelation   (consequence.net) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arrested for no farking reason
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: Arrested for no farking reason


Arrested for being a minority.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking Idaho. They're crybabies about muh freedoms yet they do dumb shiat like this. We need legalization at the federal level to stop this stupidity.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The term is 'marajuanist'.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awww man. That's farking dumb.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a stupid backward country this is.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Farking Idaho. They're crybabies about muh freedoms yet they do dumb shiat like this. We need legalization at the federal level to stop this stupidity.


There'll be states that go the dry equivalent for pot. Probably call them green laws.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idaho is the equivalent of meeting the most beautiful woman you've ever met in your life...and finding out they're full blown MAGA.

It is one of the most beautiful places in North America, and filled with some of the backwards, hate-filled people imaginable.

My two cents. Start a GoFundMe or the equivalent so he can get this best representation possible.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Idaho is the equivalent of meeting the most beautiful woman you've ever met in your life...and finding out they're full blown MAGA.

It is one of the most beautiful places in North America, and filled with some of the backwards, hate-filled people imaginable.

My two cents. Start a GoFundMe or the equivalent so he can get this best representation possible.


Excellent!
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Udaho.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in New England, I can walk into any number of dispensaries without my MM card and get virtually anything and everything. Drinks, nugs, tinctures, brownies, prerolls. 

To be arrested for weed in this day and age, phfft. Might as well prosecute people for being into witchcraft or other nonsense.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Using a mild intoxicant while not harming anyone. Clearly a monster.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
His Dreams have been shattered.
 
JRoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You gotta stop injecting those marijuana's!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyway, back to the only thing I do...Taking bong hits and surfing the internet.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"uses pot"... I'm gonna 'use' another beer and mull that over
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OMG! A pot user! Thank the gods we've got that dangerous criminal off the street. I mean, he could have been mellow in front of me! He could have been mellow in front of my children!
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ya think?
Klypso - Low Rider (No Lighter) feat. Snoop Dogg, Doggface and War (Official Music Video)
Youtube Wn5WkwGeoyc
 
TKM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How long have you had the infection?  As a bartender in a previous income bracket.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rumours?
Rumours
Youtube LK9kzCnunWo
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

