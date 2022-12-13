 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Fark)   Foreign food, hockey, scary critters, and Florida Police Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, December 8-14: Stupid Guinness Records Edition   (fark.com) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 17 Dec 2022 at 8:02 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1473

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Earlier this week, we ran this story from UPI about the 10 weirdest Guinness World Records set this year.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12676079

I mean, some of these are just... I don't know, they should more likely be setting the record for Most Free Time on Their Hands That Could Probably Be Spent Doing Something Else. Like Ashrita Furman, who holds the Guinness World Record for the Most Guinness World Records Held.

So if you're interested in setting your own record, here are the basics:

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/records/how-to-set-or-break-a-world-record

The fun part is coming up with not just a Stupid Human Trick, but a way that it can be quantified - and therefore broken by the next bloke who comes along with your same talent but even more free time. Like the guy who can squirt milk out of his eye (NSFLunch) has records for both volume and distance. You then get to wait up to 12 weeks to get it approved, and then you get to start on the paperwork - and it can get exhaustive. That's why some people tend to collect multiple records - they've managed to figure out the paperwork and how the judging works, and it's not a big deal to repeat that feat once you see how it's done. And they've also figured out how to set their iPhone to the correct image format (yes, that's actually in there).

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us the stupidest world record you know of, and why you haven't beaten it yet.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Regarding the question on the Easy Quiz blurb about fresh vs. frozen blueberries, I've often wondered this myself.

I wouldn't be surprised if the fresh ones in most stores are picked when underripe, for shelf-life purposes, making their flavor underwhelming compared to frozen ones that may have been ripe at picking.

Also, freezing any fruit that's mostly water will cause ice crystals to cut up the cell membranes as as it thaws - so with blueberries, this allows the juice to run more freely, and turns my pancakes blue.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.