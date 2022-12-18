 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CBC)   Maybe news: Car thieves snatch vehicle in warm up theft. News: They come back less than an hour later to steal the second car. Fark: The police knew they were coming back and did nothing. Tag is for London Police Services   (cbc.ca) divider line
emonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Being a criminal is easy now.  Might as well go for it.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I didn't see the bit about the police knowing they were coming back for the other car in the story.
 
cefm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Too goddamn lazy to simply stand outside?  Cars must not be worth much these days.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So... you know the criminals were brazen enough to steal a running car out of your driveway.  You know they had the keys to the other car... and you left that car in the driveway.

The criminals are still criminals and should have a hand chopped off (this ain't stealing bread to avoid starvation, I'm happy to go medieval here), but I have no sympathy for the victims.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Leads
Youtube -9CynvMlFyo

i am from london. it's really getting bad here.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i am from london.  no it is not
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lady J: i am from london.  no it is not


you are not seeing what i see. i live at the corner of hamilton and william. people strip copper in my parking lot. there have been 2 OD's this year on our property. there is a hooker on my corner most nights. really ugly ones. there are people begging on every intersection. where the hell do you live? in the 70's?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Lady J: i am from london.  no it is not

you are not seeing what i see. i live at the corner of hamilton and william. people strip copper in my parking lot. there have been 2 OD's this year on our property. there is a hooker on my corner most nights. really ugly ones. there are people begging on every intersection. where the hell do you live? in the 70's?


wait a second wait a second wait a second... are we talking about London, Ontario?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I didn't see the bit about the police knowing they were coming back for the other car in the story.



I'm sure subby will be here to explain any minute now ...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lady J: i am from london.  no it is not


Wrong London.

London - Ontario, Canada - is a pretty city but it does seem to have a bit of a right-wing problem.  The usual stuff, racism, homophobia, etc. It's not enough to write the place off, there are plenty of people there for those hate groups to target and they're not being driven out, but the problem exists.

And London has the 10th highest urban crime rate in Canada, so there's definitely an issue.  Surprisingly, Toronto's at #16.  If you divided it up into the old boroughs, I'd bet you'd see some major variances - I've walked around plenty of Toronto at all hours without ever feeling unsafe, but there are also places I wouldn't go after dark.
 
