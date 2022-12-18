 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Business Insider)   Citation needed   (businessinsider.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian solider, military force, Russia's invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarus  
•       •       •

770 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Citation?
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

The Russians went full on Pinto, really.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By 60's era maps. Do they mean the "The Fodor's hiatchhikers Guide to Eastern Europe".
I guess if a battalion of troops show up at Ivan's BB for brunch that'll be a give away.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...Russia has been unable to defeat the Ukrainian military and has found itself shunned and isolated from the West..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to this map comrade it says we must defend the beach in Cabo, lets go.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there were ever a time to troll Wikipedia, this is it.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: If there were ever a time to troll Wikipedia, this is it.


Farkers, you know what to do!  Let's give them some 'weapons manuals' they'll never forget (as long short as they live)!
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't Russia declare use of Wikipedia and other western websites illegal a while back?
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
what

they couldn't possibly

*click*

oh
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: Didn't Russia declare use of Wikipedia and other western websites illegal a while back?


Declare?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

optikeye: By 60's era maps. Do they mean the "The Fodor's hiatchhikers Guide to Eastern Europe".
I guess if a battalion of troops show up at Ivan's BB for brunch that'll be a give away.


To be fair, has Ukraine really changed that much in 50 years?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.