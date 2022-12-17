 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Politico)   It's the USA, Canada and Santa vs Russia at the North Pole. Who will win? Hint: it's not the USA   (politico.com) divider line
33
    More: Fail, Norway, Arctic Ocean, Russia, Arctic, Arctic Circle, Russian trawler, far-flung Arctic archipelago, Svalbard  
•       •       •

893 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudolph?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia and what army?
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goodness, we better add more money to the military now!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could just not rely on melting ice caps to give us new trade routes. If the world is burning from climate warming, our priority should be to fix that problem.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Russia and what army?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt Russia could organize a farking bake sale at this point.  Toe to toe against NATO? lol. Lots a luck you red farks.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Russia and what army?


Their Poseidon missiles?


This is why Sweden and Finland need to get into the NATO alliance like yesterday.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Russia and what army?


They'll need an army, because their navy is... not good.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Stallone
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Nintenfreak: Russia and what army?

[Fark user image image 527x364]


Fark user imageView Full Size

The orc's don't know what they're up against.
 
Hinged
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Russia and what army?


Politico explained it.  Can't you read?

If it's not some Christmas character, then Russia wins... well, unless Canada kicks their *ss.


I TRUST Politico.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Oh goodness, we better add more money to the military now!


Strategically, what we would want to spend money on is the Coast Guard, especially their ice breaker ships.  Congress is really bad about funding ice breakers, because at the end of the day they are the ocean equivalent of snow plows, and are not sexy.  Russia puts guns on their ice breakers, which I guess makes them sexy enough to warrant purchasing a large fleet of them.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So Russia is leading the race to exploit catastrophic global warming? I'm sure the trade will be brisk when everyone's dying.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Oh goodness, we better add more money to the military now!


Military? We should be investing in John Deere
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who will win? Santa in a walk. Those elves are hard to shoot. Plus he's got a basically infinite supply of toy soldiers.

/I heard that guy conquered the Martians once.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We could just not rely on melting ice caps to give us new trade routes. If the world is burning from climate warming, our priority should be to fix that problem.


Oh that's nothing. They've also already begun squabbling over who gets to drill for oil on the Arctic seafloor.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Who will win? Santa in a walk. Those elves are hard to shoot. Plus he's got a basically infinite supply of toy soldiers.

/I heard that guy conquered the Martians once.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Who will win? Santa in a walk. Those elves are hard to shoot. Plus he's got a basically infinite supply of toy soldiers.

/I heard that guy conquered the Martians once.


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Who will win? Santa in a walk. Those elves are hard to shoot. Plus he's got a basically infinite supply of toy soldiers.

/I heard that guy conquered the Martians once.


I heard Santa does just fine in hot weather, as long as he has a fairy with him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: So Russia is leading the race to exploit catastrophic global warming? I'm sure the trade will be brisk when everyone's dying.


Hell, they're trying to ensure it happens. A convenient talking point popped up on all the usual russia-compromised news outlets and politicians right when they started trying to cause another Chernobyl by shelling a nuke power plant. Something to the effect of how we should abandon nuclear power all together because this could happen.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Oh goodness, we better add more money to the military now!


It did kind of read like that

Frankly I'm not worried about the Russians exerting their will on anything larger than an iceberg, since we've seen how laughable their military is
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Christmas at Ground Zero - Weird Al "Yankovic"
Youtube X-VC-qqUO0c
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hinged: Rudolph?


Rudolph The Red knows rain, dear.
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh no! Russia? What ever shall we do?


/ I no longer believe Russi could lick the sweat off a dead man's balls.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russian fishing trawlers? Fetch my fainting couch.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somewhere, George C. Scott is bellowing about an Arctic gap in the War Room.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Russia and what army?


Yeah... the US ignores Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic and there's not much we can do about it... but Russia?  It's getting to the point I think Canada has a pretty good chance in a head-to-head with them, and in the Arctic where they're far from supply lines we might just have a flawless victory in a conflict.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Nintenfreak: Russia and what army?

Their Poseidon missiles?


This is why Sweden and Finland need to get into the NATO alliance like yesterday.


Sounds like we shouldn't be too worried. Because all their other weapons have been so good right
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hinged: Nintenfreak: Russia and what army?

Politico explained it.  Can't you read?

If it's not some Christmas character, then Russia wins... well, unless Canada kicks their *ss.


I TRUST Politico.


I know that you believe Politico and that's adjacent to why I don't respect you
 
janzee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Somewhere, George C. Scott is bellowing about an Arctic gap in the War Room.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.