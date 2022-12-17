 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

Oh look it's the quarterly "What should you tip" story, updated with digital extortion mechanics on credit card payments
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we already cover this today?
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



oof. Now I feel bad.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should tip 'zero', because tipping is a system designed to guilt patrons into making up for criminally low wages for serving staff.

However, if you're somewhere tipping is a thing you should tip whatever is standard in that region because otherwise you're helping your server (and the staff supporting them they share their tips with) make less than minimum wage.

But hey, a quick check tells me that the standard and server minimum wages are now the same where I live, so I guess tipping's no longer necessary here... except it's still expected for some reason.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i deliver food and stuff. people suck at tipping. i got 5 bucks on a 200$ bill tonight. farking wanker
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give actual support to wait staff by opting to write in spiritual affirmations and helpful bible passages in the tip line. Better than money, which is the tool of the devil and will guide them to find Jesus our lord and savior

/ come at me Bros!
// oh fark, ok ok it was just sarcasm, I swear!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if he makes a customized drink after spending time talking to the customer about exactly how it should be made, "it does make me a little bit disappointed if I don't receive a tip."

You did your job. The job you chose.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pay cash.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've noticed places adding tip lines to digital screens. Places where you wouldn't normally leave a tip.Is it a place that I'd normally tip? Then I leave a tip.

If it's not? Then no amount of begging for a handout is going to make me give a tip.

I'm not impressed with your tip jar, digital or otherwise.
 
emonk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, I prolly overtipped tonight.  He brought me a bottled beer, I gave him a buck.  Embarrassing.  So be it.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Or, I know this crazy, just make your own meals.

You know, buy stuff from the local grocer and cook.

Amazing!

I get to tip myself. Just the tip.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whatshisname: But if he makes a customized drink after spending time talking to the customer about exactly how it should be made, "it does make me a little bit disappointed if I don't receive a tip."

You did your job. The job you chose over starving.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The default 20% tip bullshiat is bullshiat. While I never tip less than 15% as I've had lots of family who depended on tips when I was coming up, wanting 20% automatically even if you only put some takeout in a bag is a bit over the top. This is why I am starting to pay with cash at places that do this, and they will get what they get in the tip jar.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe we could pay people more money? What about UBI?
It seems like anyone who desires a full time job should have the dignity of a living wage.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I went to a sit down chicken sandwich place, got my check, saw the bill seemed higher than it should have, and noticed in small print they pre-added a goddamn 22% tip.  And of course left the standard blank tip line to add additional tip.

I inquired about this and was told "the restaurant decided that customers weren't tipping to our liking, so we decided to remove the choice and put the amount of tip we feel we deserve." I said "Yeah, but there is also a tip line. If someone isn't paying attention, they are probably going to add 15% on top of that." She rolls her eyes and said "15% is why we made the change. 22% is the *minimum* we feel is acceptable. We leave the tip spot open for people who want to do more than the bare minimum."
I tell her as a customer, I feel I should be the one who decides how much to tip. She tells me that's the store policy. I say I don't see it on the menu and I certainly didn't see it posted on the door as I came in. She responds that it was a recent change and they haven't had time to put up a sign.
I ask "what if I don't *want* to leave a 22% tip?" She starts getting huffy and says "I would need to get my manager to change it. As I said, that is our policy sir."
Not wanting to wait until a manager decided to fix it, I just paid the tip. I've also never been back.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, I only eat in rather affluent groups, so we seem to engage in one upside ship.
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll tip 20 percent on delivery and sit down restauraunts.  But I really hate getting guilted for counter pick up orders.  I'll throw a dollar down, but I feel like shiat.  Is that something that I really don't have to worry about?
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Farking subways do this shiat now.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always tip 0% and yell at the store owner.

Then I douse myself in gasoline and light myself on fire and ask 'who wants a pice of me?!'

And then I die and ruin everyone's night.  I can't help it, I'm an introvert.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Pay cash.


Five Guys does this. Yes, I make sure to pay them in cash now. Not playing that game. It's only going to get worse though. It's counter service. The fark their PoS PoS system has built in tip begging for?
 
Hal5423
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i deliver food and stuff. people suck at tipping. i got 5 bucks on a 200$ bill tonight. farking wanker


There was a lot of controversy on social media when the organic artisan bakery in my neighborhood stopped tipping and just added a 10% surcharge to be distributed to the employees. Honestly, I am kind of happy that there is one less thing holding up the line. Plus, the surcharge goes directly to the employees. It's kind of a halfway good policy meant to help their workers within the current tipping system. Side note, It was kind of fun trolling the people rage-posting about this popular small business.
 
emonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick-c137: Farking subways do this shiat now.


Um...Subway might be a grey zone.  They make stuff to order, right?  But....you're still expected to pay for your food before you know if it's any good.

So that's fast food, right? No tip.

But....if it's really good....maybe.....

Naw, screw 'em.  Get a better job.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kinda off topic. I just ordered some stuff from Target. It was supposed to be delivered on Monday. I was going to leave a tip on the door for the driver. There is no chance of it being stolen where I am. But the package came today. Oops. There is nothing else I am going to get delivered soon.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Everybody has their hand out nowadays. I like it, in a way. Makes it easier to say no. It's not like I'm getting paid any more money
 
mcmnky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

emonk: Nick-c137: Farking subways do this shiat now.

Um...Subway might be a grey zone.  They make stuff to order, right?  But....you're still expected to pay for your food before you know if it's any good.

So that's fast food, right? No tip.

But....if it's really good....maybe.....

Naw, screw 'em.  Get a better job.


It's Subway

It isn't going to be good.
 
