 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Japan Today)   Japanese government unveils five-year plan to depopulate Tokyo without involving firebombs or monsters   (japantoday.com) divider line
19
    More: Unlikely, City, Urban area, Metropolitan area, Tokyo, Greater Tokyo Area, number of people, most clear sign, large cities  
•       •       •

988 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Step 1: Wait for Russia to collapse or exhaust its military.
Step 2: colonize Kuril Islands and Sakhalin
Step 3: Laugh in W's.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Step 4: Anime Catgirl Hentai-bots for everybody.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Step 4: Anime Catgirl Hentai-bots for everybody.


Why do you think people move to Tokyo?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Half of rural Japan is already depopulated. Maybe really great networking and give the houses away?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: bloobeary: Step 4: Anime Catgirl Hentai-bots for everybody.

Why do you think people move to Tokyo?


Anime Catboy hentai-bots.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just dawned upon them that Tokyo is crowded?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the blurring of genitalia was working pretty well at controlling the birthrate. They have to do more?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible, the answer to everything is a population that doubles every few decades. EVERYTHING.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going with tsunami and the Dragon King, huh?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it start with FU and end in shima?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just leave Curtis LeMay out of the plans.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought that was going to be COVID? That's what China is doing now.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Send all the Japanese girls to my house.
 
darinwil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Does it start with FU and end in shima?


What did FUshima ever do to you!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Does it start with FU and end in shima?


No, that's how you get mutant lizards and moths, shiat like that
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fly them to Martha's Vineyard.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Does it start with FU and end in shima?


Close.

It ends in -GU.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Building Tokyo 2?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone watch the Journeys in Japan show from NHK and shown on PBS/Create? Some of those places are just absolute sad in how everyone left and the particular historic town is dying or already dead. Some of the episodes showcase younger people injecting life into the location but is seems to be a struggle. It's almost the Japanese version of traveling through America's rust belt.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.