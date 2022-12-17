 Skip to content
(Some Congressional Reprehensible)   1980s: testing to make sure federal employees aren't on drugs. 2020s: testing to make sure federal employees aren't trying to get off drugs, either   (congress.gov) divider line
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gotta keep addicts down any way we can! Helping people's for pussies.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
methadone doesn't get people off drugs it just changes the drug they are hooked on
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If they're taking methadone, they aren't taking their oxycodone and are hurting the pharmaceutical companies who contribute truckloads of money to Congress.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: Gotta keep addicts down any way we can! Helping people's for pussies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the current President who ran on legalizing weed and reforming prosecutions of such forcing White House workers out after being elected. It is almost like old people can't learn from past mistakes.
 
