Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(MSN)   So they got a couple pairs of shoes?   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What makes them think they will never get caught?
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Christmas Shoes story went from passive aggressive to straight aggressive.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only "theft" here is the over-priced high-end fashion.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: The only "theft" here is the over-priced high-end fashion.


Know why it isn't theft? Because you can just not buy it. You can't just choose not to get robbed.

I've gone my whole life without getting robbed by "high end fashion". Quite simple and easy actually.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never store stolen money in bank accounts that can be traced to you. What a dumbass.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a large amount of money," Lynwood detective Hammersmith said in a statement. "One of the highest I have encountered at Lynnwood."

That's some fine spelling, and some fine police work, Lou.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: What makes them think they will never get caught?


They think since the company never came up with a way to prevent this type of theft that the company will not be able to tell that theft occurred.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If they had kept it to a few thousand or so they may not have been caught. But $140K? In a month?
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What makes them think they will never get caught?


Because most of the time you can get away with it. There is always a real chance to get caught but as long as you don't get either stupid or greedy, you're generally going to get away with it. Knowing when to stop is the key. A long, long time ago when I used to work for the now defunct retailer, Service Merchandise, someone managed to clear a hundred and thirty grand worth of stuff out of the warehouse between October and January of one year. They were never caught. The statute of limitations has long since passed and the store is gone. They simply got away with it. So that's why people think they can. Of course, it is much more difficult these days. You had to be actually sloppy to get caught back then.
 
