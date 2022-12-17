 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET it is the penultimate episode of Noise Factor for 2022. A follow-up on the major concert announcement from a couple of weeks ago. Also music, from fun acts like Whores, Waingro, Unida, Mastodon, DUEL, and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My dad is celebrating a birthday today, so I may or may not be around.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's our anniversary so I may not be around either. MrsRT is making noises about wanting to watch a cheesy Christmas movie (not Hallmark, she isn't that warped...). We didn't make it this many decades by me being dumb enough to play something that annoys her on night she may want to celebrate all those decades...

/Btw, as of a day or two ago the latest show in the archives was the one from late November
 
jim32rr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nor to threadjack, farewell Kim Simmonds

Savoy Brown - Hellbound Train (1972)
Youtube vUi2iG7BfKc
 
