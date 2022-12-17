 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CNN) Leon Muskox: Hey journalists, you can rejoin Twitter on the condition you stop posting all that journalism
    More: Followup, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Twitter, Dow Jones & Company, Dow Jones Indexes, Charles Dow, Trademark, Edward Jones, personal Twitter account  
597 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 17 Dec 2022 at 7:41 PM



31 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does Elder Mollusk really deserve the playful memefication ala Bandersnatch Cucumber?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is much different than the previous policies.

"Jack Dorsey says the New York Post Twitter account will remain locked until it deletes the original tweet featuring its Hunter Biden story"
__PRESENT
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Does Elder Mollusk really deserve the playful memefication ala Bandersnatch Cucumber?


Lone Skum does not.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus, I hope they all have the balls to just stay gone.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
God, strike this asshole dead.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eat a bag of dicks, Melon Head.

The only available treadmill at the gym today was in front of the TVs showing CNN and ABC so I alternately got to stare at this dipshiat's botched plastic surgery visage and Dion Sanders' stupid farking face. I guess at least I didn't have to see Mike Pillow's commercials on FoxNews.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Go back to Johannesburg!
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Good luck with that.


It's an advanced three-dimensional chess move called the Putinomique Stratagem.

He learned it from a friend.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
f u
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is literally worse than Hitler.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Go back to Johannesburg!



Don't they have enough problems?
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: This is much different than the previous policies.

"Jack Dorsey says the New York Post Twitter account will remain locked until it deletes the original tweet featuring its Hunter Biden story"
__PRESENT


Yes you are correct. NYP was locked out of the account until they deleted a tweet about a (in your link's own words) "dubious article", meanwhile Elon is wanting journalists to delete tweets that he claimed doxxed him in real-time, even though they clearly did no such thing.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Does Elder Mollusk really deserve the playful memefication ala Bandersnatch Cucumber?


He's no Weedlord Bonehitler. That's for sure
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's damned if he's a hypocrite, or damned if he's a Nazi. What do?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They can find your phone, Elon. Oogah Boogah!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I look forward to reading the whatouboutism that those who fellate defend Elmo will eventually post.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i think there may be some confusion. Lone Skum is an actual separate individual. He lives an isolated life on the streets - scummy and homeless, and all alone. But it is his destiny to meet up with Elon Musk, who, in his desire to flee the current controversies, has convinced Lone Skum to change places with him, as they look exactly alike - did I mention that, too? Yes, it's a story that's never been told, of a very rich man, Ringo, I mean, Elon, and his unfortunate lookalike counterpart, who also shares an anagrammatical similarity, and the wacky hi-jinx that will soon ensue.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

schrepjm: Eat a bag of dicks, Melon Head.

The only available treadmill at the gym today was in front of the TVs showing CNN and ABC so I alternately got to stare at this dipshiat's botched plastic surgery visage and Dion Sanders' stupid farking face. I guess at least I didn't have to see Mike Pillow's commercials on FoxNews.


ugh i can't believe his desperate play for attention has been so farking successful
 
AeAe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
fark this fat fark.
Never buy a Tesla.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Summoner101: Does Elder Mollusk really deserve the playful memefication ala Bandersnatch Cucumber?

He's no Weedlord Bonehitler. That's for sure


But really, who is?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

schrepjm: Eat a bag of dicks, Melon Head.

The only available treadmill at the gym today was in front of the TVs showing CNN and ABC so I alternately got to stare at this dipshiat's botched plastic surgery visage and Dion Sanders' stupid farking face. I guess at least I didn't have to see Mike Pillow's commercials on FoxNews.


If only there were some crazy futuristic pocket sized device capable of providing access to nearly incalculable amounts of news and entertainment of any type or style at your will and whim. You would no longer have crappy news and sports programming foisted upon you as the jogging in place occurs
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Say what you will about Ebenezer Scrooge, he was a better businessman than Musk.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: schrepjm: Eat a bag of dicks, Melon Head.

The only available treadmill at the gym today was in front of the TVs showing CNN and ABC so I alternately got to stare at this dipshiat's botched plastic surgery visage and Dion Sanders' stupid farking face. I guess at least I didn't have to see Mike Pillow's commercials on FoxNews.

If only there were some crazy futuristic pocket sized device capable of providing access to nearly incalculable amounts of news and entertainment of any type or style at your will and whim. You would no longer have crappy news and sports programming foisted upon you as the jogging in place occurs


Unless I close my eyes they're still in my line of site.

I was catching up on episodes of This Podcast Will Kill You.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Musk had falsely claimed on Thursday that the journalists had violated Twitter's new "doxxing" policy by sharing his "exact real-time" location, amounting to what he described as "assassination coordinates."

Sadly I bet he legitimately thinks people want to assassinate him, and very likely he'll believe it's because of his "woke" views, and not because he's a steaming pile of human waste.

/no one cares enough to want to assassinate you, Melon
//you're not exposing the world, you're a laughing stock and everyone is just here to enjoy the show
///you're not even in the same rank as Putin, who everyone DOES want to assassinate, Putin is legitimately evil, you're just a dickhead
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Say what you will about Ebenezer Scrooge, he was a better businessman than Musk.


And he was better liked.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: schrepjm: Eat a bag of dicks, Melon Head.

The only available treadmill at the gym today was in front of the TVs showing CNN and ABC so I alternately got to stare at this dipshiat's botched plastic surgery visage and Dion Sanders' stupid farking face. I guess at least I didn't have to see Mike Pillow's commercials on FoxNews.

ugh i can't believe his desperate play for attention has been so farking successful


Yup, and people aren't talking about how he dumped several billion dollars more of Tesla stock to keep the flaming shiatpile that is Twitter afloat a while longer, even though he swore he would not do that again.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jake_lex: moothemagiccow: schrepjm: Eat a bag of dicks, Melon Head.

The only available treadmill at the gym today was in front of the TVs showing CNN and ABC so I alternately got to stare at this dipshiat's botched plastic surgery visage and Dion Sanders' stupid farking face. I guess at least I didn't have to see Mike Pillow's commercials on FoxNews.

ugh i can't believe his desperate play for attention has been so farking successful

Yup, and people aren't talking about how he dumped several billion dollars more of Tesla stock to keep the flaming shiatpile that is Twitter afloat a while longer, even though he swore he would not do that again.


you better BELIEVE shareholders are speaking loudly about it now:

https://www.thestreet.com/technology/tesla-shareholder-frustration-turns-into-revolt-against-elon-musk
 
mistahtom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Go back to Johannesburg!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
