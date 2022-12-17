 Skip to content
(NPR)   A glimpse of Giedi Prime   (npr.org) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA: "Our commitment to the community is that our response efforts will continue until we have fully remediated the site. We have the people, expertise, training and equipment to mount an effective response and clean-up, and that's what we're doing."

Strategic bankruptcy in 3 .. 2 .. 1 ..
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The antis were right again.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess the Keystone pipeline is a jobs creator after all -- toxic cleanup, cancer therapeutics... jobs jobs jobs.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
behold, the canker sore
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ has brain freeze from drinking all that milkshake
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, this is Geddy prime: 

rush.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And after the years and years of cleanup, we can rename Kansas "Gammu."
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when the Native protests about the risk to their drinking water was scaremongering?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diluted bitumen is like "peanut butter"

No problem then, just fly in billions of jars of strawberry jam.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the way spill cleanup like this should be handled is the company should be required to put up an estimated cost of the spill in a trust fund.  the money then sits there and is drawn down by costs of cleanup until a 3rd party such as the EPS declares the spill cleanup is complete.  including any legal challenges to that declaration and such.  then if theres any money left the company gets it back.  establishing such a trust should be a first in line non-dischargeable debt.

for a spill like this, based on previous costs and similar situations, 1.75-2 billion dollars would be a reasonable amount.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They should send that smug smirking kid to clean it up, with a roll of paper towels.
wtop.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oopsboom: the way spill cleanup like this should be handled is the company should be required to put up an estimated cost of the spill in a trust fund.  the money then sits there and is drawn down by costs of cleanup until a 3rd party such as the EPS declares the spill cleanup is complete.  including any legal challenges to that declaration and such.  then if theres any money left the company gets it back.  establishing such a trust should be a first in line non-dischargeable debt.

for a spill like this, based on previous costs and similar situations, 1.75-2 billion dollars would be a reasonable amount.


Why do you hate America?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: FTA: "Our commitment to the community is that our response efforts will continue until we have fully remediated the site. We have the people, expertise, training and equipment to mount an effective response and clean-up, and that's what we're doing."

Strategic bankruptcy in 3 .. 2 .. 1 ..


Or precisely the opposite: ""Past spills have not been material financially," Robert Kwan, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities, said in a note released after this month's shutdown was announced."
[ ... ]
"The Keystone downtime may not have a significant financial impact on the company in the current quarter. But it could weigh on valuations as TC Energy prepares to sell as much as $5-billion worth of assets - perhaps including a portion of the Keystone pipeline - over the next year to fund its growth plans. "We wonder if the spill will have implications for a sale in 2023," Mr. Kwan said in his note, adding that a regulatory review of the spill could stall a transaction.

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/inside-the-market/article-keystone-rupture-tc-energy/

Point is, 14000 barrels is a local mess, but not an Exxon-Valdez (250,000-750,000 barrel) disaster. And the last time I checked, Exxon was doing just fine too.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: They should send that smug smirking kid to clean it up, with a roll of paper towels.
[wtop.com image 807x537]


Not to ruin the bandwagon, but something tells me the kid would actually be willing to help.

If you called it 'the right thing to do' and weren't so f@king stupid as to make it a political thing ...

... oh, sorry.  Never mind. That was complete bullsh@t.  Even if you didn't politicize it, the other side would, and ruin any hope of people coming together and making the world better.

Because that is NOT How you sell t-shirts or hats, or write click-bait headlines.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
alright, which one of you opened the twink valve

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nestlé and Coca-Cola like this 👍
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Prime? What does Amazon have to do with this?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: Point is, 14000 barrels is a local mess, but not an Exxon-Valdez (250,000-750,000 barrel) disaster. And the last time I checked, Exxon was doing just fine too.


B/c they were the dead beatiest dead beats who delayed paying damages forever and a day. If you owe $1000, you're in trouble, if you owe $1 billion, everyone else is in trouble.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Diluted bitumen is like "peanut butter"

Seems like that would be easy to clean up. It's a thick consistency that's contained to a very local environment.
 
scanman61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aungen: Ker_Thwap: They should send that smug smirking kid to clean it up, with a roll of paper towels.
[wtop.com image 807x537]

Not to ruin the bandwagon, but something tells me the kid would actually be willing to help.


Really?  What?

What in his life, previous to that picture being taken, makes you think he'd be willing to help anyone but himself?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is oil the is being transported across the United States expressly to increase the cost of domestic petrol products.
 
